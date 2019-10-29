How to Use a Credit Card to Build Credit

If you have no credit, you probably think it’s nearly impossible to get approved for a credit card, let alone…

If you have no credit, you probably think it’s nearly impossible to get approved for a credit card, let alone be able to use one for building credit.

It’s likely true you won’t get your top choice, but breaking into the world of credit cards is easier than you think. It’s just a matter of targeting the right cards.

Generating a Credit Score

When you apply for credit, a lender will look at your credit score and credit report. FICO Score 8 is the most commonly requested score when a consumer applies for a credit card. This score ranges from 300 to 850.

If you truly have no credit, your score won’t be zero; it will be nonexistent. But don’t fret about that right now. If you use your new card, you’ll generate a FICO score in six months.

Your card activity has to be reported to the credit bureaus for this to work, of course. And if it isn’t clear whether the issuer reports your payment history to all three credit bureaus, then call the lender to confirm before you apply for a credit card.

Lenders Look at More Than Your Credit Score

Lenders also look at factors that aren’t considered by credit scores. For instance, having a job goes a long way toward helping you qualify for a credit card.

Your income is not considered in your credit score, so whether you make $100,000 or $30,000 doesn’t matter. A higher income won’t boost your score. But having a steady job shows responsibility and an ability to repay your debts.

And believe it or not, a bare credit report is better than having one riddled with delinquent accounts or late payments. From the lender’s perspective, you’re a clean slate. You haven’t done anything wrong yet!

Issuers also look at your debt-to-income ratio, which, put simply, is the amount of your monthly debt payments compared with your pretax monthly income. Since you have no credit, your DTI should look pretty good.

Getting Your First Credit Card

Now, I’m not talking about a fancy rewards credit card that gets you into multiple airport lounges. No, your card might have rewards, but you won’t be sitting in a suite sipping free cocktails.

Here’s the thing: It doesn’t matter. Your first credit card is a tool for building credit. That’s your focus for now. The fancy cards can reside in your wallet later.

At U.S. News we’ve done the work and chosen the best credit cards for no credit. In the list, you’ll see different types of credit cards that are geared toward people who need to build a credit history. Here are a few contenders to consider:

Student credit card. If you’re still in college, you might qualify for a student credit card. If you’re under 21, the Credit CARD Act of 2009 requires showing proof that you have enough income to pay your debts. Bonus tip: Some issuers look fondly at good grades. So keep studying.

Secured credit card. There are a lot of myths out there about secured cards. I admit that some of the rumors are true. There are a few issuers who will take advantage of you. But I’ve spent a lot of time researching these cards, and there are also some terrific ones in this category.

Applying for a credit card usually knocks a few points off your score. Yes, there’s no such thing as a minus-5 score, but there would be a hard inquiry on your report.

Since points are at a premium, a few issuers allow you to get “preapproved” before you apply. The benefit is that if you don’t qualify for the card, you know upfront and you don’t get a hard inquiry with nothing to show for it.

You do have to make a security deposit, and some secured cards have annual fees. But if you use them responsibly, you can ride these cards straight to the land of fair credit, which is a FICO score between 580 and 669. There are some pretty good unsecured cards available in that category.

Unsecured credit cards for no credit. You have to be careful about these cards. They advertise that almost anyone can get approved, but the costs of using one of these cards can be sky-high. And there are a few that don’t have grace periods, which means you start paying interest the day your purchase is posted to your account.

I usually recommend a top secured card over one of these unsecured cards. If you still want to explore these cards, just be sure you read all the fine print. Maybe even read it three or four times. Unsecured cards for those with zero or bad credit also might offer the chance for preapproval.

Building Credit with Your New Credit Card

The hard part is over. You got your first credit card.

Here’s what you need to do to build a stellar credit history and a solid credit score:

— Use the credit card. You have to purchase items on credit and pay the card back to develop a payment history, which makes up 35% of your credit score.

— Track your spending so you stay on budget. Pay the balance in full by the due date.

— Keep your credit utilization ratio, which is the amount of credit you’ve used compared with the amount you have available, below 10%.

— Avoid going crazy trying to rack up points if your card has a rewards program. Stay on top of your spending.

Do these steps for six months, and you’ll generate a FICO score. If your issuer offers a free credit score, you can watch the number go up each month. There are also free educational scores available online.

What If You Aren’t Ready for a Credit Card?

Let’s say you aren’t comfortable getting your own credit card right now. It’s all new to you, and you want to learn the ropes first. You can get started by piggybacking on another person’s credit.

If you have a parent, other relative or close friend who has great credit, then becoming an authorized user may be an option. This is called piggybacking because as an authorized user, you get to build a credit history without having to qualify for your own card.

This arrangement works if you and the account owner have a detailed chat about what you can purchase with the card and what your dollar limit will be. If you max out your card, then the account owner’s credit takes a hit.

Don’t let that happen. You have a great opportunity to build credit, so track your spending and use the card responsibly.

