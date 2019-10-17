Balanced Fund 12721.01 + .32 + 1.35 + 14.20
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2200.96 – .01 – .38 + 12.50
Emerging Markets 335.65 + .23 + 2.41 + 11.34
Equity Income Fund 12825.93 + .32 + 1.71 + 18.55
GNMA 757.82 – .14 – .23 + 5.18
General Municipal Debt 1414.89 – .12 – .53 + 7.32
Gold Fund 284.79 + 1.13 – 3.83 + 26.49
High Current Yield 2285.53 + .03 + .51 + 11.18
High Yield Municipal 668.37 – .10 – .46 + 8.60
International Fund 1877.91 + .32 + 3.03 + 15.25
Science and Technology Fund 2918.35 + .42 + 2.38 + 27.16
Short Investment Grade 371.44 – .02 – .07 + 4.10
Short Municipal 188.72 – .07 – .11 + 2.19
US Government 688.41 – .61 – 1.08 + 6.40
-0-
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.