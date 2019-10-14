How Charitable Giving Can Lower Your 2019 Tax Bill

With the arrival of fall, many are starting to think about their 2019 tax bills. One popular method of offsetting…

One popular method of offsetting taxable income — charitable deductions — has become a point of confusion for Americans as a result of some of the recent changes to federal tax laws.

Many who have routinely donated in the past are questioning whether they can still do so while also taking advantage of itemized deductions. The short answer is yes.

However, it only makes sense to do so if all your itemized deductions exceed the standard deduction. In 2019, that is $24,400 for married couples filing jointly, $18,350 for heads of households and $12,200 for single people or married individuals filing separately.

Most, of course, pursue philanthropy due to a passion for organizations or causes that are near and dear to their heart, not because they want a tax break. But depending on your situation, these three giving strategies could allow you to both fulfill your charitable goals and create tax efficiencies within your financial plan:

— IRA RMDs to 501(c)(3)s.

— Donor-advised funds.

— Gifting highly appreciated stock.

IRA RMDs to 501(c)(3)s

If you are eligible, look into leveraging qualified charitable distributions as part of a required minimum distribution (RMD) from an individual retirement account. Doing this allows you to avoid taxes on what would otherwise be income because the RMDs in these instances effectively serve as a tax-free donation, provided they go directly to a 501(c)(3) organization.

Because this strategy does not require you to itemize, you can still utilize the standard deduction on top of it. Just be sure to abide by these rules governing qualified charitable distributions: You must be at least 70½ years old to qualify; the annual limit is $100,000 per person of what would otherwise be ordinary taxable income; and the money must leave your IRA by the RMD deadline, which typically is Dec. 31.

Donor-Advised Funds

Let’s say you are part of a married couple, and annually pay $10,000 in property taxes and make charitable donations totaling another $12,000. That would leave you below the $24,400 standard deduction threshold, so ordinarily it would not be in your best interest to itemize.

If you could afford it, however, a better alternative would be to frontload three years’ worth of charitable contributions by putting $36,000 in a donor-advised fund and then itemizing the $46,000 in combined property taxes and charitable contributions.

In year one, that would minimize what your tax hit would have been had you opted for the standard deduction. Then, in the subsequent two years, you’d pay fewer taxes yet again because the standard deduction would exceed the $10,000 you pay in property taxes. In other words, instead of deducting $73,200 during that time ($24,400 multiplied by three), you could deduct $94,800 (24,400 plus 24,400 plus 46,000).

Donor-advised funds are structured to allow philanthropic-minded investors to put the money in a special account and then dictate not only how much of it will go to their chosen charity but on what schedule.

Although other vehicles achieve similar goals, such as foundations, those are often more complex to arrange and may require you to file additional tax returns.

Gifting Highly Appreciated Stock

Gifting highly appreciated stock, exchange-traded funds or other securities allows the recipient to take full advantage of the current value of a security while minimizing — or potentially eliminating — capital gains taxes and potentially creating an additional deduction.

To understand how all this would work, consider someone who bought Amazon.com (ticker: AMZN) for $18 during its IPO in 1997. A $1,000 investment then is now worth more than $10 million. If they were to donate that entire windfall, they would sidestep capital gains taxes, which at today’s rates would be $2 million.

That, of course, is an outsize example, but it underscores how it’s possible to make significant donations to cherished causes and avoid a sizable tax bite.

You can also deduct a gifted stock’s value from your income, provided you’ve held it for more than a year and the amount when it was sold does not exceed 30% of your annual income.

Therefore, for anyone who wanted to gift a relatively large holding, it would likely make the most sense to take a piecemeal approach, gifting in increments over the course of many years. That would allow you to both avoid capital gains taxes and stay under the 30% income threshold.

How you address philanthropy is highly personal and unique to your life circumstances. If you have the assets and meet the requirements, you could pursue one or all of these tax-smart charitable giving strategies.

