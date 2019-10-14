Balanced Fund 12620.06 – .06 + .40 + 13.30 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2205.15 + .26 – .82 + 12.72 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12620.06 – .06 + .40 + 13.30

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2205.15 + .26 – .82 + 12.72

Emerging Markets 332.46 – .03 + 2.07 + 10.28

Equity Income Fund 12698.85 – .28 + .59 + 17.37

GNMA 759.20 + .03 – .19 + 5.37

General Municipal Debt 1418.50 + .01 – .30 + 7.59

Gold Fund 284.50 – .71 – 2.87 + 26.36

High Current Yield 2279.17 – .01 + .17 + 10.87

High Yield Municipal 669.81 + .04 – .27 + 8.84

International Fund 1850.40 – .23 + 1.91 + 13.56

Science and Technology Fund 2892.77 – .04 + .98 + 26.04

Short Investment Grade 371.31 + .02 – .19 + 4.06

Short Municipal 188.88 + .01 + 2.27

US Government 693.98 + .12 – .87 + 7.26

