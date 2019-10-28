How to Sell Your Tiny House

In recent years, there has been a notable shift from “bigger is better” to “less is more,” as homeowners seek…

In recent years, there has been a notable shift from “bigger is better” to “less is more,” as homeowners seek to balance the costs associated with larger homes. Emerging in this trend is the category of the tiny house.

Tiny houses are typically defined as homes smaller than 400 square feet. An increasing number of homeowners love the idea of living in a minimalist space with a small environmental footprint. There are certainly a lot of perks to living in a tiny house, but also one big drawback: Simply put, tiny houses can be hard to sell.

[Read: How to Measure the Square Footage of Your House]

But hard doesn’t mean impossible, and so long as you’re aware of some of the challenges unique to tiny house sales, you can usually map out a good strategy to get your place sold.

Here are a few selling tips for your tiny house:

— Know where to sell.

— Create a video tour.

— Take compelling photos.

— Price it correctly.

— Stage your home.

— Make repairs.

— Network.

Know Where to Sell

To date, there’s not a very big marketplace for tiny houses. In fact, you typically can’t get an entry on the multiple listing service, or MLS, for your tiny house, which means you can’t show it off on the main real estate websites or apps. Instead, you’ll need to more directly connect with buyers in this niche market. There are a number of websites, like Tiny House Listings, where you can show off your property.

[Read: Why Now May Be the Right Time to Add a New Living Space to Your Home]

Create a Video Tour

One of the nice things about selling a tiny house is that, simply due to their small size, it’s very easy to give people a full tour via a short internet video. Make sure you film a walkthrough that shows off all the charm of your tiny house and share it far and wide via social media. Make sure to highlight hidden storage areas that might appeal to buyers who are still on the fence about going tiny. The more you can highlight storage, the better.

Take Compelling Photos

With any real estate listing, you’ll need to take high-quality photos. That’s certainly true for your tiny house. Make sure to properly stage to highlight the charm of the home when taking photos. Also make sure the lighting is good and use a wide-angle lens to really capture the spaciousness of your property.

Price it Correctly

Pricing a tiny house can be especially challenging. That’s because there’s not really an official market, which means calculating depreciation or appreciation is tough. We would definitely advise against pricing too high. Your asking price should never be leaps and bounds beyond what you actually paid for it. But if you know some interested parties and you feel confident that the home has been well-maintained, it’s certainly alright to price competitively.

Stage Your Home

Any time you’re selling your own property, staging is paramount. Clean your tiny house thoroughly. Get rid of clutter — in a small space, you don’t want anything out of place. And rearrange the decor to demonstrate how much flexible real estate is really available.

Make Repairs

Again, this isn’t necessarily unique to tiny houses, but any time you’re trying to get a place sold, you want to make the strongest possible first impression. That’s hard to do when the front door creaks, the paint is chipping, or the toilet won’t stop running. Be thorough in inspecting your home and fixing any little issues that pop up.

[Read: 10 Ways to Maximize Square Footage in Small Rooms]

Network

The key to selling your tiny house is going to be connecting with other tiny house enthusiasts. Reach out to the home’s builder, or to other tiny house lovers you’ve encountered, and ask them to help you spread the word. Also look for tiny house Facebook groups or blogs that are local to your area and see if you can make any inroads that way. As with so many things in life, selling a tiny house often comes down to who you know.

No matter the size of your property, there are always plenty of tough decisions to make as you get ready to sell. But hopefully these few tips will help make selling your tiny home a little bit easier.

More from U.S. News

How to Get Tiny House Financing

8 Factors to Consider Before Joining the Tiny House Movement

The Guide to Understanding Your Home Value

How to Sell Your Tiny House originally appeared on usnews.com