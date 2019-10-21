Balanced Fund 12725.23 + .34 + .81 + 14.24 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2196.50 – .27 – .39 + 12.28 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12725.23 + .34 + .81 + 14.24

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2196.50 – .27 – .39 + 12.28

Emerging Markets 337.43 + .66 + 1.54 + 11.93

Equity Income Fund 12897.09 + .59 + 1.51 + 19.20

GNMA 757.48 – .11 – .25 + 5.13

General Municipal Debt 1413.51 – .07 – .36 + 7.21

Gold Fund 280.90 – 1.99 – 1.68 + 24.76

High Current Yield 2289.24 + .07 + .40 + 11.36

High Yield Municipal 667.88 – .06 – .29 + 8.52

International Fund 1887.40 + .76 + 2.03 + 15.83

Science and Technology Fund 2904.17 + 1.10 + .39 + 26.54

Short Investment Grade 371.48 – .04 + .02 + 4.11

Short Municipal 188.76 – .01 – .07 + 2.21

US Government 690.77 – .24 – .48 + 6.77

-0-

