How to Cook With CBD

Recently my kids had one of those random days off in the middle of the week. My husband and I were both working from home. It was cold outside, and the kids didn’t have much to do. Because my husband was doing video calls for his work, it was my responsibility to run defense on the kids, making sure all three of them stayed in the living room and kept quiet. Needless to say, they eventually got bored and started to wreak various types of havoc, causing my stress level to rise and my patience to falter. It was time for some CBD oil and fast.

When CBD first appeared on my radar about 18 months ago, I was too cautious to try it. I wasn’t clear about its purported benefits and whether it was safe for me to take. But desperate times call for desperate measures, so on this particular school holiday, I reached for the dropper of Reset CBD oil that had been sitting on my kitchen counter for a couple of weeks.

I followed the directions and placed a half-dropper full under my tongue (pepperminty with bitter undertones) and waited for something to happen. I’m not sure what I expected, but there wasn’t the buzz of a glass of wine or the elevated alertness of coffee. What did happen was that I was able to navigate the rest of the afternoon without screaming at my kids. They were still being plenty annoying — I was just able to respond in a more measured, calm way.

Anyone with a pulse knows the CBD market has exploded. The industry is reported to be worth $16 billion by 2025. CBD is shorthand for cannabidiol, which is derived from the hemp plant, but doesn’t contain any psychoactive properties. It doesn’t make you high, but the benefits of CBD are reported to range from relief of anxiety, pain, muscle spasms, GI issues, seizure disorders, migraines, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory conditions and more.

Because I had experienced the positive effects of taking CBD oil straight up, I wanted to start experimenting with it in the kitchen. It was time to talk to my friend Janice Newell Bissex, a registered dietitian nutritionist and a holistic cannabis practitioner at Jannabis Wellness. Here’s the scoop on cooking with CBD.

Can you cook with all forms of CBD?

I have seen so many different versions of the product. Some deliver CBD in oil and some in powder. According to Bissex, you can use any form in food using low or no heat, such as in smoothies, salad dressings and sauces. High heat applications, such as baking, require a more stable product that’s specifically meant for cooking.

If an oil is not crafted for cooking, heating it can cause a loss of terpenes, which are the aromatic compounds in hemp and cannabis that work together with CBD to boost the medicinal benefits.

How much should you use?

Most of the products I’ve seen have a recommended dose on the package. For an oil, that could be 5 to 10 milligrams. Bissex suggests starting with the recommended dose and adding that to your morning smoothie. If you’re making more than one serving, you’ll need to increase the amount of CBD accordingly. If you don’t feel a benefit, you may need to boost the dosage. Her advice is to “start low and go slow,” which sounds smart to me.

Can you store your CBD goodies?

I have a recipe for energy balls that I make pretty regularly (see below). Because they don’t require any cooking, they seemed like a logical place to add CBD. But I was curious how long I could keep them in the refrigerator before it effected the efficacy of the CBD.

Bissex assured me that the CBD should still be active long after my energy balls lose their quality. She recommends storing CBD oil and products made with it in a cool, dry place. Heat, light and air may cause a degradation of cannabinoids and terpenes. If a good quality CBD oil is stored properly, the CBD should maintain its efficacy for 18 months.

I’ve read that there’s a risk of heavy metal contamination in CBD oil. How do you know if what you’re buying is safe?

Cannabis and hemp are bioaccumulator plants that draw up toxins, such as heavy metals and pesticides, from the soil. That’s why Bissex recommends organically-grown products. Always look for independent lab testing of any CBD product you purchase to confirm what you are getting, as well as the absence of toxins. In 2017, the Food and Drug Administration found that nearly 70% of CBD products purchased online were mislabeled, with some containing zero CBD.

I have found that I feel an effect nearly immediately after taking CBD oil or powder, but then it wears off in about an hour. How often can I use it?

Generally, when taking a tincture under the tongue, it is absorbed into the blood within 5 to 15 minutes, and the effect should last 2 to 4 hours, says Bissex. She says that everyone processes CBD differently, so there are variations, but that it’s safe to take another dose as soon as the desired effects (reduction in pain, anxiety, etc.) wear off.

Because the effect of CBD may vary from person to person and because the FDA doesn’t regulate the safety and purity of dietary supplements like CBD, talk with your doctor before trying CBD — if for no other reason than to make sure it won’t affect other medications you’re taking.

CBD Energy Bites Recipe

Here’s my easy recipe for CBD Energy Bites. I’ll be enjoying a few over the next long weekend with my kids. I recommend starting with one and waiting for any effects to wear off before having another.

Makes 10 balls.

— 1/2 cup basic gluten-free granola.

— 1/3 cup mini chocolate chips.

— 1/4 cup smooth almond butter or sunflower butter, at room temperature.

— 3 tablespoons honey.

— 100 milligrams CBD (the actual amount of oil or powder will vary based on the product you use).

— 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon.

— 1/3 cup chia or sesame seeds.

1. Combine the granola and chocolate chips in a medium mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, stir the almond or sunflower butter together with the honey, CBD and cinnamon until thoroughly blended. Cover and chill for 10 minutes.

2. Place the chia or sesame seeds in a small bowl. Remove mixture from fridge. Use a tablespoon to scoop out the mixture, then form it into balls and roll them in the chia or sesame seeds. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days.

