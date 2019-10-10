Nursing Home Facts and Statistics

When it comes time for families to consider placing a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living facility,…

When it comes time for families to consider placing a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living facility, there are a lot of factors to consider. Where is it? How is it run? What sorts of activities does a particular nursing home offer? You’ll need to investigate these and many other questions to find the right fit for your loved one.

In doing so, it may help to have a little more background information about nursing homes in general to inform your understanding of where a particular facility fits into the overall scheme of health care for an older adult or for someone who needs rehabilitation assistance or another type of long-term care at some other stage of life.

How Many and Who?

So who lives in nursing homes? A lot of people. “There are about 1.4 to 1.5 million people living in nursing homes,” says Dr. Tanya Gure, section chief of geriatrics and associate professor in internal medicine at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. These individuals typically need assistance with one or more activities of daily living (ADL) such as:

— Eating or preparing meals.

— Bathing and dressing.

— Going to the toilet.

— Managing medications.

— Moving around in the residence or getting to other locations.

[See: 7 Red Flags to Watch for When Choosing a Nursing Home.]

As we age, these activities tend to become more challenging, especially if chronic health issues such as diabetes, arthritis, eye diseases or cognitive impairment are also present. Many of these problems occur simultaneously. “There’s a complex set of issues why some people need a nursing home,” Gure says. “Depending on what resources are available to them in retirement and their current network of support, they may move to a nursing home as they have increasing limitations in their basic functions.”

Some people need more help than others. Assistance feeding and bathing or medical care might be top priority for some, while others may have issues with mobility function or being able to transfer from sitting to standing on their own. All of these needs could mean that an individual will need the type of care that a nursing home can provide.

However, despite the fact that nursing homes, also called skilled nursing facilities, care for a lot of older adults, it’s a common misconception that nursing homes are only for the elderly. Skilled nursing facilities actually look after a wide range of people, and some are well younger than 65. True, older adults do make up a large proportion of the people who reside in nursing homes.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services report that in 2014, the most recent year for which data are available:

— 7.8% of nursing home residents were 95 years of age or older.

— 33.8% were 85 to 94 years old.

— 26.4% were 75 to 84 years old.

— 16.5% were 65 to 74 years old.

This means 15.5% of the nursing home population is under age 65. Those younger residents (and some of the older residents too) may not be planning to stay there for the duration of their lives, but rather need rehabilitative care after a surgical procedure or injury. Some younger people with certain disabilities that require constant care, such as severe developmental disabilities, may also live in a skilled nursing facility.

This means that “some patients can be quite sick,” while others may need less intensive care, Gure says. Some patients may be nearing the end of their lives, while others won’t be there long term, but are there temporarily after a hospital stay to get better and stronger before they can go home.

Gure says this potential variation in the population and the many reasons why they may be living in a nursing home isn’t always discussed. “There is some misperception about nursing homes. Some of it is based on an antiquated image” of what a nursing home is and how it helps people. “I just want to emphasize that these facilities serve a huge variety of patients and can be a critically important resource.”

In addition, Gure notes that aging in America can be a socially isolating experience. As such, she routinely talks with her patients about their plans for the future, especially if they’re about to undergo an elective surgical procedure or foresee that they might need some extra care at some point. “This is a resource they can utilize so that when they go back home, they are more capable of facing what they find there.”

[RATINGS: Best Nursing Homes.]

Gender, Ethnicity and Medical Conditions

Across the board, women make up about two-thirds of the nursing home population (65.6%) and the CMS reports that “nearly four of five nursing home residents (77.9%) are non-Hispanic whites.” Gure says the lower percentage of minority residents is sometimes related to culture, but that these figures are changing. “The racial/ethnic mix depends on the community. More urban areas have a more racial and ethnic mix. You didn’t use to see a lot of Latino or Asian residents in nursing homes.” She says some of that is due to a lack of cultural concordance and in not having providers who speak the language or who can cook the cuisine, so some of these individuals are cared for by family members. However, she adds, “that’s been changing over the years, and now more different types of patients are moving into nursing homes.”

Residents in nursing homes typically have at least one chronic condition for which they need some ongoing medical care, and some have experienced falls or other injuries that have necessitated more intensive care. However, CMS reports that just 5.3% of nursing home residents in 2014 had recently experienced an “injurious” fall. Another 11% had fallen recently but weren’t injured.

While some people may assume that nursing home residents all have cognitive difficulties such as Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, that’s not the case. Nearly 20% of residents have no impairment to their activities of daily living and “more than one-third (38.7%) had no more than mild cognitive impairment; further 11.1% had no ADL (activity of daily living) impairment and little or no cognitive impairment,” the CMS reports. Those with significant cognitive impairment, meaning they had difficulty with five or more activities of daily living, represented just shy of 15% of the nursing home population.

However, because some nursing home residents do have cognitive impairments, “that’s an important condition to consider and provide appropriate resources and care for,” Gure says. It’s also a big reason why some people move into a nursing home at all. “Safety becomes a big factor” for seniors aging in place at home, and that may mean it’s time to move from home care to a nursing home.

[Read: What’s the Difference Between Types of Long-Term Care Facilities?]

Costs and Paying for a Nursing Home

Another popular misconception is that Medicare pays for a person’s residency in a long-term care facility. Lisa Zamosky, senior director of communications for eHealth, Inc., a private, online health insurance exchange based in Santa Clara, California, says that “many people are quite surprised to learn that Medicare does not pay for long-term care, whether in a nursing home, assisted living facility or in their own home.”

Over the shorter term, yes, Medicare does cover the cost of skilled nursing home care, but only when it immediately follows a hospitalization that lasts for at least three days, Zamosky says. Medicare will pay “as needed, for up to 100 days following that hospitalization.” When you get to day 101, other forms of payment need to be in place. (The coverage rules for Medicare Advantage plans are different, so check your specific coverage plan for details.)

Finding a way to pay for long-term care can be a big problem for many people. “Alternative payment sources include paying out of pocket — though nursing homes in some parts of the country may cost upward of $80,000 per year, which most people are unable to afford,” Zamosky notes.

In fact, Genworth Financial, a financial advisory firm, reports in its 2018 Cost of Care survey, the most recent data available, that the median monthly cost of skilled nursing in a private room at a nursing home will set you back $8,365 per month, adding up to more than $100,000 per year. Prices can vary a lot depending on where in the coun try the community is located and which services a senior is using.

For example, Genworth reports that Alaska, Connecticut and Hawaii have the highest daily costs for private nursing homes at $907, $452 and $449 per day, respectively. At the other end of the spectrum, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Missouri are the least expensive areas, with per day costs of $174, $182 and $182, respectively.

Long-term care insurance policies may be another option to pay for nursing home care. “Most people, however, pay out of pocket until they’ve used their own resources,” Zamosky says. “At that point, Medicaid will likely begin to cover nursing home costs, and in fact, Medicaid pays for the majority of nursing home care in this country. Rules do vary by state, so it’s important to speak with someone to help you navigate the specifics,” she says.

More from U.S. News

18 Gift Ideas for Nursing Home Residents

7 Red Flags to Watch for When Choosing a Nursing Home

Beyond Bingo: Innovative Activities at Today’s Nursing Homes

Nursing Home Facts and Statistics originally appeared on usnews.com