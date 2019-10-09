Financial Coach vs. Financial Advisor: Which Is Right for You?

People searching for financial advice may run across the terms financial coach or financial advisor and may not realize the…

People searching for financial advice may run across the terms financial coach or financial advisor and may not realize the services and costs of these two financial service providers are different.

Financial coaches help people struggling with their budgeting, among other money issues such as debt management. A personal finance coach helps guide people of different situations to not only financial freedom but to a secure financial future. Financial advisors help people with investing advice — how to plan and invest.

A financial coach may meet with clients for just a few months, while the relationship with a financial advisor may last longer. There are also different types of financial advisors, so people researching this service should know the pros and cons of using various financial advisors.

How to Work With a Financial Coach

A financial coach focuses on an individuals’ motivations to help them achieve specific financial goals or solve financial problems, says Kimberly Zimmerman Rand, principal at Dragonfly Financial Solutions and an accredited financial counselor and financial fitness coach.

“A financial coach is going to meet with you, ask you probing questions about yourself if needed,” she says. “A coach may not even look at your numbers until the relationship is established.”

Wilson Muscadin, a certified financial educational instructor and founder of The Money Speakeasy, equates a financial coach with a gym’s personal trainer.

“You need to drink water, exercise and eat your vegetables,” he says. “Financial coaching is an aspect of accountability and support to help you save and not spend on frivolous things.”

Depending on the person’s financial situation, Muscadin says he may work with clients for a few months on saving and spending priorities and to get a view of their finances. Typically he works with them for three months, with an upfront cost of $700 or paid in monthly installments. Rand says she works both one-on-one and with groups.

Financial coaches only offer advice and aren’t licensed to sell investment products, Rand says. People seeking a financial coach should review the person’s credentials. “This field is new, so there are absolutely players out there who are calling themselves coaches without coaching credentials,” Rand says.

Groups like the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education offer certifications for accredited financial counselors or financial fitness coaches; these certifications have a third-party accreditation from the National Commission for Certifying Agencies.

Differences in Financial Advisors

There are two types of financial advisors, says Kelly Crane, president and chief investment officer at Napa Valley Wealth Management and a chartered financial analyst. How an advisor gets paid explains a lot about the type of services the advisor offers.

He says advisors who only manage or sell investments are generally paid a commission of the products they sell and usually don’t offer financial planning outside the portfolio allocation. Fee-only financial advisors do financial planning and are fiduciaries, meaning they put the client’s interest first. Investors who are unsure if the financial advisor is a fiduciary should ask and get that in writing.

Holistic financial planning reviews someone’s entire financial picture, including net worth, cash flow, taxes, estate planning and other financial matters. “You look at the whole picture and create a series of meetings to create a plan to help them achieve their goals and maximize their financial position,” Crane says.

Barry Bigelow, a lead advisor at Great Waters Financial-Duluth, says although financial advisors can buy and sell securities, as a fiduciary they can’t charge commissions for trading, buying or selling securities, which is why fiduciary financial advisors charge a flat fee or a percentage of assets.

Financial advisors must be licensed by FINRA and should have both a Series 6 and Series 7 license. Other accredited designations include a certified financial planner, chartered financial analyst and a personal financial specialist, which is a type of certified public accountant.

Crane says depending on how many meetings he has with a client and the complexity of the person’s financial plan, the cost ranges between $1,200 and $3,600. He says usually the relationship is on-going, although he may have a single meeting with someone to create a holistic financial plan for someone to review tax management or suggest tweaks to portfolio asset allocation.

When to Seek a Financial Advisor

People usually seek a financial advisor once they have investable assets, Bigelow says, who mentions his clients generally have $100,000 or more available to invest. These are people who are usually in their late 40s or early 50s who have had time to accumulate wealth and are gearing up for retirement, trying to figure out how to use their life savings to pay everyday bills when they retire.

This includes making decisions on whether to convert traditional individual retirement accounts to Roth IRAs, annual tax-loss harvesting, Social Security planning and other financial decisions to minimize taxes and help people keep more of their money.

Bigelow says because a fiduciary financial advisor offers planning, they can give advice on portfolio allocations even on assets they can’t manage such as money tied up in a tax-advantaged 401(k) account or how to handle company stock as part of that holistic plan.

“It’s really understanding the long-term implications of decisions they’ve made previously and the decisions they’re going to make going forward,” he says.

