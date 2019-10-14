How to Shop and Save at Secondhand Shops

If you’re a seasoned bargain hunter, you’re probably already taking advantage of coupon codes and loyalty programs, but you shouldn’t…

If you’re a seasoned bargain hunter, you’re probably already taking advantage of coupon codes and loyalty programs, but you shouldn’t overlook the unique and deeply discounted finds at secondhand stores. Sometimes called thrift, consignment or vintage stores, secondhand stores sell used items, including clothing, toys, books and furniture, at affordable rates.

However, just because you uncover a gem at a secondhand store doesn’t mean you’re getting the best deal. If you’re looking for ways to maximize savings when shopping at secondhand stores, consider these well-worn, expert-approved strategies.

Here’s how to shop and save at secondhand stores:

— Consider location.

— Shop at the right time and day.

— Embrace impulse purchases.

— Put your negotiating skills into practice.

— Stay skeptical of deals that seem too good to be true.

Consider Location

Susan Harris, the owner of Rooted Mama Health, a lifestyle blog, and an avid secondhand store shopper, suggests paying attention to where secondhand stores are located as much as what merchandise the store is selling.

“Throughout college and my young adulthood, I would visit secondhand stores on a near daily basis because I was always looking for great deals and even a chance to buy and sell products for a profit,” Harris says. “After frequent visits you soon learn some tips and tricks about secondhand shopping.”

It wasn’t long before Harris realized that there’s a correlation between the merchandise and the location of the store. “There are a wide variety of different secondhand shops, such as Goodwill, Salvation Army, Plato’s Closet and more,” Harris says, “but it is important to remember the demographic of the location of each store. If one of the secondhand stores is located in a wealthier area of town, chances are they will have more expensive items up for sale.”

Depending on the types of items you’re looking for — and if you’re searching for premium products at a reduced rate or weathered pre-owned pieces at rock-bottom prices — you may want to reconsider perusing resale shops located in affluent neighborhoods.

Shop at the Right Time and Day

“It’s important to ask an employee which days they typically expect deliveries, as this can give you an important inside scoop on what day of the week is the best day to shop,” Harris says. “My local Salvation Army would receive large deliveries from local universities nearly every week on Thursday mornings. This meant by Thursday afternoon the new clothing would be out on the racks.”

Michael Helwig, a certified interior decorator in Buffalo, New York, and frequent secondhand shopper, also suggests considering which days offer the best sales and promotions. “My top tip for thrift salers is to make friends with store managers and employees. When you have a good rapport with the folks that run the stores, you can gain a bit of insight into when they put out new inventory. A lot of stores will have floor stocking days for certain items — furniture one day, clothing another day and decor another day.”

Helwig also suggests signing up for store email alerts. “A lot of times thrift stores will run sales just like department stores. Keep the emails filed in folders on your phone in case there is a bar code that needs to be scanned to save at checkout,” he says.

Embrace Impulse Purchases

“If it really grabs your attention, buy it,” says Carrie Aulenbacher, an author based in Erie, Pennsylvania, who frequents secondhand stores. “This isn’t a big-box store, and their inventory will not replenish. If a piece speaks to you and is within your budget, buy it. Don’t expect it to still be at that store next week or next month.”

Put Your Negotiating Skills Into Practice

If something is out of your budget, Aulenbacher suggests inquiring about better rates. “Some individuals who own their own shop are willing to haggle on a price to get old inventory moved. It never hurts to respectfully ask.”

But even if you don’t negotiate, you’ll still save money by purchasing pre-owned items at secondhand shops rather than new merchandise at big-box retailers.

The amount you can save secondhand shopping depends on a variety of factors. But Kate Finger, a Cincinnati-based owner of several Once Upon a Child and Plato’s Closet locations, says that typically you can find merchandise at 70% off the full retail price.

Stay Skeptical of Deals That Seem Too Good to Be True

As a general rule of thumb, many safety experts suggest steering clear of cribs and car seats at secondhand shops. That way, you won’t be concerned that you’re purchasing an item that has been recalled or isn’t up to the latest safety standards. You just don’t want to take a chance when it comes to the safety of your young child.

Finger, who has a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old, adds pacifiers and teething products to the list of things that you don’t want to purchase secondhand. Finger says when shoppers are looking at clothes, toys, equipment and so on, they should, as best as they can determine, look to see that items are “laundered and in good working condition, absent of any excessive wear or damage.”

As for safety issues, Finger says that Once Upon a Child and Plato’s Closet verifies every item through government safety sites such as Cpsc.gov and SaferProducts.gov.

Still, no matter how reputable the secondhand store, Harris has some items she says she will never purchase, such as mattresses. “Used mattresses can contain a wide variety of different contaminants that can make you sick or cause bacteria to grow in your home,” Harris says.

She also stays away from beauty products, noting that used cosmetics might be past their prime or may have not been stored properly. “When it comes to health and beauty you can’t be too careful,” Harris says. She also recommends that you don’t buy electronics at secondhand shops. “Even if they look fine on the outside, it is common for the internal wiring to be degraded and can actually be a safety hazard to use,” she says.

Aulenbacher also points out that electronics with batteries in them might mean the batteries are old. “Corrosion might have rendered the entire item useless,” she says. There may be a workaround for some electronics, though, she adds. “Atari consoles are great to find at secondhand stores, but beware that a 40-year-old power cord could, by now, be extinct. Do yourself a favor and pick up a replacement from Retro-Bit or some such website,” she says, referring to an online retailer that specializes in classic games.

