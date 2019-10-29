The challenge of learning how to pay off student loans doesn’t have to hold borrowers back from achieving their goals,…

The challenge of learning how to pay off student loans doesn’t have to hold borrowers back from achieving their goals, whether that’s starting a business or earning a Ph.D. But as graduates who have watched interest grow and payments pile up know, the sooner they’re paid off, the better.

Student loan debt affects a majority of college graduates today — about 65% of class of 2018 graduates took out loans to pay for college, according to U.S. News data. And the amount student borrowers owe has risen significantly over the past decade, increasing from an average total student debt of $21,211 among 2008 graduates to nearly $30,000 among 2018 graduates.

Some ways to pay off student loan debt, like crowdfunding and side hustles, involve thinking creatively. Others, like budgeting and refinancing or consolidating loans, are more traditional but smart moves that help graduates inch toward debt-free lives.

To help inform borrowers struggling with student loans, U.S. News interviewed three graduates in various fields who successfully paid off their debt, which amounted to thousands of dollars upon graduation for each of them. In some cases, these individuals were even able to pay off their loans in a fraction of the time it should have taken under their repayment plans.

Here are some tips on how to pay off student loans:

— Know how much you owe and choose a repayment plan.

— Consider paying off loans with the highest interest first.

— Keep a detailed spending plan.

— Live within your means.

— Pay down the principal.

— Rely on a support system.

Know How Much You Owe and Choose a Repayment Plan

Borrowers with federal student loans may enjoy more flexibility when it comes to repayment than those with private loans. Joe DePaulo, CEO and co-founder of College Ave Student Loans, a private student loan provider, says borrowers about to graduate or those who have recently graduated need to start by understanding how much they owe and then explore the repayment plans available to them.

“If you’re working and ended up doing something like social work or working at a nonprofit, you might qualify for income-based payment modifications,” DePaulo says. “But if you end up with a track where you have more of a substantive income, you probably won’t qualify for those payment modifications.”

The standard repayment plan for federal student loans and the most common plan for private loans, DePaulo says, is 10 years in length. Students can learn more about repayment options for their federal loans, including the various income-driven plans, by visiting the Federal Student Aid website.

Consider Paying Off Loans With the Highest Interest First

Joshua C. Gellers, an associate professor of political science at the University of North Florida, finished his one-year master’s program at Columbia University in New York with $43,500 in student loan debt. He decided to proceed with a Ph.D. program, which didn’t require additional student loans and allowed his existing ones to go into deferment because of his status as a student.

After finishing his program, it came time to begin paying off his loans. For students in a similar position, he says to start at the top.

“I paid down the loans with the highest interest rates first. Those are the ones penalizing you the most,” Gellers says. “I had one subsidized and one unsubsidized loan. I paid the grad PLUS loan first, at 8.5% interest rate, higher than my mortgage, my car loan — it’s outrageous.”

He paid off his student loans after about four and a half years of active payment, which was about half the set time of his 10-year repayment plan.

There are some cases when it might make sense to pay off the lowest balance first, depending on the interest rates and duration of the loans in question.

“If the term of the loans are the same, then the higher interest loans are the ones you should pay off first. If the terms of the loans are different, you might, to manage your budget, have to make a different decision,” DePaulo says. “Consider your payments first. What can you afford to pay?”

Keep a Detailed Spending Plan

Emma Leigh Geiser, a nurse and money coach in California, borrowed $46,000 while attending a satellite campus of the University of Oklahoma to earn her Bachelor of Science in nursing. Her strategy for repayment involved working overtime and picking up as much additional work as possible, as well as having a meticulous spending plan.

Budgeting helped her account for where her money was being spent, while still allowing some balance in her life, she says.

“While paying off my loans I created what is called a zero-based budget. I dialed in my expenses and allocated all of my income to different categories, that way I didn’t have money floating around that wasn’t designated a job,” Geiser wrote in an email. “I didn’t use any fancy programs, my spending plan was written in a notebook and I tracked my expenses on the opposing page … Just because I was diligent about tracking money doesn’t mean I didn’t have fun, I made sure to allocate funds for luxuries too.”

She paid off her loans 16 months after graduating.

Live Within Your Means

Sometimes, paying off student loans means making sacrifices. Heather Taylor, communications coordinator at MyCorporation.com and a freelance writer for Advertising Week, graduated from California Lutheran University in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in communications and $56,000 in student loan debt. She made only minimal payments for about eight years until saving up enough to pay off the debt completely.

To get there, she lived within a tight budget and even put off some life milestones while saving to pay off her student loans.

“If you want to get out of debt quickly and do not have a high-paying job or financial help from an outside source, you will need to make lifestyle changes. Evaluate your current expenses and see where there are opportunities for you to reduce your overhead,” she wrote in an email.

Some ideas she suggests for other borrowers are to “live with a roommate to save on rent, or go carless and use public transit and rideshares.”

In the end, she says repayment was tough, but she tells borrowers, “Remember that this part of your life will not last forever. This short-term sacrifice ultimately contributes to your future.”

It took her nine years to pay off her student loans.

Pay Down the Principal

Gellers also advises borrowers to dedicate more money than required in their monthly student loan payments. He began tackling not just the interest that had accumulated but also significant amounts of the principal amount borrowed.

“Whenever I had a large amount of money, not that it was unexpected but in addition to my normal income, I would put that toward the principal amount. My bill came due on the 21st; on the 22nd when there is zero interest on that loan for the coming month, I would apply a large sum to it.”

This strategic payment, combined with his plan to pay off the student loans with the highest interest rates first, helped him “lessen the burden over time,” he says, drastically reducing his required monthly payments as he began to chip away at the principal amount.

Rely on a Support System

Families can be a big help during the process of earning a college degree and even when repaying student loans, but their support doesn’t have to be financial.

Geiser suggests sharing financial goals with family and friends who will be encouraging.

“Debt payoff is no fun, there is no sugarcoating it. But it’s all about developing a new healthy money mindset and management system,” she wrote. “It will be hard in the beginning, find an accountability buddy or network who will support your new healthy money decisions. Don’t give up.”

