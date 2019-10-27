Health Benefits of Pumpkin

Not just for Halloween and holiday pies If you think of pumpkins as an orange-colored squash that’s carved into jack-o’-lanterns…

If you think of pumpkins as an orange-colored squash that’s carved into jack-o’-lanterns for Halloween or as the key ingredient for holiday season pies, you wouldn’t be wrong.

But there’s much more to pumpkins, which are full of nutrients that provide an impressive array of health benefits, says Lisa Jones, a registered dietitian based in Philadelphia. “Pumpkins may be good for carving, but they’re even better for decorating your plate with a variety of healthy nutrients,” she says. “Pumpkins provide a diverse variety of nutritional benefits in addition to being an ingredient in pies or Halloween décor.”

Easy to add to your diet

The best part about reaping the benefits of pumpkin is that it’s so easy to work the fruit into your eating regimen, and not just during the fall, says Maggie Michalczyk, a registered dietitian and author of “Once Upon a Pumpkin: 50 Creative Pumpkin Seasoned, Flavored, Shaped & Spiced Recipes.” Michalczyk, who’s based in Chicago, is a pumpkin expert and aficionado: Her professional website is onceuponapumpkinrd.com, and her dog is named Pumpkin.

When preparing various dishes, use pumpkin puree rather than pumpkin pie filling, which typically has refined sugar, Michalczyk advises. “Add pumpkin puree to things like soups, chilis and casseroles, or bake with it in breads (and) muffins for more nutrition per bite,” she says. “There are so many things you can do with pumpkin beyond pumpkin pie. It’s such an underrated fruit.”

Pumpkins are seasonal, ripening in the fall. But you can get pumpkin products, like canned puree or soup, in many stores throughout the year.

Here are eight ways that pumpkin is good for your health:

1. Shields against cancer

Consuming pumpkin can help fight cancer, says Mahmoud Ghannoum, professor and director of the Center for Medical Mycology at Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland. He’s also the lead author of “Total Gut Balance: Fix Your Mycobiome Fast for Complete Digestive Wellness.” Pumpkins have plenty of beta carotene, which gives the squash its orange color. Beta carotene is an antioxidant, a kind of molecule associated with fighting cancer. Antioxidants play a role in protecting the body from chronic diseases by shielding healthy cells from free radicals, which are damaged cells created by stressors and inflammation. “This protective effect of pumpkin extends to a wide variety of cancer cells,” Ghannoum says, including prostate, breast and colorectal adenocarcinoma cancer cells.

2. Promotes heart health

Pumpkin is a good source of potassium, vitamin C and fiber, all of which are associated with heart health, Michalczyk says. Potassium helps lower blood pressure; high blood pressure is a risk factor for heart disease. And research suggests that vitamin C can also help lower blood pressure.

3. Boosts regularity

Many people don’t consume enough fiber, which can lead to irregularity, says Anna Kippen, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic. A half cup of cooked pumpkin provides about 3 grams of fiber. Most adults should consume at least 25 grams of fiber a day. The healthy amount of fiber in pumpkins helps keep bowel movements regular. “It can be a big help for those suffering with constipation,” Kippen says. High fiber intake is also associated with improved cholesterol and healthy blood sugar levels.

4. Improves eye health

Beta carotene is converted to vitamin A in the body, Mihalczyk says. “Vitamin A is crucial for maintaining overall vision and night vision,” she says. Pumpkin is also a good source of lutein and zeaxanthin, two compounds associated with lower risks of age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.

5. Promotes healthy skin

Pumpkin is a good source of vitamin C, which helps keep your skin strong, healthy and, hopefully, wrinkle-free, Michalczyk says. The squash also contains a healthy amount of vitamin E, which helps reduce damage caused to your skin by ultraviolet light. “The beta carotene present in pumpkin contributes to the health of our skin, since carotenoids (the plant pigments that give pumpkins their orange color) help protect against harmful UV rays,” she says.

6. Boosts immune system

A vitamin C deficiency can lead to an impaired immune system, Kippen says. A compromised immune system increases the risk of infection; the vitamin C that pumpkin provides can help keep it strong.

7. Improves mood

Pumpkin seeds are a good source of magnesium, which research suggests can help boost your mood.Research published in 2017 in PLOS One, a peer-reviewed scientific journal, suggests that taking magnesium supplements could help significantly decrease symptoms of depression and anxiety. Consuming magnesium supplements helped ease symptoms for more than 100 adult study participants, regardless of their age, gender, the severity of their depression and their use of antidepressants, researchers found. Just a half-cup of pumpkin seeds provides nearly 100% of the government’s recommended daily requirement for magnesium.

You can buy roasted pumpkin seeds, which are also known as pepitas, at the store or roast them yourself. To roast pumpkin seeds, wash off the flesh and place them in a pan. You can season them by sprinkling brown sugar or cinnamon if you favor a sweet taste. Or add ingredients like olive oil, Cajun seasoning or black pepper. Roast the seeds at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 30 minutes. You’ll roast a little longer for bigger seeds.

8. Assists with weight management

The fiber in pumpkin can help you feel full — which, in turn, boosts your odds of consuming healthy portions of food. Every half-cup of cooked pumpkin provides about 3 grams of fiber, Kippen says. The soluble fiber in pumpkin acts like a gel and expands in the stomach by absorbing water. Pumpkins are also low in calories: A cup of cooked pumpkin contains about 50 calories.

