How to Travel for Free Using Credit Cards

Travel credit cards can offer upfront incentives and ongoing rewards and benefits that can help you save money on your next vacation — or even score mostly free travel. According to U.S. News research, about half of travel credit card holders earn between $351 and $1,750 in redeemable rewards in a year, which could pay for some or all of your next trip.

Learning how to travel for free using credit card rewards and perks can help you work toward your next vacation without having to actually pay for it.

How Travel Credit Card Rewards Work

Travel credit cards offer incentives for consumers to open an account and use their card regularly.

When you first sign up, you’ll typically receive a welcome offer. Depending on the card, this sign-up bonus is typically worth between $200 and $1,000 in free travel, and sometimes even more. In exchange, you’ll need to spend a certain amount on the card within a set period — often thousands of dollars within just a few months. Some cards may give you bonus rewards after you make just one purchase.

In addition to this upfront incentive, travel credit cards typically also offer rewards on everyday purchases you make. How much you earn per dollar can vary. Some cards offer a flat rewards rate on every purchase, while others offer bonus rewards on spending in certain categories.

With the card’s sign-up bonus, ongoing rewards or both, you can earn enough rewards for free flights, hotels, car rentals and more.

How to Travel for Free With Credit Card Rewards

There are a few different types of rewards programs that travel credit cards offer, and the type you choose will determine how you can use your points or miles to get free travel.

General travel rewards. Points or miles earned in a general travel rewards program often have a set value. For example, you’ll get 1 cent per mile with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card on travel redemptions, and 1.25 cents per point with the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card when you redeem points for travel through Chase. You can use rewards from a general travel card in one of three ways:

— Book travel through the card issuer. Some credit card issuers have booking platforms, similar to websites like Expedia and Orbitz, allowing you to use your rewards to book travel. With some cards, you’ll get additional value booking this way.

— Book travel through third-party merchants. With some programs, you can use your credit card to book eligible travel with an airline, hotel or other merchant, then use your points or miles to get a full or partial statement credit against the travel expense. This may offer more flexibility to find the best deals.

— Transfer to other travel programs. Some cards allow you to transfer travel rewards to a select list of partners, typically airlines and hotel brands. Sometimes, booking with airline or hotel loyalty programs can offer a higher rewards redemption value than issuer platforms.

Airline rewards. If you choose a co-branded airline credit card, you’ll earn miles directly with the airline instead of a card issuer’s general rewards program. Earn enough, and you can get free flights.

Unlike general travel rewards, airline rewards typically have a dynamic pricing structure, so the value of your airline miles will vary. While this means you may get less value on some redemptions than others, you have the chance to strategize and maximize the value you get every time you use your rewards.

For example, let’s say you’re trying to figure out how to fly for free on your next trip and have a little flexibility with your dates. Here’s how you might compare two flights a week apart:

— Flight A. You can book using 50,000 miles or pay a cash price of $739. With this award ticket, your miles are worth roughly 1.5 cents apiece.

— Flight B. You can book using 35,000 miles or pay a cash price of $550. With this option, you’ll get about 1.6 cents per mile.

By choosing Flight B, you’re not only squeezing a little more value out of each mile, but you’re also spending fewer miles in total, allowing you to reserve some for your next trip.

Be wise about how you use your points. In some cases, an award flight may make sense, but for others, you could be better off saving your miles for a more valuable redemption.

“Sometimes if I can find a good deal, I don’t want to waste my valuable points on a flight that I can buy pretty cheaply,” says Jacquie Whitt, founder and U.S. director of Adios Adventure Travel, a tour agency. “But when I fly at night, and it’s a long flight, I look for business class seats, and I’m always willing to use my points for that.”

Hotel rewards. Like airline credit cards, co-branded hotel credit cards allow you to rack up points with your favorite hotel brand. Once you’ve earned enough for a free stay, you can use your points to book it directly with the hotel.

As with frequent flyer programs, hotel points programs have a dynamic pricing structure, so it’s important to compare different dates and properties in your destination city to find out which redemption will give you the most value.

Also, note that some hotel credit cards offer free anniversary nights when you pay your annual fee or when you meet a certain spending threshold. This award night is typically good for one night at certain properties in the hotel’s portfolio. You can either use it for a one-night stay or attach it to a longer trip.

Some Cards Add Value With Other Travel Freebies

Some travel credit cards don’t just offer a way to earn free travel through points and miles. They also have added perks.

For example, some cards offer automatic statement credits against certain travel-related purchases. Others might offer complimentary access to airport lounges, elite status with a hotel rewards program, free checked bags and more.

“One thing that I think is really important is travel protections,” says Dustin Waller, author of Waller’s Wallet, a website and YouTube channel that help people maximize their credit card rewards. “So many things can go wrong while we’re traveling that we can’t control, and utilizing those travel protections can be a huge money saver.”

As you compare travel credit cards, consider more than just the potential for free travel but also the overall experience. While you may not otherwise pay to get into an airport lounge, for instance, that free benefit can elevate your travel experience and make it even more memorable.

Airport lounges “have free Wi-Fi and access to food and restrooms and sometimes showers,” says Whitt. “So I enjoy that when I’m traveling.”

Free Travel Isn’t Totally Free

Learning how to travel for free with credit card rewards can help you save money, but don’t expect to go on a trip without ever having to pull out your wallet. Here are some costs you’ll still need to budget for:

Airline taxes and fees. Airlines typically charge fees even on award tickets, although they’re usually nominal. For example, Southwest Airlines charges just $5.60 each way. On international flights, however, some airlines assess fuel surcharges and other fees, which can run in the hundreds of dollars.

Hotel fees. Some hotel properties may charge a daily parking or resort fee, and they may not allow you to use points to cover it.

Meals. While it’s possible to find ways to eat for less, there aren’t any direct ways you can use travel rewards to pay for your meals. To help with this expense, which can add up quickly, Waller redeems statement credits on his cash back credit cards.

Activities. If you have specific excursions or other activities you want to do on your trip, you may or may not be able to use your travel rewards to pay for them. If you have a general travel rewards program, you may be able to use your card issuer’s platform to book excursions.

Or if your card allows you to get a statement credit against travel purchases, you may be able to make it work by booking the activity or buying the tickets through a travel agency. Otherwise, you may need to include these costs in your trip budget.

How to Maximize Your Rewards for Free Travel

You may need more than one credit card to earn enough travel rewards for a full trip or to travel regularly using rewards exclusively. If you get more than one travel credit card, you’ll not only increase the number of points or miles you can earn through sign-up bonuses, but you’ll also be able to diversify your rewards to cover more areas of your trip.

For example, you can use an airline credit card to book your flight, a hotel credit card to cover your stay and a general travel credit card to pay for your rental car.

Managing multiple credit cards like this requires discipline and organization. The last thing you want is to rack up unnecessary debt or miss a payment and get slapped with interest charges, which can offset the value of the travel rewards you redeem. After all, a free trip isn’t really free if you had to pay a late fee or interest charges to get there.

“Treat your credit cards like cash,” says Waller. “If you are not able to pay for it with cash, you shouldn’t be using your credit cards.” Also, consider setting them up on automatic payments to avoid forgetting.

Using credit cards to earn free travel may not be the best idea if you’ve had issues with credit card debt in the past or the temptation to overspend is too strong. But if you can use credit cards responsibly and pay your balance in full each month, you could get hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars ‘ worth of free travel every year.

How to Travel for Free Using Credit Cards originally appeared on usnews.com