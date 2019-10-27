How Fractional Investing Can Boost Your Portfolio

When you’re looking at buying shares of a company like Apple (ticker: AAPL), which costs almost $250 per share, it…

When you’re looking at buying shares of a company like Apple (ticker: AAPL), which costs almost $250 per share, it can feel like you’ll never be able to buy a meaningful amount of stock. Even buying shares of an index exchange-traded fund, like the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF ( SPY), can feel like a daunting task when the price sits right around $300.

So, what can you do when you run into high-cost stock prices?

[See: 7 Easy Ways to Invest Without Much Money.]

One answer is to use fractional investing as a way to buy a portion of a share, rather than getting the entire thing at once.

How Fractional Investing Works

Rather than buying an entire share, fractional investing relies on the idea that you can buy a portion of the stock. For example, if SPY costs $300, but you only have $150, you can use that money to buy half a share. You don’t have to purchase the entire share at once.

Additionally, fractional investing is often part of dividend reinvestment plans (DRIPs) that allow you take the proceeds from your dividends and automatically reinvestment. Your dividends buy a fraction of a share if the dividends aren’t large enough to buy a full share with the reinvestment.

It’s important to note, however, that you aren’t able to buy fractional shares on the open market. Instead, fractional shares are often available through brokers who want to be able to help their clients buy high-priced stocks.

Consider Google parent Alphabet ( GOOG, GOOGL). Shares cost more than $1,200 apiece. A broker that wanted to offer clients the ability to purchase shares would offer access to fractional shares on their trading platform. The broker would buy the share and then sell smaller portions of it to clients, allowing access to high-cost stocks that a client might not normally be able to access on their own.

Realize, though, that fractional shares aren’t available for all companies. Brokers that sell fractional shares pay attention to market demand and might not offer fractional shares of less popular companies.

Where to Find Fractional Shares

When signing up with an online broker, pay attention to whether they offer fractional shares. Some brokers, like Stockpile, specialize in fractional shares. Others allow you to purchase as little as one-eighth of a stock. Figure out the minimum you need to invest and find out how the process works with the broker in question.

It’s also possible to set up an automatic investment plan with some brokers, putting in a set amount of money each month. Once you have enough to buy the minimum fractional share, you’ll automatically be invested, building your portfolio over time.

[See: Beware of These 7 Blind Spots in Your Portfolio.]

Additionally, as mentioned earlier, another way to find fractional shares is to make use of a DRIP. This is a way to automatically receive fractional shares each time you receive a dividend from a stock. Many brokers will automatically reinvest dividends for free, without charging an additional transaction fee.

How Fractional Investing Helps You Build Wealth

One of the best reasons to use fractional investing is that it helps you begin building wealth earlier. With this strategy, you don’t have to wait until you have enough money to buy your first share. Instead, you can start investing with a much smaller dollar amount.

Even though you might think it’s not a big deal to buy a quarter of a share, the reality is that any investment allows you to earn compounding returns. The longer you’re invested, the bigger your gains down the road.

Fractional investing also allows you to be consistent in your efforts. Once you figure out how much you can set aside each month, you can set up an automatic plan to keep investing. Consistently investing and growing your portfolio over time is one of the keys eventual success. Build the habit now, and it will be easier to increase how much you invest each month as your financial situation improves.

It’s true that investing $100 a month probably won’t be enough to allow you to retire. However, if you start with a small amount each month, and increase what you invest over time, you’ll be more likely to hit your long-term financial goals — and do it faster because you started earlier.

[See: 7 of the Most Common Investing Mistakes.]

Fractional investing allows you to start the good habit of investing, and watching your portfolio grow can help motivate you to find ways to increase the amount you set aside. Fractional investing is one of the best ways to get started as an investor and continue to see your portfolio grow over time.

More from U.S. News

How Investing Can Boost Your Emergency Savings

7 Alternative Investments That Might Fit Your Portfolio

7 Great Value Stocks You Can Buy But Warren Buffett Can’t

How Fractional Investing Can Boost Your Portfolio originally appeared on usnews.com