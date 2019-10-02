Balanced Fund 12447.79 – .96 – 1.70 + 11.75
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2217.93 + .17 + .85 + 13.37
Emerging Markets 322.89 – .84 – 2.18 + 7.11
Equity Income Fund 12438.23 – 1.80 – 3.09 + 14.96
GNMA 760.23 + .12 + .48 + 5.51
General Municipal Debt 1418.10 + .14 + .10 + 7.56
Gold Fund 289.48 + 1.21 – 4.57 + 28.57
High Current Yield 2274.95 – .38 – .61 + 10.66
High Yield Municipal 669.65 + .11 + .08 + 8.81
International Fund 1796.15 – 1.72 – 2.37 + 10.23
Science and Technology Fund 2801.11 – 1.14 – 3.38 + 22.05
Short Investment Grade 371.73 + .06 + .28 + 4.18
Short Municipal 188.60 + .02 + .05 + 2.12
US Government 698.25 + .15 + .79 + 7.92
