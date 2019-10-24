Everything You Need to Know About the 2020-2021 FAFSA

The 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, may look a little different to students and families who…

The 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, may look a little different to students and families who have applied for college financial aid in prior years, whether they completed the form online or on a mobile device.

The FAFSA opened for applicants on Oct. 1. The form is required to be considered for federal financial aid and is used by colleges and states to determine eligibility for many grants and scholarships. Students must complete the form for each year they wish to receive aid.

This year, one of the most significant changes to the FAFSA is the addition of a new question, triggered by the IRS’ elimination of certain income tax forms. Experts say this could have an impact on students’ expected family contribution, or EFC, which is a number generated by information provided on the FAFSA and used to estimate a family’s ability to pay for college.

Other changes include minor adjustments to the order of questions on the form and modifications to the app used by students and families to complete the FAFSA on cellphones or tablets.

A New Question Added to the FAFSA

When the IRS eliminated Forms 1040A and 1040EZ, which were previously used to help determine aid eligibility on the FAFSA, the U.S. Department of Education needed to create a new question on the FAFSA. Students and parents will see this new question for the first time on the 2020-2021 form, and experts say it may cause confusion for families and even affect the amount of aid awarded.

Misty Parkinson, director of applicant products and customer service at the Department of Education, addressed the change at a National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators conference in July. She noted that the tax forms previously used to determine if a student is eligible for an automatic zero EFC, meaning he or she would receive the maximum financial aid, including the Pell Grant award, no longer exist. The Pell Grant is a form of need-based federal financial aid that does not have to be repaid.

“Those changes definitely created some challenges for us, particularly because the IRS was working on those changes at the same time we were working on the FAFSA,” Parkinson said. “Many of our students who qualified for simplified EFC calculation qualified because of the type of tax form they filed. We did not want to make it harder for those people to qualify for the simplified formula, so we spent quite a bit of time trying to come up with a reasonable proxy.”

Students and families completing the form will now be asked if they completed IRS Form 1040 Schedule 1. Their answer to this question helps determine how students’ aid is calculated.

“If you are a student who already filled out a Schedule 1, your EFC will be calculated as a regular EFC and not as a simplified EFC or EFC of zero,” says Amira Yahyaoui, CEO and founder of Mos, a company that created a single application for all federal and state financial aid but is not affiliated with the Department of Education. The simplified calculation is desirable, she says, because it does not consider assets like bank accounts, and the automatic zero calculation allows a student to be quickly identified as qualifying for the most aid.

The question may trip up students, Yahyaoui says, because even if a parent filed a Schedule 1, there are six exceptions to this question. To get the most aid, she says students should review the exceptions carefully, which are linked to in the question.

Filling Out the FAFSA on a Cellphone or Tablet

Applicants using the myStudentAid app to complete the form on cellphones or tablets may notice changes aimed at creating an easier experience for users.

The app, which was first launched for the 2019-2020 FAFSA cycle, uses the same skip-logic technology students may be familiar with from the desktop form that helps limit the number of questions they see. It also offers the same data protections as when students complete the form through fafsa.gov, according to the Department of Education.

Users completing the FAFSA on the app should now expect to see reminders for whether they are logged in as either a parent or student. The app also provides a checklist and push notifications.

Students and families can also jump between the desktop and the app to complete the form, with their information syncing automatically.

Other Tweaks in FAFSA Questions and Calculations

Each year, the formula used to calculate aid and the form itself are adjusted slightly.

Some questions were merged this year, says Mark Kantrowitz, publisher and vice president of research for Savingforcollege.com, so some families may see fewer questions than in previous cycles.

Students may receive less aid than in prior years for a variety of reasons, but Kantrowitz says some of this may be due to the asset protection allowance calculation. Over time, he says, this allowance has declined, which could result in families losing thousands of dollars of aid.

“Some families may have noticed their aid has gone down,” Kantrowitz says. “But there are so many cross currents: Some things cause your aid to go up, some things like this cause your aid to go down, so the net result is you could see no change and not understand why. It’s a black box from your perspective.”

Aside from these changes, the FAFSA remains largely similar to prior iterations. Experts continue to advise students to complete the FAFSA as soon as possible, ideally soon after the form opens for applicants on Oct. 1. The IRS Data Retrieval Tool, called DRT, which automatically transfers tax information to the application, remains available to users — the U.S. Department of Education says it saw more than 50% of applicants using the tool in the prior cycle.

Students stuck on a specific question or issue can contact the Federal Student Aid office of the Department of Education at 800-4-FED-AID or on its website.

