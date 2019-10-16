Headache Relief Pressure Points

When you get a headache, do you instinctively pinch your nose at the top, between the eyebrows? Or rub your…

When you get a headache, do you instinctively pinch your nose at the top, between the eyebrows? Or rub your temples to try to massage the pain away? If so, you’re not alone, and there may be something to the hands-on approach of making a headache subside.

Dr. Molly Rossknecht, a neurologist at the Orange County Migraine & Headache Center in Irvine, California, and medical adviser to WeatherX, a company that makes earplugs that help stop and prevent migraines, says that some of her patients have reported that “reflexology and acupressure have been helpful.”

Reflexology and Massage

The Mayo Clinic reports that reflexology is “the application of pressure to areas on the feet” that is “generally relaxing and may help alleviate stress. The theory behind reflexology is that areas of the foot correspond to organs and systems of the body. Pressure applied to the foot is believed to bring relaxation and healing to the corresponding area of the body.” Because it’s a noninvasive therapy, it may be a good option for those who can’t or won’t pursue more invasive medical interventions.

Rossknecht says that she also recommends that patients with headaches investigate “massage therapy and myofascial release to loosen up tight muscles.” (Myofascial release is a specific form of massage and stretching therapy that loosens up the fascia — connective tissue beneath the skin.) Massage therapy that focuses on the muscles in the neck that connect the head to the body in particular can reduce tension throughout and may relieve headache pain.

[Read: Should I Try Acupuncture for Arthritis?]

Acupressure

Another alternative therapy called acupressure may provide even more relief for some people with headaches. Acupressure is a 2,000-year-old medical art that originated in China. It’s built on the philosophy and observations of ancient Chinese medicine practitioners who understood that stimulating certain points in the body could help the body heal from various injuries or illnesses.

Acupressure shares many similarities with acupuncture, another healing art that uses tiny needles inserted into the skin at a variety of points alongmeridians, which are believed to be lines of energy that run through the body. The theory behind this method is that moving energy around through the body through this tactile stimulation prevents it from getting “stuck” in locations that can cause pain and illness.

Acupressure can also increase blood flow in the areas worked, which can also promote healing. A variety of studies over the past several decades have suggested that acupressure is effective for pain relief, neurological disorders and for headaches in particular.

For eons, people have been using acupressure and acupuncture to alleviate headaches. But it’s not typically so simple as just rubbing your temples to make a headache disappear.

Melissa Dana, a licensed acupuncturist, East Asian medicine practitioner and owner of Black Pine Holistic Healing in Seattle, says that because there are many reasons why headaches occur, understanding their root cause is important to achieving relief with acupressure or acupuncture. “There isn’t exactly one point for headache” that you can press or puncture to achieve instant relief. It may take some effort working several different locations throughout the body to reduce headaches.

There are hundreds of pressure points throughout the body. Determining which points are most likely to offer relief should be guided by which events or conditions trigger headaches in the individual.

“Is the root cause hormonal? Emotional? Physical? Or something else?” Dana asks. She notes that any of those situations can cause headaches in some people, and the techniques and locations used to alleviate a hormonal headache may be different from those associated with a headache caused by an underlying medical condition. Similarly, if the person is dealing with a trauma, dehydration or a nutritional deficiency, those factors should also be considered.

There are also different methodologies within the fields of acupuncture and acupressure. These differences mean that one practitioner may focus on a certain point or zone, while another uses a different location or locations throughout the body to stimulate healing and relief.

These varying approaches don’t necessarily mean that one is better than another, just that there are different ways of working with the body’s own healing ability to achieve relief. In short, practitioners who use acupressure and acupuncture techniques have years of training and hands-on practice to help patients and to achieve licensure. Therefore, consulting a licensed therapist who specializes in treating headaches can be effective.

[See: 10 Reasons You Should Try Self-Massage.]

Acupressure Points for Headache Relief

If you’re dealing with frequent tension headaches, you may want to try massaging a few areas of the body that correspond with acupressure and acupuncture points to stimulate relief.

