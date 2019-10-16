How Europe Helps a Portfolio

Nobody likes to hold an investment that’s lagging another — or perhaps many others. For example, say you took a…

For example, say you took a flier on Sequential Brands Group (ticker: SQBG), a company that licenses consumer-facing brands such as Jessica Simpson, Gaim and Avia.

The low-priced stock tumbled 64% year-to-date, badly trailing performance of its wider industry, apparel manufacturing. As an owner, you might be kicking yourself for believing in the company’s story or its potential.

On the other hand, say you opted to purchase a different low-priced, volatile health care stock: MiMedx Group (MDXG). The company makes biomedical products for sports medicine, wound care and other applications.

The stock is up 182.12% year-to-date, well ahead of the broader medical devices industry, according to data compiled by Morningstar.

Those are fairly extreme examples of single stocks, but the lessons apply to other types of investments, such as global market indices.

Most U.S. investors wouldn’t give Switzerland-based companies a second thought, but so far this year, the Swiss Market Index has advanced 20.52%, putting it ahead of the broader U.S. market, which is up 18.12%.

So what’s going on with Switzerland? It can’t all be about cheese and watches, can it?

The answer is, of course, no. One way to access Swiss stocks is through the iShares MSCI Switzerland exchange-traded fund ( EWL). The fund is benchmarked to the Morgan Stanley Capital International Switzerland 25/50 Index.

The index tracks performance of large- and mid-cap stocks of Swiss-based companies, covering about 85% of the country’s total market capitalization. Top holdings include some familiar names: food producer Nestle (NSRGY); pharmaceutical companies Roche Holding (RHHBY) and Novartis ( NVS); and financial services firms UBS Group ( UBS) and Credit Suisse Group ( CS).

One thing is clear from that group of stocks: Many of those companies’ sales are booked outside their home country, meaning economic strength elsewhere, such as in the U.S., is a driver of performance.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea to ignore global markets. In developed nations, including the U.S., many domestic companies do significant business globally.

That could be said for stocks in the French stock index, which has advanced 18.75% year to date. The same way domestic investors can access Swiss stocks through an ETF, they also have the option of a vehicle such as the iShares MSCI France ETF ( EWQ).

As its name suggests, this ETF uses the MSCI France Index as its benchmark. As with all funds, performance lags the index somewhat, due to management costs and other transactional fees. The ETF has gained 15.23% year to date.

In the past few years, U.S. investors have understandably been less enthusiastic about European stocks.

While the S&P 500 has notched positive returns every year since 2009, with the exception of 2018, the MSCI France Index did not fare as well. During that same time frame, French stocks showed a negative return in 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2018.

Looking at years with positive returns, France outperformed the U.S. in 2009, 2012 and 2017.

Using index ETFs as proxies, it’s clear why investors have lost patience with French stocks, and more broadly, with other European indexes lately.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF was launched in 2015. It tracks an index of small-, large- and mid-cap stocks headquartered in European countries. The top five countries represented, in order of weightings, are the U.K., France, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Since its debut, the Europe ETF only outperformed the iShares S&P 500 ETF ( IVV) once, in 2017.

Certainly the trend over the past few years has been toward underperformance for European stocks, relative to their U.S. counterparts.

It’s easy to get caught up in headlines that spark fear and uncertainty about the global political and economic situation. Always keep in mind: News events don’t necessarily result in the stock market move you might expect.

For example, despite concerns about the effects of a possible Brexit on the U.K. economy, the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF ( EWU) is up 7.39% in 2019, and has posted recent gains.

Bailing out of a lagging asset class often has negative consequences, such as locking in losses, which makes it harder to recapture gains from your entire portfolio. In addition, you may end up substituting another investment that turns out to underperform the one you sold, causing you to miss out on potential gains.

How Europe Helps a Portfolio originally appeared on usnews.com