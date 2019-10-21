How Information Overload Threatens Investors

Living in the digital age, we have virtually unlimited amounts of information at our fingertips. Typing “achieving your financial goals”…

Living in the digital age, we have virtually unlimited amounts of information at our fingertips. Typing “achieving your financial goals” into a search engine, for example, yields over 100 million results in less than a second. In this environment of instant abundance, many financial services providers are swamping consumers with tons of information, insisting that’s all people need to make decisions, take action and achieve financial success.

This is wrong. People who want to plan for a better financial future shouldn’t have to make sense of a flood of material of varying quality, practicality and usefulness. They quickly reach a point when too much information becomes an impediment to progress, and overload sets in.

Yes, investors need to be informed. They can’t make financial decisions in a vacuum. And, unfortunately, many Americans feel they lack basic knowledge about money matters. The 2019 Primerica Financial Security Monitor surveyed 1,000 middle-income American households about their financial fears, experiences and goals.

The top five topics respondents wanted to know more about were how to:

— Invest (59%).

— Pay off debt (42%).

— Budget and spend responsibly (41%).

— Build and maintain good credit (38%).

— Protect themselves and their families financially in the event of tragedy (37%).

It’s not just information that people need, though. Even the most knowledgeable investors, when left to their own devices, fight doubt and the fear of making mistakes — and many people do make costly errors. According to the Primerica Financial Security Monitor, three in five people say they’ve made at least one really bad financial mistake, with an average loss of more than $27,000.

So, how do you avoid information overload and reach your financial goals? The answer boils down to two necessary ingredients: personalization and motivation.

Personalization

Middle-income investors can start navigating the ocean of financial information available to them by setting a destination for themselves and their families.

The questions to ask are not “What do I need to know about the world of finances? How do I achieve the financial goals experts say are important?” but rather “What are the needs of my family? What is the right information and action for us at this moment in our lives? What long-term plan is the best for us? Which products and services will lead to our success?”

Figuring out your family’s goals, prioritizing them and knowing the steps to get from here to there is how you’ll strengthen your financial future. It’s easier to do than you think.

One thing that can help is to seek guidance from someone who has traveled this path before you. Someone who’s gone from being fearful about finances and unconfident about making the right decisions to confidently setting and meeting financial goals.

Financial professionals can help you think through what really matters to you and what information is useful for someone in your situation.

Motivation

Even when people have cut through the noise and identified goals and a game plan that fits their families’ needs, it’s human nature to sometimes feel defeated by distraction and procrastination. The best way for middle income investors to overcome these obstacles is by having a licensed financial professional to coach them, advise them and remind them of what they value and what they want to achieve financially.

Let’s face it, very few people are truly self-motivated. Most need a little (or big) outside push, even when it comes to meeting goals that really matter. It’s true in sports and it’s true in finances: People need someone to coach them over hurdles and to keep them focused on the best strategies.

The Primerica Financial Security Monitor found that meeting with a financial professional boosts financial confidence, makes people more likely to take fundamental steps to improve their finances, and encourages optimism about the future.

To ensure the best outcome, your financial coach should be someone you like and feel comfortable with. Financial advice from someone who was born rich is like diet advice from someone who has always been skinny.

You’ll be more motivated to take action when encouraged through the personal experience of a financial professional who started where you are, overcame similar difficulties and is achieving the success you want for your family. They can see further ahead because they are in front of you on the same path, and they are a good example to follow.

One thing is certain: Financial independence is achievable for middle-income Americans. To get there, combine information with personalization and motivation. It’s a recipe that can work for anyone, regardless of age, income or past financial history.

