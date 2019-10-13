Online Tools That Can Support ACT, SAT Prep

When one envisions online tools to help with SAT and ACT prep, certain resources immediately come to mind: online practice…

When one envisions online tools to help with SAT and ACT prep, certain resources immediately come to mind: online practice tests, tutorial videos and the like. But a wealth of internet and other tech tools also exist, and you could benefit by taking advantage of them when studying for standardized tests.

Diversify your SAT and ACT test prep and maximize your study time by adding these online resources to your routine:

— Focal aids that enable distraction-free studying.

— Tools that encourage efficient time management.

— Electronic flashcards that use spaced repetition.

— Other online resources and apps.

Focal Aids That Enable Distraction-Free Studying

Unfortunately, seemingly endless stimuli can distract you while studying at home for college entrance exams. Between the antics of the family pet and loud noises from outside, you may find yourself struggling to stay focused on the task at hand. Perhaps the greatest distraction of all is the impulse to regularly check and use your cellphone.

[See: 10 College Study Tips that High School Students Can Master Now.]

One of the easiest ways to reduce distractions is to activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” mode. This function silences all app notifications, calls and texts as long as your phone stays locked. Once you unlock it, you will see — and possibly hear — all notifications as you normally do. With most cellphone models, you can turn on “Do Not Disturb” quickly.

If your cellphone is a major distraction to you, consider using an app like OFFTIME that allows you to mute notifications, restrict or limit access to certain apps, track your phone activity and more. A full version of the app for Androids is free on Google Play with in-app purchases, and a “light” version for Apple iOS devices costs 99 cents.

Tools That Encourage Efficient Time Management

Poor time management is an issue that most high school students experience at some point. On top of that, you must now juggle test prep activities, regular academic commitments and other responsibilities simultaneously, making effective time management essential.

The Pomodoro Technique is a proven and simple strategy that can help you make the most of your time. It consists of setting a timer for 25 minutes, working efficiently during that period and then taking a break for three to five minutes. Repeat the process throughout your study period.

[Read: 3 Questions to Ask Former Test-Takers Before ACT, SAT Prep.]

Students can use a traditional timer or the virtual one at TomatoTimer. Note that taking a brief break is not a suggestion — it’s a required step that spurs productivity.

Time management is about task management too. Remember the Milk is a free app that lets you set and categorize reminders in a number of ways, including by due date, priority and subject. With Remember the Milk, you do not have to worry about handwritten reminders that could get lost or overlooked.

Electronic Flashcards That Use Spaced Repetition

Spaced repetition is a learning technique that involves flashcards shown according to several algorithms. Flashcards that contain new and difficult content are shown more often than those with familiar and easy material. When an incorrect answer is given, the flashcard is flagged for more frequent review.

[Read: 3 Test Prep Goals for High School Freshmen.]

Spaced repetition is especially helpful for learning vocabulary, formulas and concepts. Anki and Brainscape are websites that offer this service.

Other Online Resources and Apps

Remember to take advantage of the resources noted above, as well as the more familiar options such as online practice tests and tutorial videos.

The official creators of the ACT and SAT both offer free sample exams, an excellent place to begin. You can locate additional practice problems by searching “ACT” or “SAT” in your cellphone’s app store. Many apps, such as ACT Online Prep for Android and Apple devices and Daily Practice for the SAT, exist in this space. Some even target specific sections of each test.

Need more targeted help? For explanations of specific concepts, YouTube is a powerful resource. For math, you might use Mathademics, while TED-Ed has overviews of items like commas. Varsity Tutors, the company that writes the College Admissions Playbook blog, also has free ACT and SAT classes that you can attend online.

As you prepare for the ACT or SAT, remember that these virtual tools can help you maximize test-day performance.

More from U.S. News

SAT, ACT Fee Waivers and Other Ways to Take Entrance Exams for Free

How Colleges Use SAT, ACT Results

20 Top-Ranked Test-Flexible or Test-Optional Colleges

Online Tools That Can Support ACT, SAT Prep originally appeared on usnews.com