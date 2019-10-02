Balanced Fund 12447.79 – .96 – 1.70 + 11.75 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2217.93 + .17 + .85 + 13.37 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12447.79 – .96 – 1.70 + 11.75

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2217.93 + .17 + .85 + 13.37

Emerging Markets 322.89 – .84 – 2.18 + 7.11

Equity Income Fund 12438.23 – 1.80 – 3.09 + 14.96

GNMA 760.23 + .12 + .48 + 5.51

General Municipal Debt 1418.10 + .14 + .10 + 7.56

Gold Fund 289.48 + 1.21 – 4.57 + 28.57

High Current Yield 2274.95 – .38 – .61 + 10.66

High Yield Municipal 669.65 + .11 + .08 + 8.81

International Fund 1796.15 – 1.72 – 2.37 + 10.23

Science and Technology Fund 2801.11 – 1.14 – 3.38 + 22.05

Short Investment Grade 371.73 + .06 + .28 + 4.18

Short Municipal 188.60 + .02 + .05 + 2.12

US Government 698.25 + .15 + .79 + 7.92

