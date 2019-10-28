PANDAS: What Parents Should Know

Although rare, in some cases a strep infection can precipitate or worsen symptoms of mental illness. Known as pediatric autoimmune…

Although rare, in some cases a strep infection can precipitate or worsen symptoms of mental illness. Known as pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with streptococcal infections, or PANDAS, symptoms typically appear in kids between age 3 and puberty, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Many children at some point develop symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorder, tics, or anxiety and mood issues. Because these issues often enough present together, a child may have both symptoms of OCD and tics, which come and go over time.

The OCD symptoms may be only obsessions — a preoccupation with certain ideas or thoughts — or you may only notice compulsions, a behavior they repeat many times each day to allay anxiety, such as checking and rechecking homework or repeating a word or phrase, even though the child doesn’t particularly want to do it. Tics, which also happen often enough in childhood and then frequently disappear, are an involuntary recurrent contraction of a muscle group that causes movement of a body part or a vocal sound. Many though not all children who have one also have the other.

Most children who develop OCD or tics do not have PANDAS. However, there does appear to be a smaller group of children who have never had any symptoms of either OCD or tics, and then after contracting a streptococcal infection suddenly seem to have an explosive case of either or both. Alternatively, some kids who have OCD or tics and then develop a strep infection have an explosion in the severity of their psychiatric symptoms. This is the hallmark of PANDAS.

Why does this occur? The streptococcus bacteria is a very old and primitive bacteria. It is able to camouflage itself as an evolutionary survival mechanism by developing molecules on its surface that appear exceedingly similar to molecules on the outside of normal human tissue cells — specifically those in the brain, heart, joints and skin. In this way, the strep bacteria can avoid detection by the body and proliferate.

At some point, the human host does detect this sneaky bacteria and produces antibodies to fight it off — a normal immune response. However, the antibody that’s made by the human body is designed to attack what now appears very much like the normal tissue. Most often, this is not a problem and doesn’t cause significant issues. But some people will, for example, develop joint swelling and pain.

It is thought that if the antibodies attack brain tissue. This can cause neurological and psychiatric changes that manifest as OCD, tics, increased anxiety, mood changes such as lability or irritability, and even hyperactivity. To date, studies have only looked at this phenomena in children up through puberty, where strep infections are more likely to happen.

When as a parent should you suspect PANDAS? If your child very suddenly develops a rip-roaring case of tics, or obsessions or compulsions when the child had no symptoms before, or if your child had a tic or OCD that wasn’t severe and suddenly symptoms get much worse, take heed.

Other signs may be high anxiety. For example, a child may have a fear of leaving your side, a regression in their developmental milestones, such as bed-wetting, and become hyperactive, where he or she wasn’t before (seemingly having “ants in their pants” and unable to sit still), or display emotional lability like laughing or crying at times that seem overly extreme or even inappropriate.

Most often in children this occurs after developing a strep throat, which is diagnosed by doing a throat culture. However, strep can infect other parts of the body such as the heart (scarlet fever), sinuses, anus or urethra of children. These infections may not have obvious symptoms in the way a strep throat usually does.

Also, if a strep throat has come and gone without being found and treated, a child may still develop PANDAS that will not be detected by doing the throat culture. Therefore, if there is a high suspicion of PANDAS, a pediatrician can do a blood test to measure streptococcus antibodies. Because strep antibodies stick around for weeks to months after an infection, the doctor can determine if the child had an infection sometime in the recent past and may also be able to find an infection in some part of the body that was not obvious and then treat it. Some pediatricians are not familiar with PANDAS, so if you have concerns you can find a pediatrician who does understand PANDAS at the PANDAS Physicians Network.

Why is it important to figure out if a child has PANDAS as opposed to psychiatric OCD? Because treating the strep with an antibiotic will allow neuropsychiatric symptoms to slowly resolve or return to the level the child experienced before.

If the psychiatric symptoms are debilitating then treatment with psychotherapy, medication or a combination will also help. But it’s important to adequately treat the strep infection itself.

The reality is that PANDAS is relatively rare, and many more parents hope that the OCD or tics they see in their children are PANDAS than actually are. OCD and tics are more likely present independent of strep. And these, too, should be treated if the symptoms are disrupting the quality of your child’s life or the child’s ability to function.

