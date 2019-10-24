Questions to Ask a Pain Management Doctor

What pain specialists treat Pain management specialists are doctors who can diagnose and treat chronic pain. This is pain that…

What pain specialists treat

Pain management specialists are doctors who can diagnose and treat chronic pain. This is pain that you may have for more than three months that isn’t getting better. Although you may try some self-care at home or see your primary care doctor for pain when it first develops, you usually would see a pain management physician for pain that doesn’t go away.

Here are a few examples of the types of pain managed by pain management specialists:

— Back pain.

— Neck pain.

— Headaches/migraines.

— Arm or leg pain.

— Abdominal pain.

— Pelvic pain.

— Nonspecific joint pain.

— Pain related to a failed surgery.

— Pain related to cancer.

“The most common pain syndrome is probably back and neck pain,” says Dr. Edward M. Ellison, co-CEO of The Permanente Federation, LLC, which is the national leadership organization for the eight Permanente Medical Groups across the U.S.

Preparing for a pain management appointment

To help your pain improve, it’s important to take an active role in your diagnosis and treatment. A good first step is to research the types of pain management doctors in your area. Pain management specialists all can diagnose and treat pain, but many tend to focus on certain types of pain or specific types of treatment, says Dr. Tim J. Lamer, president of the American Academy of Pain Medicine and a pain management specialist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Some may recommend surgery frequently, while others rely more on medication. There are others who focus more on injections that can help manage pain. If you want to use as little medication as possible, for example, seeing a pain management doctor who frequently prescribes medications may not be a good match for you, Lamer cautions. You usually can find out more about the doctor’s focus through his or her website. If not, ask when you call the practice.

Keep a pain diary.

Keeping a pain diary is an excellent way to prepare for a pain management appointment, Ellison recommends. Thoroughly describing your pain is crucial because pain is not obvious like some other health problems. “You can’t put a blood pressure cuff on it,” Ellison says. “It’s about the physical exam and history and listening to the patient.”

Note when the pain occurs, for how long and what you’re doing prior to the pain starting. This can help you and the doctor look for any trends. In your diary, note answers to several common questions that a doctor might ask, including:

— Is the pain achy, burning or throbbing?

— When does it occur? How long does it last?

— Did the pain start after a specific event, like an accident?

— Do you wake up from sleep with pain?

— Do you have arm or leg weakness with the pain?

— What else have you tried for your pain, and did it help?

— Have you seen any other doctors for this pain? Were they helpful?

— For previous treatments, did you do what you were supposed to do? (For instance, if a health professional suggested a series of daily stretches, did you do the stretches every day?)

— How would you rate the pain on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the worst pain ever? Although pain scales can be tricky as everyone has a different pain experience, they still give doctors an idea of how pain affects your quality of life, says Dr. Ilan Danan, a sports neurologist and pain management specialist at the Center for Sports Neurology and Pain Medicine at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles.

— What’s your goal with treatment for your pain? For instance, do you want to perform certain tasks at work without pain or restart a hobby that you’ve had to stop?

Other ways to prepare for your appointment

In addition to research on pain doctors and keeping a pain diary, there are other ways to prepare for your appointment with a pain management specialist.

— Bring a list of all the medications that you use, including over-the-counter drugs, herbal medicines and vitamins, Ellison advises.

— Provide the doctor’s office with the results from any imaging tests, such as MRI or CT scans. If you’ve seen other specialists for your pain, bring copies of those records with you, if you can. These steps will save the pain specialist time and effort, Lamer says.

— Have a family member or friend with you. This person can help add information or ask questions that you may not think of immediately, Ellison advises.

Have you seen this before in other patients?

“This is an important piece of information to get early on in the treatment as it sets the expectation and builds trust between the patient and physician,” says Dr. Kiran F. Rajneesh, director of the Neurological Pain Division and assistant professor in the department of neurology at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

If you have a common type of pain, the physician can share treatments that often help. There’s also some reassurance in knowing that you’re not the only person around with a particular type of pain, Danan adds. If you have a rare pain syndrome, the pain physician should be able to educate you on the condition, Rajneesh says. You also may be able to find out about support groups for patients in a similar situation as your own.

What’s causing my pain?

Asking the cause of your pain can help drill down to the exact problem. Sometimes, pain may show up in one part of the body, but the actual pain source is elsewhere in the body. By asking what’s causing your pain, you can find out more about the condition and ask your physician for any related educational resources.

What are my treatment options?

There are many types of treatments available for pain. It’s important to find out from your doctor what options are available for your specific pain and the pros and cons of each treatment option. Here are some of the more commonly used treatment options. These range from lifestyle modifications to medications to surgery:

— Losing weight.

— Changing your diet.

— Doing yoga or other forms of physical activity.

— Sleeping better.

— Improving your posture.

— Biofeedback.

— Guided imagery/meditation.

— Physical therapy.

— Hypnotherapy.

— Swim therapy.

— Chiropractic treatment.

— Acupuncture.

— Massage.

— Physical rehabilitation.

— Over-the-counter medications.

— Prescribed nonopiate medications.

— Procedures such as nerve blocks and steroid injections.

— Implanting neuromodulation devices to help the pain.

— Major corrective surgery.

Pain management doctors are much less likely to prescribe opioid medications nowadays, Ellison says.

Who else will be involved with my care?

It may surprise you to find out that pain management doctors often work with other health professionals to help patients. These professionals sometimes work at the pain management practice. “Often, chronic pain management is a team-based sport,” Ellison says. When various health professionals and specialists work together to help a patient, this is called a multidisciplinary approach.

For example, pain management specialists may work with behavioral specialists who can help patients with anxiety or depression, Ellison says. They also may work with physical therapists or massage therapists.

Pain management specialists also may refer you to other specialists for care. Some of the most common specialists who collaborate with pain management include:

— Neurologists.

— Orthopedists.

— Rheumatologists.

— Surgeons.

Are there any red flags with this type of pain?

Certain pain conditions — and certain kinds of pain — may be associated with more serious health problems. For example, chest pain or headache pain that is more intense than ever before or severe abdominal pain along with a fever all are types of pain that should be seen urgently at an emergency room.

By asking about red flags, you remind the physician to discuss the risks of your pain condition, Rajneesh says. That way, he or she can go over what you should do if the pain gets worse, indicating a more serious problem. For example, should you take a certain medication, call your primary care doctor, call the pain management specialist or go to the nearest emergency room?

What can I do for self-care and to improve my pain?

Many times, chronic pain does not completely get better. However, by working collaboratively with your pain management specialist, pain does improve and become more manageable in the majority of patients, Danan says. By asking your specialist what you can do for self-care and to improve your pain, you show your willingness to take an active role in the process.

Self-care options that your doctor might advise include:

— Certain stretches or yoga.

— More physical activity.

— Weight loss.

— Sleeping more regularly.

— Improving what you eat.

— Taking over-the-counter medications as directed.

Pain management has had many advances over the past few years, and this is good news for patients. “We hope to have better treatments in the future for a wide variety of conditions where patients can continue to work and enjoy their hobbies with pain relief in a safe manner,” Rajneesh says.

Here’s how to best prepare and get the most out of your pain management appointment:

— Keep a pain diary.

— Bring a list of all your medications and any records from previous doctor visits.

— Ask: Have you seen this before in other patients?

— Ask: What’s causing my pain?

— Ask: What are my treatment options?

— Ask: Who else will be involved in my care?

— Ask: Are there any red flags with this type of pain?

— Ask: What can I do for self care and to improve my pain?

