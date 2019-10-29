In Morocco, Recent Arrest Underscores Tumultuous Climate for Media

RABAT, Morocco — Journalist Omar Radi is straightforward when explaining why he attended a recent rally to protest the detention…

RABAT, Morocco — Journalist Omar Radi is straightforward when explaining why he attended a recent rally to protest the detention of fellow journalist Hajar Raissouni: “There’s no neutrality in journalism,” he said after he and dozens of other Moroccans publicly protested the jailing of Raissouni, whom authorities in this conservative North African country arrested on Aug. 31 and charged with having an abortion and having sex outside of marriage.

The protest that Radi attended achieved its goal on Oct. 16, when the 28-year-old Raissouni received a royal pardon that cleared her and her co-defendants — Raissouni’s fiancé, the doctor and the medical office assistant. All of the accused denied the charges, but Radi says the pardon was due to mounting international pressure.

Because Raissouni is a journalist who covers politics for the independent Moroccan newspaper Akhbar Al Yaoum, her case sparked an uproar from media and human rights activists in Morocco and abroad, who claimed Raissouni was targeted and the charges were a poorly disguised punishment for her work.

In a statement following Raissouni’s arrest, the prosecutor said that the arrest was not politically motivated or related to Raissouni’s reporting, and that law enforcement officials had been watching the doctor’s clinic where many unlawful abortions were regularly taking place.

But Raissouni’s case is not unique. She is the 11th journalist imprisoned in Morocco since 2011, more than twice as many as the previous decade, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Morocco’s score on the World Press Freedom Index, compiled by the watchdog group Reporters Without Borders (RSF), has fallen every year since 2015, as the country ranks 135th out of 180 countries.

Morocco’s government cultivates an image of the country being a beacon of democratic order in the often turbulent Middle East and North Africa region. The post-Arab Spring Constitution established in 2011 includes provisions for press freedom. Further media law reforms in 2016 state that journalists can no longer be imprisoned for their work.

In denouncing the RSF assessment of his country, government spokesman Mustapha Khalfi said that organization “deliberately ignored the climate of freedom, openness and plurality enjoyed by newspapers and the media.”

But today, instead of prosecuting journalists outright, “the government is using penal code articles and attacking journalists for offenses that are seemingly unrelated to their reporting, but in fact they are being punished for their reporting,” says Ahmed Benchemsi, communications director for the Middle East and North Africa division at Human Rights Watch.

Journalists Navigate 3 ‘Red Line’ Topics

Several high-profile cases such as Raissouni’s have put Morocco’s journalists on edge in recent years. Editor Taoufik Bouachrine is currently serving a 12-year sentence for human trafficking and sexual assault, in a trial that the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention labeled as unfair. Journalist Hicham Mansouri was convicted of adultery in 2015 and served 10 months in prison. Journalist and news website director Ali Anouzla, who was arrested in 2013 on charges of terrorism, is still awaiting trial.

Radi says he has had his share of run-ins with the state, as well. In October 2017, he was in Al Hoceima in the politically contentious Rif region to interview families of political prisoners, when he was arrested mid-interview, along with the interviewee and seven bystanders. Radi and the rest were shortly released without charges, but he says he is now banned from the region.

There are three journalistic “red lines” that nearly every journalist operating in Morocco knows are dangerous subjects to criticize: the monarchy, Islam and Morocco’s claim to the Western Sahara. “The first goal of the political police is to prevent people from speaking against the regime. They are scared to have another uprising like 2011,” says historian and prominent activist Maati Monjib, who is on trial for accusations of ” undermining national security” related to his work to promote the citizen journalism app StoryMaker.

[MORE: Suppression of Media Around the World Increasing, Report Says]

The government issues official press cards to journalists, maintaining control over who is allowed to have interviews with key ministries and lawfully cover protests. Former journalist Samia Errazzouki says she was granted an official press card only after 11 months of persistence while working for The Associated Press and never received one while working for Reuters. “I know it was a sort of punishment for my coverage in the past. I wrote a lot of things that were critical of the state, mainly my coverage of the Western Saharan conflict,” Errazzouki says. “That oftentimes is the way in which they attempt to stifle us.”

Despite the challenges, Errazzouki echoed Radi’s sentiments of perseverance. “I never waned in my conviction. Anytime that I thought there was something important and that merited coverage, I published it.”

‘If You Show You Are Intimidated, They Oppress You More’

Radi says he is motivated to keep writing by his belief in the power of independent journalism to push for justice, despite the possible personal consequences. His career includes a long string of now-closed media outlets. He worked for the influential, fiercely independent and often anti-monarchy news magazine Le Journal Hebdomadaire until it was shut down by authorities in 2010.

Radi and several colleagues from Le Journal banded together to launch Lakome, a website with a similarly dissident perspective as Le Journal but in the freer domain of the internet. In 2013, authorities blocked the website and arrested co-founder Ali Anouzla. The website now publishes much of the same content under the name Lakome2, with Radi in its ranks of contributing journalists.

“Everybody is prepared,” Radi says. “If they close your association, you make another one and life goes on.”

[MORE: Children in Morocco Eye Migration to Spain for a Better Life]

Concerning Radi, his close friend Lamyaa Achary says, “Omar is a person who is never afraid to say what he means. Like, at all.”

Radi’s current project is an ongoing effort to expose the common practice of land expropriation in Morocco. According to a 1919 law established under the French colonial regime, the government has the right to forcibly buy private property from the owner.

Through his investigation, Radi concluded that this law disproportionately affects Morocco’s poor, especially the illiterate. The only way a property owner could stop the expropriation is if they go to a city hall to read a notice and then to go to court within seven days of the decision. Otherwise, Radi says, the police will show up with demolition equipment.

With the release of Hajar Raissouni, activists for the free press such as Radi can take heart. But Radi’s work is far from over. He wants to continue disseminating the truth about the state’s infringements on Moroccans’ rights. He knows it will be a long and potentially dangerous project, but that’s the risk he accepts.

“If you show you are intimidated, they oppress you more,” he says, his voice firm and confident. If you say, ‘I’m sorry, I was wrong,’ they will crush you. So you always defy them. You cannot relax.”

Ellie Zimmerman is a student currently in Morocco on a SIT Study Abroad Program.

More from U.S. News

Suppression of Media Around the World Increasing, Report Says

The 10 Worst Countries for Gender Equality, Ranked by Perception

The 25 Best Countries in the World

In Morocco, Recent Arrest Underscores Tumultuous Climate for Media originally appeared on usnews.com