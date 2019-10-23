How to Avoid Investment Sticker Shock

When you are shopping for a house or a car, the price tag matters. Although Americans famously dislike haggling over…

When you are shopping for a house or a car, the price tag matters. Although Americans famously dislike haggling over prices, most people will suck it up and do some bargaining for a big-ticket item like that.

But price consciousness applies to other purchases, too. You probably compare prices at the grocery store, perhaps opting for a store brand if you are reasonably certain the quality is acceptable, relative to a name brand. When you’re shopping for clothes or furniture, you almost certainly make some comparisons between different items.

[See: How Investing Can Boost Your Emergency Savings.]

But one area where people tend to abandon those principals is with their investments. The costs of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are not hidden, although few investors bother to ferret out that information before buying.

Here’s how those expenses work.

Though it may not seem like it, a mutual fund or ETF is a product. It was developed by a company and brought to market, with the goal of selling to investors. Funds that don’t attract enough interest are often folded into another. Usually, that happens quietly, with no fanfare on the part of the sponsor.

Like any product, a fund costs money to develop, launch and maintain. Many of the fund sponsors are familiar names: Vanguard, Fidelity, American Funds, Schwab, Black Rock and State Street are some of the largest, but there are many others.

Those internal costs are baked into the fund’s purchase price. For example, say a mutual fund has an expense ratio of 1.2%, which is about average. That doesn’t sound like a big number, but it translates to $12 for each $1,000 you have invested in the fund. That is a yearly fee, but the cost is spread out, and deducted daily.

It’s not tough to see how that could cut into your return. Dimensional Fund Advisors researched the effects of fees on fund performance. Its findings indicated “that a high expense ratio presents a challenging hurdle for funds to overcome, especially over longer time horizons.”

According to DFA, “An expense ratio of 0.25% versus 1.25% means savings of $10,000 per year on every $1 million invested.”

[See: 7 Habits of Successful Investors.]

DFA took its research a step further, calculating the return on three hypothetical funds, identical in every way except their expense ratios. Assuming a beginning account balance of $1 million and a 6% compound annual growth rate over 15 years, DFA found:

— A fund with a 0.25% expense ratio was worth $2.31 million

— A fund with a 0.75% expense ratio was worth $2.15 million

— A fund with a 1.25% expense ratio was worth $2.01 million.

Clearly, that’s useful information if you are comparing apples to apples, such as one large-cap domestic index fund against another. For example, say you want one of the most popular funds in the U.S., a vehicle to capture the returns of the S&P 500.

Some mutual funds that allow you to do that, along with their expense ratios, include:

— Fidelity 500 Index Fund (FXAIX), 0.015%

— Schwab S&P 500 Index Fund (SWPPX), 0.02%

— T. Rowe Price Equity Index 500 Fund (PREIX), 0.21%

While these expense ratios are relatively small numbers, investors in the Fidelity fund get a slightly higher return than investors in the Schwab fund, who in turn, receive more than investors in the T. Rowe Price fund.

This does not mean expense ratio should be the deciding factor when investing. After all, it’s possible to put together a collection of very inexpensive funds, but they wouldn’t be the right allocation for you. You might find yourself with three or four domestic stock funds, with a great deal of overlap between equity holdings, just because you bought based on expense levels.

In that scenario, the duplication of holdings would add risk. That’s because you would be concentrated in the asset class of U.S. equities, as well as owning large positions in certain stocks, typically the largest companies by market capitalization.

Always begin with an investment philosophy and an approach to your allocation. Include global stocks and short-term, high quality bonds, as well as stocks of all market capitalizations. Understanding your risk tolerance and financial goals will give you insight into how much of each asset class you’ll need.

[See: 8 Things to Remember When Reviewing Your 401(k).]

From there, analyze expense ratios to be sure you are getting access to the right funds, at the lowest cost. No reason to hand over more money than necessary to fund companies, especially if a little bit of shopping around will help you avoid sticker shock.

More from U.S. News

Beware of These 7 Blind Spots in Your Portfolio

12 Reasons Investing is Easier Than You Think

7 Great Value Stocks You Can Buy But Warren Buffett Can’t

How to Avoid Investment Sticker Shock originally appeared on usnews.com