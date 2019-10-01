How Does an SBA 7(a) Loan Work?

The Small Business Administration’s 7(a) Loan Program is designed to support small businesses that need capital to make short- and…

The Small Business Administration’s 7(a) Loan Program is designed to support small businesses that need capital to make short- and long-term investments. SBA 7(a) Loans can offer some advantages over other types of business loans, but the process of qualifying for a 7(a) Loan can be more intensive. This guide explains everything you need to know about SBA 7(a) Loan funding.

What Is an SBA 7(a) Loan?

The 7(a) Loan Program is the SBA’s primary business loan program. The SBA doesn’t offer these loans to businesses directly. Instead, loans are offered through a network of partner banks and lenders nationwide.

The SBA guarantees 7(a) Loans up to a certain percentage. The amount the SBA guarantees varies based on the amount of the loan. For loans up to $150,000, the SBA guarantees 85%. For loans greater than $150,000, the guarantee is 75%. This guarantee helps minimize some of the risk to the lender if you default on the loan.

“The 7(a) Loan Program allows financial institutions to lend to what might be categorized as riskier borrowers, since the SBA provides a guarantee to the lender if the business defaults on the loan,” says Keith E. Cleary, senior vice president and director of business banking at ESL Federal Credit Union in Rochester, New York. “This allows more small businesses to access more capital, ultimately helping them grow in the process.”

SBA 7(a) Loan Terms

The standard 7(a) Loan Program is the one you might automatically think of if you’re considering an SBA loan for your business.

Like all of the SBA’s loan programs, the standard 7(a) Loan has set guidelines for borrowing. This chart breaks it all down:

SBA Standard 7(a) Loan Terms Borrowing Maximum Up to $5 million Repayment Terms Up to 10 years for most loans

Up to 25 years for real estate purchase or construction Maximum Interest Rates Maximum base rate + 4.75% for variable-rate loans

Prime rate + 6% plus 2% for fixed-rate loans Guarantee Fee 2% to 3.5%, based on loan amount Other Loan Fees Prepayment penalties may apply. Processing fees, origination fees, application fees, points, brokerage fees, bonus points and other fees are prohibited. Personal Guarantee Required of anyone who has a 20% or more ownership stake in the business Equity Requirement New businesses should have $1 of cash or business assets for each $3 of the loan.

Established businesses should have at least $1 for every $4 of the loan. Collateral Requirements None for loans of up to $25,000

For loans more than $350,000, the SBA expects lenders to secure the loan to the fullest extent possible, based on the borrower’s business assets.

Businesses can use standard 7(a) Loans in many different ways. For example, you might get this kind of loan to help with:

— Purchasing business equipment

— Hiring and training new employees

— Opening a new location

— Expanding or renovating your current location

— Updating computer hardware or software

— Refinancing existing business debt

— Purchasing commercial real estate

That makes SBA 7(a) Loans a flexible financing option, since you can use them to meet a variety of business funding needs.

Compared with other business loan options, such as a conventional loan, SBA 7(a) Loans can offer higher loan borrowing limits, lower interest rates and longer repayment terms, says Mike D’Avolio, certified public accountant and a tax law specialist at Intuit ProConnect. He says the biggest hurdles associated with these loans for newer businesses are typically the collateral and credit score requirements.

[Read: Best Bad Credit Loans for Small Businesses.]

Other Types of SBA 7(a) Loans

Besides the standard loan program, there are other 7(a) borrowing options, including:

— 7(a) Small Loans

— SBAExpress

— Export Express Loans

— Export Working Capital Program

— International Trade Loans

The 7(a) Small Loan program limits borrowing to $350,000. Other than that, these loans follow similar guidelines with regard to interest rates, guarantees and collateral as standard SBA 7(a) Loans.

SBAExpress loans also cap borrowing at $350,000, but the SBA only offers a 50% guarantee for these loans. The main advantage of SBAExpress loans compared with Small Loans or standard 7(a) Loans is that the application and underwriting process is streamlined. That means you can get funding for your business in less time.

Export Express and Export Working Capital loans are designed for export businesses and sellers. Export Express Loans max out at $500,000, but you can borrow up to $5 million through the Export Working Capital Program. The maximum SBA guarantee for these loans ranges from 75% to 90%. Both are designed to be short-term loans.

International Trade Loans are also for export businesses that need capital to expand their operations. You can borrow up to $5 million, with a 90% SBA guarantee.

Who Qualifies for an SBA 7(a) Loan?

While some business loans target specific industries, SBA 7(a) Loans are for any type of small business owner, says Jared Silverio, SBA officer at Central Bank Utah. You might consider one of these loans whether you run a restaurant, salon, construction business or online retail store.

