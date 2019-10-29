Balanced Fund 12805.44 + .01 + .75 + 14.96 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2196.47 + .16 – .36 + 12.27 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12805.44 + .01 + .75 + 14.96

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2196.47 + .16 – .36 + 12.27

Emerging Markets 341.66 – .01 + 1.01 + 13.33

Equity Income Fund 12988.74 + .22 + .77 + 20.05

GNMA 758.34 + .08 + .07 + 5.25

General Municipal Debt 1410.87 – .04 – .11 + 7.01

Gold Fund 286.71 – .17 + 2.08 + 27.34

High Current Yield 2295.35 – .02 + .23 + 11.65

High Yield Municipal 667.02 – .06 – .08 + 8.38

International Fund 1904.12 + .12 + 1.19 + 16.86

Science and Technology Fund 2956.00 – .47 + 3.08 + 28.80

Short Investment Grade 371.66 + .02 – .03 + 4.16

Short Municipal 188.78 + .02 + 2.22

US Government 688.98 + .03 – .39 + 6.49

