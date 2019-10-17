Lebanon Erupts in Unifying Protests Against the Government

BEIRUT — Months of building anxiety over the economic and political situation have exploded in Lebanon, uniting the country’s notoriously…

BEIRUT — Months of building anxiety over the economic and political situation have exploded in Lebanon, uniting the country’s notoriously fractured communities at least briefly in mass protests that paralyzed Beirut and other cities around the country, with demonstrators calling for the government to step down.

Ghada Fawaz, a divorced mother of two, left her children at home to join the crowd gathered at downtown Beirut’s Martyrs Square on Friday. Like many of the demonstrators, Fawaz says she has been feeling the effects of the country’s growing economic crisis. She used to send her children to private school, as about two-thirds of Lebanese do. This year, struggling to make ends meet, she transferred them to a public school.

“You could consider that the people have been sleeping, dead, for 30 years (since the end of the civil war),” Fawaz says. “And now in this moment, on this day, we’re living, we’re waking up. If we don’t take this chance, our children won’t have a chance to live.”

Lebanon’s political system has long been beset by infighting and paralysis. The various political factions have often been unable to agree on even basic functions of government.

After last year’s parliamentary elections, political leaders took nine months to agree on a Cabinet. The stalemate meant that the government did not move on reforms needed to unlock a package of $11 billion in international development money that was promised to the country in April 2018.

But in recent weeks, the country’s issues have snowballed into a crisis, beginning with anxieties over a potential devaluation of the country’s currency. The Lebanese pound is pegged to the U.S. dollar at a rate of 1,507 pounds to the dollar, and dollars are used interchangeably with the local currency. A recent report by Blominvest Bank noted that the dollarization rate, the ratio of foreign currency deposits in the banking system, had fluctuated between 25% and 30% before the 1975 civil war, but shot up to 93% in late 1987 after a period of hyperinflation.

Sustained Economic Shocks Rattle Lebanese

“The successive governments following the civil war were never able to restore investors’ confidence level to where it was before the war started,” the report noted. “(The) dollarization rate never went below 50%, and most of the time interest rates were much higher than their U.S. counterpart.”

The country’s economy has undergone sustained shocks during the past several years, including the effects of the war in next-door Syria and a decrease in the amount of remittances flowing into the country from citizens living abroad.

More recently, as economic fears have grown, a tightened supply of dollars in the country has led to an increase in unofficial exchange rates on the street, at times rising to close to 1,700 pounds to the dollar.

The de-facto devaluation hit businesses that rely on imported goods, which must buy supplies in dollars but usually sell them in Lebanese pounds. The situation led to short-lived strikes by gas stations and bakeries, even after the Central Bank promised earlier this money to guarantee a supply of dollars at the official exchange rate for imports.

In an attempt to tamp down a potential panic and run on the banks, the government cracked down on public statements that were considered to undermine public confidence in the currency. In one case that drew widespread outrage, Lebanese journalist Amer Chibani was called in for questioning by the country’s cybercrimes bureau after he tweeted about being unable to withdraw dollars from his bank account.

‘WhatsApp Tax’ Sparks Public Backlash

Adding to the already tense situation, massive and damaging wildfires erupted earlier this week in multiple parts of the country. The response was hampered by the fact that three firefighting helicopters that had been donated to the Lebanese government in 2009 were out of service and grounded at the airport, ostensibly because of a lack of funding for their maintenance.

But the final straw was a government decision, announced on Thursday, to levy a 20-cent per day tax on calls made through internet messaging services such as WhatsApp. Many Lebanese citizens use WhatsApp as their main form of communication due to the high cost of regular phone calls and text messages.

Within hours of the news, a small crowd gathered in downtown Beirut and ballooned overnight, with protests growing larger still on Friday, even after officials announced that they were scrapping the so-called “WhatsApp tax.” Tens of thousands of protesters descended to the streets in areas throughout Lebanon, smashing windows, blocking roads with burning tires, and calling for the “fall of the government.”

Schools, government offices and many businesses were closed on Friday, and roads closed — either by security forces or protesters. The protesters — representing an unusually broad cross section of the country’s religious and political communities — demanded that government leaders resign and a new cabinet made up of people without ties to major political parties should be installed to oversee new parliamentary elections.

“We’ve lived through the civil war, we’ve lived through invasions … and we’ve never seen a situation as bad as we’re seeing today,” says Silvana Lakkis, a disability rights activist — herself wheelchair-bound — who came from the city of Byblos on the northern coast to Beirut to take part in the Thursday protests.

Search for Political Solutions Prove Elusive

Lakkis cites a laundry list of government failures: on the economy, the environment, and waste management, but says the taxes were the final straw.

“The hardest thing is the tax system and how they are handling it to get money, it’s all coming from the account of the poor people and they are not hitting the ones who originally caused this because of their presence in authority,” she says. “… We can’t stay like this. We don’t have a choice. We need to come down and stand with one hand, all regions, all sects.”

As of Friday, no political leaders had resigned. Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced a 72-hour deadline for the government to agree on reforms, but it was unclear what would happen if the deadline was not met.

Jad Chaaban, an associate professor of economics at the American University of Beirut, says government officials had failed to read the mood of the population when they proposed the new tax, likely thinking that it was a small amount and would not have major effects on people. But under the circumstances, he says, Lebanese people perceived the proposal as an insult.

“If you put even one dollar per person now … and you think, ‘This is not a lot, everyone has to contribute, we’re in a crisis’ — this is what they say — well excuse me, no, you caused this crisis.”

Chaaban says he believes the way out of the economic and political morass would be to have an “emergency plan implemented by an independent government that has a mandate to actually implement these reforms, and when you come to the tough reforms, you submit them to a national referendum.”

But he says he is not optimistic of political leaders’ ability to agree on a solution.

“Unfortunately, recent history has shown that the only thing they’re good at is buying time.”

