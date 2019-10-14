Balanced Fund 12620.06 – .06 + .40 + 13.30
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2205.15 + .26 – .82 + 12.72
Emerging Markets 332.46 – .03 + 2.07 + 10.28
Equity Income Fund 12698.85 – .28 + .59 + 17.37
GNMA 759.20 + .03 – .19 + 5.37
General Municipal Debt 1418.50 + .01 – .30 + 7.59
Gold Fund 284.50 – .71 – 2.87 + 26.36
High Current Yield 2279.17 – .01 + .17 + 10.87
High Yield Municipal 669.81 + .04 – .27 + 8.84
International Fund 1850.40 – .23 + 1.91 + 13.56
Science and Technology Fund 2892.77 – .04 + .98 + 26.04
Short Investment Grade 371.31 + .02 – .19 + 4.06
Short Municipal 188.88 + .01 + 2.27
US Government 693.98 + .12 – .87 + 7.26