Acupressure and acupuncture points are sensitive, and Dana says that you’ll typically know very quickly whether you’re working the right points. “The relief should be kind of immediate, within a minute or so. If the pain hasn’t gone down, then you haven’t found the right point for your condition,” she says. Work the areas with gentle, circular massaging motions.

Dana recommends working on three primary areas of the body for headache relief:

— Back of the head.

— The neck-shoulder junction.

— The hands.

Back of the Head

“There are two points on the back of the head on the occiput” that can relieve tension headaches, Dana says. The occiput is the area just below the base of the skull, where it joins into the neck. In acupuncture, the points are referred to as urinary bladder 10 (tianzhu in Chinese) and gallbladder 20 (feng chi), as these points are also used to help regulate those organs. “Those are always the first stop when addressing tension headaches,” Dana says.

To find these points, Dana recommends running a finger across the back of the head/neck area “from behind the ear. Your finger will fall into a pit of lovely soft tissue under the skull. That’s the occiput.” Gentle massage of the area for a few minutes can help loosen up the muscles and dispel tension, which in turn can stop a headache in its tracks.

The Neck-Shoulder Junction

Another good point to massage is the area where the neck and shoulder meet. “People call this area the shoulder but technically it’s the neck. It’s in between the physical shoulder and the neck at the top of the trapezoid.” It corresponds to acupuncture point GB 21 (jian jing), also sometimes called the shoulder well. It’s located between your neck and the point where your arm meets your shoulder. Dana says it’s the place that “people love to get massaged,” as it’s a common point for tension to accumulate. You can use your fingers to massage in a circular motion on and around that point.

Dana also recommends using a small ball, such as a lacrosse ball or tennis ball, to help relieve tension in this area. Standing within a doorway and facing the doorjamb, “take a lacrosse ball and place it against a door jam.” Then, bend forward slightly to line the top of shoulder up with the ball at the GB 21 point and “lean down and into it. That’s awesome for getting good pressure on that point,” she says, but cautions to not overdo it. “You’re also working trigger points in the neck, so you always want to do this in short, repetitive strokes rather than just leaning into it. You don’t want to be pressing on a nerve too long.”

The Hands

Between the thumb and index finger is another region that can help relieve headaches. Also called the union valley, this area corresponds to acupuncture point LI-4 (hegu). Dana recommends starting at the “base of the index finger and massaging the hand downward along that bone,” which is called the metacarpal. This bone connects the base of the index finger to the thumb joint, and is believed to represent a map of the whole body. When you massage down the length of that area, “you’re essentially massaging your body from the neck down to the low back. It’s almost like giving yourself a back massage to move the energy downward,” Dana says.

Using firm, circular strokes, work downward from the base of the index finger all the way to the bottom of the thumb, “essentially the wrist,” she adds. And it’s important to work in downward motions because “you don’t want to send energy back up,” where it can get bottlenecked again.

[See: On a Scale From 1 to 10: Most Painful Medical Conditions.]

Additional Considerations

How long the pain stays away is another consideration. “With acupuncture, you can do more manipulation with a needle, so the effects last much longer than with just acupressure. But with acupressure you can just keep stimulating it.” However, she cautions to not tire your hands out in the process. “This is why I like lacrosse balls or other tools,” such as manual massage balls, “so you don’t end up wearing your hands out.” She also notes that “you can take a break” and come back to the massage later if pain is still present.

Although they aren’t necessary for activating an acupoint while working the area, essential oils might augment the massage. The Association of Migraine Disorders reports that essential oils made from peppermint or lavender provide relief for some migraine sufferers. Eucalyptus and chamomile also have soothing properties that can help relieve tension and tension headaches.

Lastly, if you’re on blood-thinning medications or have a blood clotting disorder, bruising could become an issue, Dana says. You should also avoid applying pressure to open wounds or areas of sensitive skin.

More from U.S. News

10 Ways Poor Posture Can Harm Your Health

Health Issues That Are Sometimes Mistaken for Gluten Sensitivity

On a Scale From 1 to 10: Most Painful Medical Conditions

Headache Relief Pressure Points originally appeared on usnews.com