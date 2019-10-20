Financial Planning for Millennial Investors

One thing holds true for all millennials: They need a financial plan to start investing. The millennial generation includes everyone…

The millennial generation includes everyone born between 1981 and 1996, according to the Pew Research Center, which has been studying millennials for over a decade. This puts millennials between the ages of 23 and 38 in 2019.

It’s a pretty broad range in terms of financial planning. A 23-year-old freshly off the graduation stage has considerably different financial goals and priorities than a 38-year-old who is well-entrenched in her career with a growing family.

“Millennials have ambitious goals and they want to take care of current debt and save for the future,” says Dave Kilby, president and founder of the financial wellness program FinFit. The trouble is millennials are also “feeling the effects of slow-moving wage growth,” which hasn’t bounced back to pre-recession levels.

The EIG National Survey of Millennials found that only 6% of millennials (3% of millennial women) feel they’re making enough to cover basic needs. As a result, 63% of millennials would struggle to cover an unexpected $500 expense. Millennials are feeling so financially strapped that 44% say they’d use a $5,000 financial windfall to pay off bills and loans.

“Unfortunately, most millennials have not been taught how to properly manage their money and the student loan crisis presents a very real challenge for many,” Kilby says.

This is where a financial plan comes into play.

Financial Planning for Millennials

“Millennials should create a financial plan to ensure they are assessing immediate personal goals as well as preparing for their long-term financial needs,” says Traci Mabrey, head of wealth solutions at Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Your financial plan should include “anything and everything of financial interest and financial need,” from discretionary spending goals to debt repayment to the downpayment on that three-bedroom house you’ve been eyeing and, yes, how you’ll save for retirement.

“The best part of creating a financial plan is that it’s personal,” Mabrey says.

It’s all about you and your goals. Your financial plan won’t look like your bff’s or even your significant other’s, although there may be some natural overlap.

Given that your financial plan is founded on your financial goals, the place to start financial planning is with those individual goals of yours.

Start Your Financial Plan With Your Financial Goals

Millennials face a number of competing financial priorities, says Shannon Lynch, a senior financial advisor at Personal Capital. You want financial independence and to be able to afford “all the things,” like that cute three-bedroom house.

“Recognizing what you’re working toward is the first step in creating your financial plan,” Lynch says. Start financial planning by defining and prioritizing your goals, and envisioning the life you want to lead. But painting your financial future is a paint-by-the-numbers project, as the next step will show.

Know Your Financial Picture

Once you know your financial goals, “you need to understand the numbers,” Lynch says. First, today’s numbers: What’s your net worth? Hint: It’s the difference between what you own and what you owe. And what’s your cash flow?

Kilby advocates for reviewing your cash flow periodically.

“Being informed is the first step to making positive behavioral changes,” he says. “Even on a tight budget, there will be small adjustments you can make.”

Seemingly insignificant cost changes add up over time. There are a number of free online budgeting tools to help you do this. Use Google to help you find your favorite one and start squeezing the numbers.

Next, it’s time to look at the future numbers. What will it take to make your financial goals happen? Maybe it’s a fixed dollar amount — $15,000 for that down payment — or a stream of income — $4,000 per month in retirement. Whatever it is, knowing what you’re aiming for is as important as knowing where you’re starting from.

Millennial Investing: Start Small but Stay Diversified

Seeing your financial present and future goals in numbers can look daunting. Lynch encourages millennials investing to start small.

“Don’t feel like you need your goal to be ‘I need $3 million to retire by age X,'” she says. “Instead, set yourself up for success by small victories,” such as increasing your retirement contributions 1% or 2%, or raising the automatic payments to your credit cards or student loans.

For millennials saddled with student loans or other debt, reducing debt can be a smart investment because that debt is going to hinder your ability to accomplish other financial goals, says ShirleyAnn Robertson, a financial advisor with Prudential in Schaumburg, Illinois. Having a high debt-to-income ratio will make it hard to qualify for loans such as a good mortgage on that three-bedroom.

When you start investing in the stock market, look to your employer-sponsored plan first, she says. Robertson recommends millennials maximize their employer benefits first and foremost — especially if there’s a company match on offer. That match is essentially free money but you can’t get it if you don’t pay in first.

As for the investments themselves, “diversification is key,” Lynch says. She points to low-cost ETFs as a good starting point. Since millennials likely have a longer time horizon before they’ll need their savings (at least those earmarked for retirement or other long-term goals), you can take on more risk. So aim for a heavier — but still diversified — stock exposure.

Help Investing for Millennials

Nowhere is it written that you need to do this alone. There are plenty of resources for help with financial planning for millennials and millennial investing. Financial guidance through human financial advisors or robo advisors is readily available.

“Millennials have the advantage of long-term investment horizons, but they will also likely incur life changes and additional financial complexities over their investing future,” Mabrey says. Having an advisor you can share “candid and on-going” conversations with to ensure your asset allocation remains true to your goals can be life-saving — especially where your future lifestyle is concerned.

