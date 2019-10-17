Balanced Fund 12721.01 + .32 + 1.35 + 14.20 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2200.96 – .01 – .38 + 12.50 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12721.01 + .32 + 1.35 + 14.20

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2200.96 – .01 – .38 + 12.50

Emerging Markets 335.65 + .23 + 2.41 + 11.34

Equity Income Fund 12825.93 + .32 + 1.71 + 18.55

GNMA 757.82 – .14 – .23 + 5.18

General Municipal Debt 1414.89 – .12 – .53 + 7.32

Gold Fund 284.79 + 1.13 – 3.83 + 26.49

High Current Yield 2285.53 + .03 + .51 + 11.18

High Yield Municipal 668.37 – .10 – .46 + 8.60

International Fund 1877.91 + .32 + 3.03 + 15.25

Science and Technology Fund 2918.35 + .42 + 2.38 + 27.16

Short Investment Grade 371.44 – .02 – .07 + 4.10

Short Municipal 188.72 – .07 – .11 + 2.19

US Government 688.41 – .61 – 1.08 + 6.40

