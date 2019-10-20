How investing can boost your emergency savings:

Don’t miss out on higher returns. It can be scary to think of putting a portion of your emergency savings…

It can be scary to think of putting a portion of your emergency savings into investments. After all, the market’s been on a bit of a wild ride in recent months — and some experts think a crash is probably coming. However, even with a bit of worry over what’s happening with the markets, it’s still possible to including investing as part of your emergency fund strategy. Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should consider investments.

One of the biggest reasons to consider adding investments to an emergency savings strategy is the better potential for yield. A high-yield savings account might provide right around 2% APY (depending on conditions, it might be more or less), but with investments, there’s a potential for higher returns. If you follow expert advice and have about six months’ worth of expenses in your emergency fund, that’s a large chunk of money that is likely earning a rather low rate of return. With a portion of that in an index fund, though, you have the potential to see higher returns over time. As long as you can stomach the potential ups and downs of the market, putting a portion of your emergency fund into investments can make sense.

Use a tiered emergency fund.

The key to successfully using investing as part of your emergency savings is to set up a tiered approach. For example, you might set aside four weeks’ worth of expenses in a high-yield savings account while keeping the rest of the money in a taxable investment account. This approach provides a way for you to access cash immediately if needed. When an emergency expense comes up, you can get money from the savings account to take care of pressing needs. In the meantime, if you know you’ll need to liquidate some of the assets in the investment account, you have time to do so. Using a tiered approach can be a good way to take advantage of higher potential returns while still maintaining immediate access to your emergency fund.

Harvest tax-losses when you need to sell.

One reality of using an investment account as part of your emergency savings strategy is that you’re likely to need to sell at a loss at some point. If the market crashes and you need to access your emergency fund, you might end up losing on the assets you sell. If this is the case, however, it’s possible to turn your emergency into a tax deduction through tax-loss harvesting. You can deduct your losses against other investment income or even regular income. So, while it might be nicer to see gains, at least your emergency is now tax-deductible — which it won’t be if you just withdraw the money from a savings account. Also, pay attention to the reality that if you need money for an emergency when the market is up, you might need to pay capital gains.

What about using a Roth IRA?

Some investors like the idea of using a Roth IRA as part of emergency savings. This is because it’s possible to withdraw contributions (not earnings) at any time without paying a penalty. This offers chance for better long-term returns without worrying about penalties and taxes. Plus, it can be another source of retirement savings in the future, as long as you don’t tap it too much for emergencies. However, using a Roth IRA requires care. You need to make sure you only withdraw your contributions, and not your earnings. Additionally, it’s a good idea to have another retirement account, such as a 401(k), that you’re using for your main retirement savings.

Keep most of the capital working for you.

One of the nice things about using investments as part of the emergency savings strategy is that you don’t have to completely liquidate the account when problems arise. The idea behind having an emergency fund is that you have money available to you. If you’ve been able to build up your emergency fund, and you keep adding to it each month, you’ll likely have capital available to you — even if you have to sell at a loss. You probably won’t need to completely empty the account for many emergencies, so this provides the chance for the remaining money to keep earning higher returns, while you still get what you need to cover your emergency.

How investing can boost your emergency savings:

— You’ll get higher returns.

— A tiered emergency fund adds structure.

— Tax-loss harvesting offsets losses.

— Roth IRA adds tax benefits.

— Keep most of the capital working for you.

