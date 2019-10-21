Questions to Ask When Evaluating New Medical Schools

There has been a surge in new medical schools, with many opening to serve their local communities and address the…

There has been a surge in new medical schools, with many opening to serve their local communities and address the looming physician shortage. Since 2012, at least 16 new M.D. programs have been established, with even more slated to open in coming years.

That means potential medical school applicants have more new and newish programs to consider as part of the application cycle. In the process, there are some questions you should ask yourself and prospective schools.

Questions to Ask Yourself About New Medical Schools

Medical school applicants should consider whether going to a new or newer school will be the right decision for them, says Dr. Amanda Xi, a critical care fellow and recent anesthesiology residency graduate at Massachusetts General Hospital and part of the inaugural class of students at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Michigan.

“It’s important to recognize that being part of a new school will include some bumps along the way with curricular changes, the establishment of organizations and outreach opportunities, and overall handling of conflict,” Xi says. “Applicants should ask themselves whether they are motivated to start new organizations, contribute to improving the curriculum and providing frank feedback, and being flexible.”

Applicants should also ask themselves whether they will be able to put in additional work to ensure their success in a new institution. For example, Xi says that students who matriculate into newer institutions should be ready to work and network harder than their peers at more established med schools. She recounts the frustration of explaining which school she attended.

“Many faculty members I interviewed had no idea where my medical school was located,” she recalls. “I cannot tell you how many times I had to explain that Oakland University was in reference to Oakland County, Michigan, not Oakland, California. Now that I’ve interviewed applicants and sat on a couple of residency recruitment committees, I recognize that a ‘name brand’ institution often leads to increased credibility.”

Xi advises med students to distinguish themselves in other ways in the eyes of a residency admissions committee. “Strong board scores or clinical acumen demonstrated during an away rotation can still get you noticed,” she says. “These are bigger issues for the inaugural class and perhaps one to two classes to follow, but once the inaugural class has graduated, often the school is recognized by most residency programs.”

Questions to Ask New Medical Schools

Students should use all of the information at their disposal to figure out whether a medical school helps its students succeed. For example, find out whether a school has a dedicated career department, recommends Dr. Minji Cho, a general surgery intern at the University of California–Davis, and a graduate of the California Northstate University College of Medicine.

“As a member of the inaugural class, we lacked advice and guidance from upperclassmen and had to seek out mentors and guidance on our own,” Cho says. “Some people do fine. Some people have trouble seeking that on their own and need some help.”

Cho advises applicants to ask about rotation sites, including whether students will have the opportunity to work with residents. “Not that you have to interact with residents during the third year of medical school, but I think it’s helpful,” she says. “There are trade-offs since, for surgery, I got to first-assist everything and got a lot of exposure, but definitely missed out on interacting with interns and chiefs.”

Two new medical schools — the Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine in Pasadena, California, and the New York University Long Island School of Medicine — have pledged no tuition for the first five classes and three-year full-tuition scholarships for all of their students, respectively. However, Cho also points out the reality that newer medical schools may not offer access to all types of loans available to students at more established programs.

“Students should ask about financial assistance and if the school supports federal loans or only private loans,” Cho says. “If a school that only offers private loans is the only acceptance you have and you can make it work, that’s fine, but I think it’s more difficult to get private loans … and often the rates are higher.”

Students can also find out potential concerns raised by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education — the accrediting body for medical schools in the U.S. — during the accreditation process, Xi says.

“For schools already underway, it’s important to be aware of class size changes and whether the campus, staff and clinical sites can accommodate the increases,” she adds. “Another question for schools already underway is whether the institution has encountered any challenges and how they have addressed them. If an institution has encountered no challenges … they aren’t being honest.”

