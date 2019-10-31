How You Can Use Equifax’s Core Credit

If you do a quick online search, you’ll find no shortage of companies offering access to your credit reports and…

If you do a quick online search, you’ll find no shortage of companies offering access to your credit reports and scores, sometimes for free. One of the newest free credit monitoring services is Core Credit from the credit bureau Equifax.

Core Credit uses a dashboard approach to managing your Equifax credit report, checking your Equifax credit score and engaging with the credit bureau.

Here’s how consumers can get the most out of Equifax’s Core Credit and how this product compares with other similar ones.

What Is Core Credit?

Any adult can access Core Credit by setting up an account at the myEquifax online portal.

Once you have an account, you can take several actions:

— Opt into Core Credit to receive a monthly Equifax credit report and a monthly Vantage 3.0 credit score.

— File a dispute with Equifax.

— Manage a security freeze and fraud alerts.

About 100,000 consumers have opted into Core Credit since the program started in August 2019.

Core Credit is one way for Equifax to reestablish trust with its customers, says Terry Griffin, senior vice president of marketing, Global Consumer Services, Equifax. The personal and financial data of nearly 150 million people was exposed in a 2017 Equifax data breach.

Whether this move will work remains to be seen, adds Gerri Detweiler, education director for Nav, which provides tools for business owners to manage their credit and access financing. Equifax’s Core Credit may or may not fully address consumer concerns about card security and data.

Still, “Engaging directly with the consumer and helping them get access to their information is helpful,” Detweiler says.

How Can You Get a Free Equifax Credit Report Through Core Credit?

Core Credit can give you a free monthly Equifax credit report, but this isn’t the free report authorized by federal law. Check each official report from the three credit bureaus every four months, advises Beverly Harzog, U.S. News credit card expert and consumer finance analyst.

If you’re ready to get your free report through Core Credit but don’t want to set up an account on the myEquifax portal, you can take another route. Go to Equifax.com and look about halfway down the page for the clipboard icon labeled “Get a free credit report” (just below Visit Consumer Services Center).

Click on the icon, and it will take you to a page titled Free Credit Reports. Then click the Get Started button.

The top of the next page says “Let’s get started” and asks for your personal identifying information. If you complete the form on this page, you can access your Equifax dashboard.

For access to Core Credit, click on the button labeled Get My Free Credit Score. Once you accept the terms of use and request your results, you will see your credit score and credit report on the next page that pops up.

How Is Equifax’s Core Credit Different From Other Free Credit Reports and Scores?

Equifax’s Core Credit shares some of the same features as other free credit monitoring services. The difference is that your credit report and credit score are on one dashboard, and you have direct access to the credit bureau.

Another plus is that you don’t have to choose between either paying or canceling after a trial period, as you might with other services.

“What I like about what Equifax is doing is this isn’t ‘conditionally’ free whereby you have to cancel some free trial by some date or you’ll get charged,” says John Ulzheimer, a credit expert who has worked at Equifax and credit analytics company FICO. “In this case, free actually means free.”

By comparison, Experian — another one of the big three credit bureaus — provides consumers a free monthly credit report but no credit score.

TransUnion also promotes a subscription credit monitoring service, which costs at least $24.95 per month. You’ll get unlimited access to your TransUnion credit score and report, the ability to lock and unlock your TransUnion and Equifax credit reports, ID theft insurance, and other services.

Should Consumers Use Equifax’s Core Credit?

With free credit scores and reports readily available, why use Core Credit?

For one, this resource provides another way to stay on top of your credit, giving you direct access to Equifax to dispute any errors.

Aim to look at each credit report — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — at least once a year, Detweiler says. The reports may not contain the same information, and the credit bureaus may not share information with each other.

If a mistake pops up in one credit report, “It’s like whack-a-mole,” Detweiler says, because you never know where else it might appear. “It’s a good idea for you to know what each one is doing.”

The best news for consumers? The trend toward even easier access to free credit scores and reports will continue.

Free credit monitoring is not a temporary phenomenon, Ulzheimer observes. “The free trend as it pertains to credit reports and credit scores is clearly where we are headed,” he says.

Adds Detweiler, who has researched more than 100 ways to get free credit score monitoring: “Consumers have come to feel like their credit information should be free.”

Why Does Monthly Credit Report Access Matter?

You can order a free credit report from each bureau once a year through A nnualCreditReport.com, the only site federally authorized to provide free reports.

“Right now, federal law allows us all one free credit report every 12 months,” Ulzheimer says. “While that might have made sense in 2003, when that law was written, it’s inadequate in 2019.”

Although some credit monitoring services allow unlimited credit report access, you might not get much out of daily or even weekly report check-ins.

“Once per month is optimal,” Ulzheimer says. “Your credit reports go through a full set of changes over the period of one month. That’s why looking at them daily or weekly isn’t the best option because you haven’t seen all of the changes that are going to occur that month.”

A monthly report check-in lets consumers “play the long game” with credit scores, Detweiler says, because scores will fluctuate quite a bit.

How You Can Use Equifax’s Core Credit originally appeared on usnews.com