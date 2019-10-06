How to Build an Investment Portfolio

Investing can be challenging for anyone, but for those in their mid-20s to mid-30s it can be especially daunting to…

Investing can be challenging for anyone, but for those in their mid-20s to mid-30s it can be especially daunting to try to build a portfolio from scratch. On top of trying to figure out what stocks to invest in or how to balance those with bonds, younger investors also often have to deal with student debt and thinking about their first house. Plus, there may be some timidity about the stock market as the financial crisis remains a recent and potent memory for many.

“There aren’t a lot of millennials investing,” says Kimberly Foss, founder and president of Empyrion Wealth Management and author of “Wealthy by Design: A 5-Step Plan for Financial Security,” noting that they watched their parents lose a lot of money in 2008. “They’re just scared.”

As a result of fear, Foss says millennials are only using about 30% of their investable money to buy stocks. That’s low compared to a formula she recommends — 100 minus your age should be your percent exposure to equities — and means younger people are shortchanging their future, she says.

The important thing is to just start investing, she says. Even if you put $25 a month into mutual funds, starting younger means your money has much more time to grow. Investment apps like Acorns, which lets you invest your spare change, make this incredibly easy to do.

“Start investing as soon as you can,” she says. “You’ve got time on your side. Start with something you can afford and be consistent with.”

Jeff Powell, managing partner with Polaris Greystone Financial Group, recommends establishing a rainy day savings fund that sets aside three to 24 months worth of expenses, depending on how easy it would be to find another job.

Your rainy day or emergency fund, as it’s often called, should be kept in cash, not investments. You need this money to be available at a moment’s notice. But for longer term goals, you can and should be investing. Here is how to build a portfolio for those other goals:

1. Determine your target asset allocation.

2. Start investing in your 401(k) or employer-sponsored plan.

3. Open an individual investment account.

4. Consider a robo advisor.

Step 1: Determine Your Target Asset Allocation

Before you can start investing, you need to know what you’re investing for. Your goals will help you determine the right asset allocation (the mix of stocks, bonds and other investments) to use so you can reach those goals.

There are four factors that influence your asset allocation: How much your goal will cost, how long you have to reach it, how much you’re saving toward it and your risk tolerance. The larger your goal is or farther you are from it, the more aggressive your portfolio can be. Foss recommends exposure to equities even if you have school debt. (If you have credit card debt that you can pay off relatively quickly, she says to do that first.)

A 20-something saving for retirement, for instance, would do well to have a portfolio heavily weighted toward stocks, perhaps in the 90% range.

If you aren’t comfortable investing aggressively but have large, long-term goals, you’ll need to make up for the lower returns of a conservative portfolio by saving more. The more you save toward your goal, the less you’ll need to rely on your investments to provide enough returns to reach those goals. As you near your financial goals, you can temper the aggressiveness of your portfolio by adding more bonds or other fixed income to your portfolio. For instance, a 20-something who invested aggressively might add international bonds into the mix as she gets older.

Step 2: Start Investing in Your 401(k)

Once you know how to invest, you can determine where you’re going to start building your portfolio. Powell recommends maxing out retirement account contributions first. Even if your employer doesn’t match your contribution, the government’s tax treatment of contributions makes it well worth it, he says.

To pick your investments for your 401(k), refer back to your target asset allocation. Choose one fund to fit each bucket. “For most young investors who are just starting out, a couple of good-quality mutual funds — one investing in equities and one focused on fixed income — is enough,” Foss says. “As they learn more or their objectives change, they can switch or add funds, as long as they pay attention to any internal costs involved in making the changes.”

For an even simpler portfolio, you could use target-date funds or asset allocation funds, if your employer-sponsored plan offers them. Target-date funds are mutual funds that adjust their allocation over time to become more conservative as the investor nears retirement, or the “target date.” The trick with these funds is to make sure to understand how it’s allocated to avoid getting surprised by aggressive, but more risky, investing strategies, Foss says.

Asset allocation funds are like target-date funds that never change. They maintain a fixed allocation indefinitely. For instance, if you want an 80/20 equity-to-bond split and your fund provides an 80/20 asset allocation fund, you can use that. Just know that as your time frame or goals change, so too should your asset allocation fund.

Step 3: Open an Individual Investment Account

If you have more money to invest after maxing out 401(k) contributions, you can open an individual investment account such as an individual retirement account (IRA). Many experts recommend a Roth IRA as a supplement to a 401(k) because with Roth IRAs your investment earnings grow tax-free.

Non-retirement goals like saving to buy a house are also important. Setting up a non-retirement investment account to save for these other goals isn’t a bad idea, Powell says.

Outside of your 401(k) you’ll have a lot more investment options, including individual stocks. While you should have exposure to equities both inside and outside your 401(k), Foss cautions that creating a diversified portfolio of individual stocks is “next to impossible” for beginning investors. “This is where funds, both mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can offer tremendous value, because they can provide ‘automatic’ diversification,” she says.

Just like in your 401(k), you can find a few funds to fill the buckets of your asset allocation plan or use a single target date or asset allocation fund and build a portfolio that way.

Step 4: For More Help, Consider a Robo Advisor

If all of this still sounds overwhelming or like you’d rather be doing anything else, there is an easier way to build a portfolio: with robo advisors. These platforms use algorithms and modern portfolio theory to create portfolios based on an investor’s goals. All you need to do is set up an account, answer a short questionnaire and the robo will recommend a portfolio for you. Many also help you stay on track with automatic rebalancing.

For the average person who doesn’t have the time or inclination to do their own research, robo advisors and digital investing services offer a more disciplined and less emotional approach, Powell says.

Over the next 10 to 15 years, Powell believes the most popular advisory model will be a hybrid of robo and in-person advising. “When the markets start tumbling, they’re going to want to have someone to talk to,” he says of investors.

Update 10/07/19: This story was originally published on an earlier date and has been updated with new information.