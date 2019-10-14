Pros, Cons of Balanced Funds for Retirement Investing

Balanced funds provide diversification in a portfolio since they typically allocate a fixed set portion to stocks and bonds but…

Balanced funds provide diversification in a portfolio since they typically allocate a fixed set portion to stocks and bonds but the fees are higher than index funds.

The higher fees can outweigh the advantages of balanced mutual funds because one can replicate the same balanced strategy by adding several mutual funds or index funds in a portfolio for a comparatively lower cost, says Jodie Gunzberg, chief investment strategist at Graystone Consulting, a Morgan Stanley business.

Balanced funds differ from target-date funds, which are designed for people who intend to retire at a specific date. The allocation within the fund becomes more conservative over time with a larger percentage directed towards bonds instead of equities.

Experts say investors should choose either balanced funds or target-date funds to include in a portfolio. Some people will choose to have the majority of their savings in a balanced fund. Others prefer a target-date fund since it changes the allocation as an investor becomes older.

“There isn’t a strong case for both balanced funds and target-date funds since balanced funds are intended for investors with simple goals like income or diversification, while target-date funds are meant to meet retirement goals by using far more sophisticated strategies,” Gunzberg says.

Before adding a balanced fund, you should keep in mind that the asset allocation between fixed income and equities is already predetermined.

Here are a few pros and cons of investing in balanced funds:

— Balanced funds provide diversification.

— Fees can be high.

— Balanced funds are less volatile.

— Bond returns can decline.

Balanced Funds Provide Diversification

Since balanced funds include both stocks and bonds, the diversification is an advantage for beginning investors.

“It is a simple strategy that can work for many investors,” says Cathy Curtis, CEO of Curtis Financial Planning in Oakland, CA.

While individuals can easily replicate the strategy in several mutual funds or exchange-traded funds, novices often opt for a fund that picks both the stocks and bonds for them.

“This is a good option for people who don’t want to choose separate mutual funds,” she says.

Fees Can Be High

The fees can be high since many balanced funds are actively managed by portfolio managers and can charge a higher expense ratio.

T. Rowe Price Personal Strategy Growth Fund ( TRSGX) has a heavier allocation towards stocks at about 78%, 16% in bonds, and the rest in money market securities, cash reserves and alternative investments. The 10-year average annual return is 11.7% with an expense ratio of 0.79%.

A balanced fund that tracks an index has lower fees, typically 0.5% or less. The Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Admiral Shares ( VBIAX) tracks two indexes that represent broad barometers for the U.S. equity and taxable bond markets. VBIAX’s 10-year average annualized return was nearly 10%, with a 0.07% expense ratio.

Balanced funds often charge equity funds like fees that are relatively expensive for the potentially large cash and bond allocations, Gunzberg says.

The USAA Growth and Tax Strategy Fund ( USBLX) is focused on fixed income, investing the majority of its assets in tax-exempt bonds and money market instruments and the rest in blue-chip stocks. The fund’s 10-year annual total return is more than 8%, with an expense ratio of 0.61%.

Both target-date and balanced funds can be structured as a “fund-of-funds” and invest in underlying funds that have their own expense ratios. If the fund’s advisor charges an additional management fee, overall expenses could be excessively high, says Rick Swope, vice president of investor education at E-Trade.

Balanced Funds Are Less Volatile

Though balanced funds typically generate lower returns than an all-equity strategy, their returns are often less volatile because a large percentage is allocated toward bonds, which generate more steady returns.

“Balanced funds consist of both fixed income and equity securities and can be a good vehicle for investors looking for a one-stop-shop diversified investment solution,” Swope says.

Investors who seek less volatility often choose balanced funds because they provide income from the bond allocation for a portfolio. Bonds generate more steady returns and usually do not face a lot of volatility like stocks.

“Retirees who are in search of both income and capital appreciation may find balanced funds to be a solid component of their portfolio,” he says.

Bond Returns Could Decline

While the returns in balanced funds are typically less volatile, as the economic climate shifts the bond return within the fund is likely to decline. Most balanced funds have about 50% of its holdings in bonds, which is attractive to investors who are seeking less risk.

The problem is that bonds are priced at nearly an all-time high in 2019, says Mark Grimaldi, co-founder of Grimaldi Portfolio Solutions in Wappingers Falls, NY.

“I believe that there is as much, if not more, risk in the bond market than in the stock market,” he says.

When interest rates start to rise in the future, the bond holdings in the balanced funds will depreciate dramatically, Grimaldi says.

“The very piece of the balanced fund that is attracting conservative investors will end up being a Trojan horse,” he says.

One drawback of balanced funds is that they do not allow for distributions of only one kind of asset, says Ali Hashemian, president of Kinetic Financial in Los Angeles.

“An investor can not ask for withdrawals from a specific asset class in a balanced fund,” he says. “For example, if stocks are down, there is no option to take distributions only from the bond portion of the fund.”

In short, balanced funds provide both income and diversification in a portfolio without investors having to choose several mutual funds or ETFs to achieve the same strategy.

Pros, Cons of Balanced Funds for Retirement Investing originally appeared on usnews.com