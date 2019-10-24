How to Retire Early

Americans tend to retire in their 60s, but some people want to retire sooner so they have time to pursue…

Americans tend to retire in their 60s, but some people want to retire sooner so they have time to pursue other interests. Early retirement generally requires a serious commitment to saving and maintaining a frugal lifestyle. You can achieve an earlier retirement date with thoughtful planning, disciplined spending and persistent investing. Here’s a guide to early retirement:

Define Your Retirement

Individuals determine when they retire based on several factors, including health, career satisfaction and the needs of dependents. Early retirees generally desire more control over their time. An early retirement might include part-time work, periods of mini-retirement intermixed with short-term employment opportunities or some form of entrepreneurship. Some early retirees earn income from a hobby, explore creative pursuits or manage passive income streams, such as a rental property. Determine what your ideal early retirement looks like and when you want it to start.

Reduce Spending

Some people are able to leave full-time work because their expenses are low, not because they are rich. The amount you need to save for a secure early retirement is dependent on your level of spending. If you have low annual expenditures, a smaller retirement nest egg will cover your costs. Earning a high income can help you achieve an early retirement, but only if you keep costs low and save a large proportion of your income.

Calculate What You’ll Need

A basic rule of thumb says that you need 25 times your annual spending in invested assets to be able to fund 30 years of retirement. For example, if you expect to spend $60,000 a year in retirement, you’ll need $1.5 million in savings and investments. Make this number your target early retirement savings goal. If you anticipate living for longer than 30 years, you’ll need to save more before retiring or spend less per year. However, this rule of thumb doesn’t consider one-time expenses, such as a large health care bill or major home repair, or potential part-time retirement income that can help you live well with less savings. It’s a good idea to estimate your precise retirement needs and consult a financial advisor to review your plan.

Max Out Retirement Accounts

Once you’ve set a target savings goal, optimize your investment growth by maximizing contributions to tax-advantaged retirement accounts as early in your career as possible. Powerful savings vehicles include a 401(k), 403(b), solo 401(k), traditional IRA and Roth IRA. Use automatic investment tools to contribute the maximum amount to each retirement account you are eligible for. You can further prepare for early retirement by using after-tax investments, such as individual brokerage accounts and real estate. Select investments according to your age and risk tolerance, and remember to gradually decrease your risk exposure as you age by shifting to more conservative investments over time.

Increase Earned Income

If you can boost your earnings without increasing annual spending, you’ll reach your savings goal sooner. Determine how to earn as much as possible, considering your education, unique skills and talents. You may be able to earn more at your current job through extra hours, additional responsibilities and outstanding efforts. If there’s no path to higher earnings with your current employer, find another one. Instead of spending your increased earnings, put your hard-earned money into investments that earn money for you.

Build Passive Income

One of the keys to building wealth is learning to use money to make more money. You can invest your actively earned income to generate passive income. Stocks, bonds and real estate are common ways to increase wealth, but passive income can also be earned from business investments, such as silent partnerships, or royalties from intellectual property, such as ebooks or online courses. Think of passive income as money that can help fund your lifestyle after you stop actively working.

Identify Bridge Income

Retirees generally cannot access tax-advantaged retirement accounts without a penalty until age 59 1/2, and need to wait until at least age 62 to start collecting Social Security payments. Early retirees need other sources of income to bridge the gap between their retirement date and the age they qualify for retirement benefits. The most common ways to pay for early retirement are a savings account, brokerage account, passive business, rental income or a pension. There are also several specific ways you might be eligible to take penalty-free withdrawals from retirement accounts before age 59 1/2.

Plan for Health Care

One of the biggest challenges of early retirement is determining where to buy affordable health insurance. Most workers participate in employer-sponsored health insurance plans. When you leave your job, you lose out on the ease of access and group discounts. Health insurance coverage becomes more expensive, just as you start living on a more limited budget.

Determine how you’ll acquire health insurance and the exact costs before leaving your career. The Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act requires employers to provide former employees access to the same health care plan for 18 months after leaving work, but the premium costs can be high. You could also purchase health insurance through the national marketplace or directly with insurance companies. Health insurance costs for early retirees can be significantly higher than while you were employed.

Mentally Prepare for Retirement

Mentally preparing for retirement is just as important as executing a financial plan. It can be disorienting to go from working and commuting 40 or more hours per week to having time on your hands. Take the time to understand why you want to retire early before you quit your job.

Make sure you’re retiring to something you want to do, such as a hobby, travel or family activities, instead of retiring to get away from something you don’t like, including a lousy boss or unfulfilling career. Like saving for retirement, mental preparation is a process that happens over time. If you’re not happy as an early retiree, you can always go back to work. Some early retirees end up returning to the workforce in some way after retirement because they are bored or miss the challenge of a career.

