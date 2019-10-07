How to Save Money on a Rental Car

One of the big expenses that comes with travel is the expense of renting a car. Even in the budget-friendliest…

One of the big expenses that comes with travel is the expense of renting a car. Even in the budget-friendliest of circumstances, the price of a rental car is going to increase your travel costs. Finding ways to cut the cost of a rental car can make a big difference in your travel expenses.

Here are steps you can take to get the best deal on a rental car:

— Look at alternatives first.

— Don’t rent at the airport after you arrive.

— Shop for your rental car in advance online.

— Consider prepaying for your rental.

— Tell the company you’ll return the car a few hours later than expected.

— Join a loyalty program if you rent frequently.

— Use a credit card that gets bonuses.

— Know your insurance.

— Note the gas level and clean up.

Read on for more information on the cheapest way to rent a car.

[Read: Ways to Save Money on Gas]

Look at Alternatives First

Is it reasonable to use mass transit at your destination? Is there a local host who can transport you from the airport to the places you need to go? Could you use a taxi, Lyft or Uber? Are there other people you know traveling to the same destination with whom you could share a ride? Answering these logistical questions before you rent a car can save you a bundle and help you avoid the cost entirely.

Don’t Rent at the Airport After You Arrive

At that point, the rental company knows you’re in a pinch and will charge higher rates. You’ll often be unable to book an online rental with such little lead time, so you’ll be stuck paying whatever they charge you at the car rental counter. Avoid that at all costs.

[Read: Best Airline Credit Cards.]

Shop for Your Rental Car in Advance Online

Here’s how to score the best rental car rates. If you know you’re going to need a rental car on a trip, shop around for a rental car in advance. Check all the major providers, such as Hertz, Avis, Enterprise, Budget and Dollar, available at your destination. Compare the prices they quote you for the type of car you need. Go with the company that provides the best rate.

Consider Prepaying for Your Rental

Car rental companies typically offer lower prices if you pay for the rental in advance online, especially if you pay more than a day or two early. They offer this discount because it becomes easier for them to manage inventory and because they’ve got the money in hand. You save money by simply planning in advance.

Tell the Company You’ll Return the Car a Few Hours Later Than Expected

This might increase your costs slightly, but it’s far cheaper than having to pay a fee for showing up late. Often, it will make no difference in the price if you tell the car rental company you’ll be returning the car at 4 p.m. rather than 1 p.m., for example. Show up at 1:30 p.m. after telling the rental agency you’ll be there at 4 p.m., and everything’s great. Show up at 1:30 p.m. after telling the company you’ll be there at 1 p.m., and you’ll get dinged with a fee. Avoid that fee, even if it means paying a tiny amount more up front. If you expect to be even later than your extended return time, contact the car rental company as soon as you know and ask to extend the rental by a day, as that’s likely to be cheaper than a late fee.

Join a Loyalty Program if You Rent Frequently

If you’re going to be renting cars more than once every few years, sign up for a loyalty program with a specific company and do your business with that company. Price out the options for several of the locations you expect to visit regularly and go with the car rental company that’s already providing the best prices. The loyalty program is like icing on the cake.

Use a Credit Card That Gets Bonuses

If you’re paying for a rental, you’re likely using a credit card. Make sure the credit card has a points program that rewards you for the expense of a car rental, even if it’s just a default 1% reward or something similar.

[Read: Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards.]

Know Your Insurance

Check with your current car insurance and make sure you’re covered in a rental. Also, check with your credit card company and see if they extend collision coverage to any car rentals made with your card. If you are covered, there’s no need to buy additional rental car insurance from the rental company. Keep that money in your pocket instead.

Note the Gas Level and Clean Up

When you get in the rental car, note how much gas is in the tank. If you don’t have at least that much in fuel when you return it, you’ll be charged for it. It’s likely cheaper for you to just fill up the car just before returning it. Don’t pay an arm and a leg for the rental company to fill up the car for you. It’s also not a bad idea to stop somewhere and clean up the car with a vacuum before returning it, so the company doesn’t ding you with excessive cleaning fees.

Following these basic rental car tips can cut a lot of the expense out of renting a car and make your travel much easier.

More from U.S. News

9 Secrets to Save Money on a Shoestring Budget

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

12 Useless Fees Draining Your Budget

How to Save Money on a Rental Car originally appeared on usnews.com