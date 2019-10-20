How to Know If You Should Register for the End-of-Year AP Exam

This academic year marks the first time AP students must decide by October or November, depending on high school policies,…

This academic year marks the first time AP students must decide by October or November, depending on high school policies, whether they will take end-of-year AP exams. This approaching deadline can prompt anxiety for students who are uncertain about their projected test performance.

There are three steps that students can take now to assess their anticipated readiness for AP exams in the spring:

— Review your performance on all past course assignments.

— Seek advice from your instructor.

— Consider the feasibility of late registration.

Review your performance on all past course assignments. Students who are enrolled in an AP class should start by reviewing every assignment to date. Be sure to review both formative assignments (homework, projects and quizzes) and summative assignments (exams and research papers) to gain a well-rounded perspective of your progress in the class.

Consistently high grades may indicate that you are indeed prepared for the rigor of an AP exam, while many low grades may foreshadow a more challenging road ahead. Since AP course concepts often build on one another, a strong start in the class is one of the best ways to ensure your future exam success.

Seek advice from your instructor. After evaluating your performance on course assignments, consult with an expert: your AP instructor. Approach your instructor when it is convenient for you both, and privately ask for his or her perspective on the issue.

Since most instructors are trained to inspire rather than discourage students, questions that beg a negative answer should be avoided. Instead, ask your instructor the following questions, and in this order:

— How do you think I am doing in the course so far?

— Which areas can I improve in, and how?

— What would I need to do going forward to earn my target score on the AP exam?

Be aware that your instructor’s responses may confirm or counter your own perception of your performance. If your instructor tells you that there is much room for improvement, use this advice to challenge and motivate yourself. It may not be what you wanted to hear, but remember that you still have several months left to train for the exam if you choose to register for it.

Consider the feasibility of late registration. Imagine that both your self-evaluation and your instructor’s input have caused you a great deal of doubt. You might still be unsure about whether to register for the May AP exam, but the good news is that you may still have another option: signing up late.

Before considering this path, which is not ideal, find out whether your high school permits late registration. Your AP instructor or guidance counselor is likely to know the answer. If your school does allow late registration, be advised that it comes at a cost of an extra $40 per test.

Knowing this information, the only other factor to contemplate is whether you and your family can afford the late fee. Registering after the fall deadline may be the right choice for students without financial concerns who would like more time to assess their projected AP exam readiness. The final deadline for registration is March 13, 2020, but you should always verify procedures and dates with your high school.

Registration for AP exams is just around the corner. Although all students are generally encouraged to sit for end-of-year AP exams, there may be individuals who are still unsure about it. Start taking measures now to determine if registering for end-of-year AP exams is the right choice for you.

How to Know If You Should Register for the End-of-Year AP Exam originally appeared on usnews.com