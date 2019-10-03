How to Deal With a Hostile Work Environment

Workers and employers alike are becoming more and more aware of the challenges of a hostile work environment. Changing societal…

Workers and employers alike are becoming more and more aware of the challenges of a hostile work environment. Changing societal norms, political trends and high-profile news stories have shed light on places of employment as war zones of tension, acrimony and illegal activity. And even environments that fall short of downright illegal behavior can be uncomfortable for workers.

At some point in a career, most employees find themselves in a department or at a work site that is antagonistic to productive output and professional development.

Today’s worker must include in his or her bag of tools and skills a clear method and procedure for assessing and evaluating the work environment for toxic negativity and deciding on the appropriate and most efficacious response.

What Is a Hostile Work Environment?

When an employee or contractor experiences a workplace situation, person or environment that’s negative or hostile, he or she needs to determine the severity of the situation. At one end of the spectrum, a workplace might be characterized as being involved with blatantly illegal activity. In this case, if one finds themselves witnessing the dumping of toxic chemicals, the bribing of officials or the dealing in illegal substances, there is no doubt that action must be taken, and legal remedies sought.

At the other end, one unfortunate off-hand comment that might have been misinterpreted, or a manager’s failure to keep up with the latest terminology for a group or behavior is unlikely to define an untenable workplace.

If your workplace is unequivocally hostile or negative, then it’s important to act immediately to make a change. If, like many situations, there is more gray area involved, it is good to first seek the advice of friends, co-workers or other confidants and define the seriousness of the predicament. A simple tactic for defining the nature and degree of a negative environment is to brainstorm for alternate explanations and put oneself in the shoes of the offending person.

For example, does a sales manager become grumpy with everyone at the end of the month when the team is short of quota or does she seem to single out certain individuals for abuse that appears to correlate with gender, orientation or ethnic heritage rather than objective effort and achievement?

The key is avoiding paranoid conclusions or quick judgments. Many observations may be deemed hostile to some and innocuous to others. The determination is not subject to a democratic vote, but the perspective of trusted others can help shed light and offer perspective.

Once an employee has determined that there is indeed a work climate that is hostile or toxic, he or she must decide how to react. Here are four things you can do to deal with a hostile work environment:

Quietly Cope

If the infractions are tolerable or mere annoyances, the employee may choose to just “grin and bear” the indignities. With today’s rapid organizational changes, sometimes just waiting out the transfer or termination of the offending people can be a rational strategy.

Address the Situation Head On

If you determine that the hostile environment is the product of simple ignorance or lack of self-awareness, you might choose a tactic of addressing the offender directly. Techniques for this approach are discussed below, but there are risks and benefits that attend this approach.

Leave

Some workers choose the indirect path of seeking transfer or even another job rather than directly confronting the negative forces which have spoiled the workplace. Of course, the relative marketability of the individual and his or her tolerance for change will play into the advisability of this approach.

Seek Legal or Administrative Recourse

Sometimes, the conduct is so egregious and possibly illegal that the right thing to do is to report the activity to the proper channels in or out of the organization. It is not just a matter of ethics. Seeking recourse against an offending environment can save future co-workers from unpleasant or illegal situations.

How to Approach These Techniques

Whichever tactic is chosen by the employee, there are certain best practices to be followed. For example, it is good to have documentation and witnesses prepared if legal or administrative recourse is pursued. This is also helpful if seeking the head-on approach because that route can quickly escalate to legal or administrative action if an investigation produces more evidence to substantiate the narrative. Again, depending on the seriousness of the allegations, the affected or “accusing” employees need to have their facts straight and use judicious, detailed and balanced language.

For example, “Bob’s physical and verbal behavior makes me feel uncomfortable when he touches my hair and makes comments whenever I get a haircut” is more helpful and actionable than “Bob’s been hitting on me since I started working in this department.” Likewise, “Susan has made generalized disparaging remarks about team members of Latino heritage at least four times in the last month during meetings” is addressable. “I get the feeling Susan doesn’t like Latinos” is not.

The path of action usually starts with one’s direct supervisor, her senior or the human resources department. If you are more comfortable with someone outside your chain of command but who might be in a better position to understand the nature of the complaint, it is perfectly OK to couch an inquiry as a solicitation of advice.

Of course, for serious allegations of a harassing or illegal nature, you might choose to go straight to law enforcement. Despite Hollywood’s proclivity to glamorize whistleblowers, it is rarely the best course to go straight to the traditional or social media. In most cases, it is best to give the organization a fair opportunity to address the problem. Often there is a lack of awareness at higher levels that the problem even exists.

As a society, we have made great progress in establishing the norms of behavior that define a positive work environment where individuals can do their best work free from harassment, negativity and abuse. Life will never be perfect, however, and today’s worker needs to know how to define, decide and appropriately act in the face of a hostile work environment.

