Balanced Fund 12683.21 – .16 + .44 + 13.86

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2202.33 + .06 + .13 + 12.57

Emerging Markets 335.52 – .20 + .89 + 11.30

Equity Income Fund 12818.06 – .07 + .66 + 18.47

GNMA 758.23 + .01 – .10 + 5.23

General Municipal Debt 1414.44 – .02 – .27 + 7.28

Gold Fund 286.60 + .29 + .02 + 27.29

High Current Yield 2286.52 – .02 + .31 + 11.22

High Yield Municipal 668.27 – .01 – .19 + 8.59

International Fund 1876.62 + .02 + 1.18 + 15.17

Science and Technology Fund 2872.15 – 1.41 – .75 + 25.14

Short Investment Grade 371.61 + .03 + .10 + 4.15

Short Municipal 188.77 + .02 – .05 + 2.22

US Government 692.92 + .10 – .03 + 7.10

