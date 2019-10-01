Balanced Fund 12565.90 – .71 – .68 + 12.81
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2217.00 + .32 + .08 + 13.32
Emerging Markets 325.85 – .72 – 1.19 + 8.09
Equity Income Fund 12660.34 – 1.39 – 1.01 + 17.02
GNMA 759.87 + .19 + .31 + 5.46
General Municipal Debt 1416.18 + .04 – .04 + 7.42
Gold Fund 284.78 – .03 – 8.68 + 26.49
High Current Yield 2284.60 – .06 – .36 + 11.13
High Yield Municipal 668.99 + .03 – .03 + 8.70
International Fund 1829.81 – .69 – .94 + 12.30
Science and Technology Fund 2833.76 – 1.09 – 1.19 + 23.47
Short Investment Grade 371.49 + .11 + .10 + 4.11
Short Municipal 188.58 + .01 + .03 + 2.11
US Government 692.99 – .36 – .46 + 7.11
