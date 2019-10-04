Balanced Fund 12606.26 + .75 – .13 + 13.17 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2230.33 + .27 + 1.03 + 14.00 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12606.26 + .75 – .13 + 13.17

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2230.33 + .27 + 1.03 + 14.00

Emerging Markets 328.39 + .85 + .28 + 8.93

Equity Income Fund 12672.16 + 1.26 – .97 + 17.13

GNMA 761.34 + .08 + .48 + 5.66

General Municipal Debt 1422.05 + .06 + .47 + 7.86

Gold Fund 294.55 + 1.49 + .81 + 30.82

High Current Yield 2274.35 + .10 – .52 + 10.63

High Yield Municipal 671.26 + .04 + .39 + 9.07

International Fund 1819.31 + .89 – 1.16 + 11.66

Science and Technology Fund 2875.70 + 1.70 + 1.18 + 25.30

Short Investment Grade 372.27 + .36 + 4.33

Short Municipal 188.81 + .04 + .16 + 2.24

US Government 703.35 + .34 + 1.22 + 8.71

