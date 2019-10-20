See the 2020 Best Global Universities

Top research universities worldwide The 2020 Best Global Universities rankings include data on 1,500 universities across 81 countries. The schools…

The 2020 Best Global Universities rankings include data on 1,500 universities across 81 countries. The schools were evaluated based on 13 indicators that measure their academic research performance and their global and regional reputations. Learn how the top institutions provide opportunities for global learning and cater to international students.

20. Imperial College London

Undergraduate students at the United Kingdom’s Imperial College London can study abroad for a year or gain valuable research experience at an international partner university.

19. University of California–San Diego

At the U.S.-based University of California–San Diego, the monthly Intercultural Social Hour provides an opportunity for international and domestic students to intermingle and share their cultures.

18. University of Toronto

International students make up about 21% of the student body at the University of Toronto, according to the school’s website. Transition advisers help these students adjust to life in Canada and get involved on campus.

17. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

The University of Michigan–Ann Arbor makes it easy for students to explore job opportunities outside of the U.S. through ample experiences abroad, facilitated by the school’s International Career Pathways network.

16. University of Pennsylvania

The University of Pennsylvania, located in the U.S., is home to 12 schools within the college that are committed to global engagement through various academic programs, research projects and institutional partnerships.

15. University of California–San Francisco

Students at the University of California–San Francisco in the U.S. can choose from more than 100 study abroad programs across 45 countries.

14. University of California–Los Angeles

The University of California–Los Angeles, based in the U.S., admits students from nearly 90 countries each year, according to the school’s website.

13. University of Chicago

The University of Chicago, located in the U.S., welcomes leading figures from around the world to share their thoughts on major issues as part of a program called the Global Voices Lecture Series. Other than prominent speakers, programming includes roundtable discussion groups and special interest conferences and seminars.

12. Yale University

Yale University, located in the U.S., offers funding for one summer abroad for every undergraduate student who receives financial aid from the school. That may explain why 71% of the most recent graduating class took advantage of the various experiences offered abroad.

11. Johns Hopkins University

More than 40% of undergraduate students at Johns Hopkins University, located in the U.S., have an international experience under their belt before graduation.

10. University of Washington

The University of Washington, located in the U.S., has an array of global partnerships that allow students and researchers to try to solve problems that affect people worldwide.

9. University of Cambridge

About 25% of undergraduate students and more than half of graduate students at the University of Cambridge are from outside the U.K.

8. Princeton University

Princeton University, based in the U.S., offers counseling and support services for international students struggling with symptoms of culture shock and homesickness.

7. Columbia University

Columbia University‘s network of nine global centers works to drive teaching and research in partnership with experts from around the world. The school is located in the U.S.

6. California Institute of Technology

At the California Institute of Technology in the U.S., undergraduate students can choose from six study abroad programs. Options include taking courses in England, Denmark, France, Scotland and Australia.

5. University of Oxford

One-third of students at the University of Oxford, located in the U.K., are international citizens from more than 150 countries.

4. University of California–Berkeley

The international student office at the U.S.-based University of California–Berkeley offers a variety of services, including student visa advising and intercultural training.

3. Stanford University

At Stanford University in the U.S., almost half of the graduating class each academic year studies abroad, according to the school’s website.

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Every international student at the U.S.-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology is assigned a dedicated adviser who can answer questions about visas and employment.

1. Harvard University

Harvard University, located in the U.S., has more than 200 study abroad and exchange programs, according to the school’s website.

Learn more about the Best Global Universities.