You do, however, have to meet some basic requirements set forth by the SBA. Specifically, to be an eligible business, you must:

— Operate on a for-profit basis

— Currently do business in the U.S. or its territories, or plan to do so

— Be able to invest reasonable owner equity

— Use personal assets and other financial resources before applying for assistance

You’re not eligible for an SBA 7(a) Loan if your business:

— Engages in illegal activities

— Is a real estate investment firm holding property for investment purposes

— Deals rare coins and stamps

— Is involved in speculative activities that are outside the scope of normal business practices and trends

— Is a bank, a lender, or a financing, leasing or insurance company

— Operates a pyramid sales plan

— Is primarily focused on gambling

— Operates as a charity or nonprofit

If you can pass those tests, you’ll also need to make sure your business meets the SBA’s financial standards for a 7(a) Loan. “A requirement for all businesses is an established track record of success, growth and a plan that projects an ability to repay the loan,” Cleary says.

D’Avolio says increasing your odds of being approved for an SBA loan often hinges on how well you manage your credit score, the strength of your business plan and your intentions for using the financing, your cash flow and any personal capital that is funding the business.

The SBA doesn’t disclose exact requirements for credit scores or minimum revenue. That’s because it’s up to individual lenders to decide which credit score range is acceptable for a loan. Generally, it’s recommended that business owners have a credit score of at least 640 to qualify for a 7(a) Loan, although you may want to aim for 680 or better to get more favorable loan terms.

Your business should also be able to demonstrate steady cash flow and strong revenues. Again, there are no exact specifications since it’s different for every bank. But having at least two years of operating history and a low debt-to-income ratio can work in your favor.

“Typically, the longer a company has been in business, the better,” Silverio says. “It demonstrates that the business has a viable product or service that people want.” If you have a newer business, having demonstrated experience in your industry can be crucial for helping a lender decide whether to approve you.

[Read: Best Small Business Loans.]

SBA 7(a) Loan Advantages

There are several reasons why you might consider a 7(a) Loan, but the most attractive might be cost.

SBA 7(a) Loan rates are capped at a set percentage above a benchmark rate. This allows the SBA to keep interest rates for business borrowers as low as possible, whereas you might not get that same advantage with a non-SBA lender.

Borrowing limits are generous, since you may not always find loan limits of up to $5 million without a government guarantee. An SBA 7(a) Loan could also be more accessible if you don’t have perfect credit. Since the SBA guarantees your loan, lenders may be more willing to work with you if you have fair credit.

Are There Downsides to Getting a 7(a) Loan?

With the exception of SBAExpress loans, 7(a) Loans don’t offer fast funding. It can take 45 days on average for your loan to be approved and a little longer than that to get funded.

You’ll also need to have some skin in the game to get a 7(a) Loan. That includes a typical equity requirement of $1 of cash or business assets for each $3 of the loan for new businesses and at least $1 for every $4 of the loan for established businesses. You will typically need to secure the loan with business assets as collateral.

A personal guarantee is also required if you own more than 20% of the business. A personal guarantee is a legally binding agreement that makes you personally responsible for the business debt. That, along with the collateral and funding speed, are important to weigh against the pros of using a 7(a) Loan to grow your business.

How to Apply for an SBA 7(a) Loan

Remember, the SBA doesn’t offer loans directly. You’ll need to find an SBA-approved partner lender to apply. The SBA offers Lender Match, which is a referral tool that helps small businesses get connected with participating lenders.

Once you’ve identified a potential lender, the next step is gathering your documents and information. To apply for a 7(a) Loan, you’ll need a long list of required documents, including your business plan, business and personal tax returns, a profit and loss statement, and personal financial statements.

You should also be prepared to tell the lender how much money you want to borrow and how you plan to use it. That can help you estimate what you’ll need for a down payment. It may be helpful to review your business assets at this point to see what you could offer as collateral. From there, you can complete the lender’s application for a 7(a) Loan to begin the approval and underwriting process.

[Read: Best Unsecured Business Loans.]

SBA 7(a) Loan Alternatives

If you don’t qualify for a 7(a) Loan or you need a quicker source of funding, there are many other loan avenues you could explore. Depending on your time in business, revenues, credit score and funding needs, D’Avolio says you might consider:

— Short-term loans

— Business line of credit

— Working capital loans

— Invoice financing

— Business credit cards

Other financing options include merchant cash advances, inventory financing, equipment loans and purchase order financing. Equipment financing can be used to fund longer-term business needs, while the other three are typically designed to meet short-term capital needs.

As with any loan, check the basic requirements and terms before you apply. And consider what you can do to make your business a more attractive loan candidate. Increasing your business and personal credit scores, paying down some of your existing debt, and improving cash flow can all help raise your odds of being approved for a 7(a) or any other type of business loan.

More from U.S. News

What Are Inventory Loans for Small Businesses?

How to Find Startup Business Loans

How to Use Peer-to-Peer Loans to Fund Your Small Business

How Does an SBA 7(a) Loan Work? originally appeared on usnews.com