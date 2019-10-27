How Law School Applicants Can Sidestep Personal Statement Writer’s Block

Most hiccups in the law school application process that aren’t procrastination-related can be attributed, at least in part, to someone…

Most hiccups in the law school application process that aren’t procrastination-related can be attributed, at least in part, to someone else — such as recommenders taking longer than expected to write their letter or schools delayed in processing a formal transcript.

However, even when everything goes smoothly, you might find yourself sitting down in front of a blank screen, ready to write your personal statement — and coming up with nothing. So, why does writer’s block happen, and how can you sidestep it?

One of the most common causes is overthinking the essay. That is understandable, because the personal statement is the most important part of the law school application outside of your GPA and LSAT score. It’s one of the few glimpses admissions committees will get into your personality.

With that in mind, you could be tempted to focus on a plethora of topics: Why law school? What do you want to do when you graduate? What are your positive traits and skills? What’s your motivation or inspiration?

This is a lot to put in two or three pages, and trying to squeeze several topics into your statement will invariably end with a basic exploration of each that makes for a much less cohesive personal statement than an in-depth dive into just a couple of them. As a result, an applicant trying to shine might be at a loss of which topics to choose and, more importantly, how to connect them.

On the flip side, underthinking is equally challenging. The last thing you want to do is write a dry statement that serves as little more than a glorified resume, basically just describing your educational and career path and goals for the future. After all, members of the law school admissions committee may read dozens of these essays every day, and cookie-cutter types are usually forgotten as soon as the reader finishes them.

Nevertheless, a common complaint I hear from applicants is that, having put all their achievements on paper, they struggle to connect them with a narrative that would be palatable to schools.

Perhaps surprisingly, the answer to both these conundrums is identical. The underlying problem is that the writer is trying to put the cart before the horse, deciding on the conclusion prior to doing the research. Sure, you absolutely want to include some achievements and humbly brag about your fantastic qualities. But in having tunnel vision about including them, you’re forgetting the more important part — how they came about.

Your experiences that made you who you are today, and the most meaningful ones at that, should be your guiding light for two reasons.

First, if a personal experience that isn’t solely related to your academic or career accomplishments is important enough for you to include in your law school personal statement, you’re likely passionate about it. And passion is what makes a personal statement — and any essay, really — engaging.

Second, as you’re writing about it, keep only a vague end game in mind — typically, why you want to go to law school — and let the other parts come more organically. You’ll find that some skills will not fit into the narrative you’ve chosen, and it will be much easier to let go of them than if you had chosen the skills first and then tried to find a story that would fit them.

It’s likely that you’ll need some fine-tuning after writing a first draft, but many of the bullet points you want to include in a law school personal statement will already be right in front of you.

Finally, keep in mind that while it’s nice to have some structure to the essay, you’re not writing an academic paper. It’s a good idea to have some sort of conclusion that hammers home your main point. But other than that, your essay will be easier to write and have a much more readable flow if you begin writing it as a stream of consciousness rather than trying to fit a square peg into a round hole by masquerading a thesis as a personal statement.

If all else fails, get up, take a walk outside, be alone with your thoughts and think to yourself: “What are the most important things to me, and why?” When you have the answer, take a deep breath and start writing. You’ll be amazed by the difference it makes.

