Don’t Wait Until There’s a Crisis to Hire An Advisor

Most people find ways to delay getting started on financial planning. Just as it is easy to put off going…

Most people find ways to delay getting started on financial planning. Just as it is easy to put off going to the dentist or doctor, many people wait until a crisis before going to see a financial advisor.

According to Pam Krueger, CEO of Wealthramp, an online service that helps consumers find financial advisors: “On Aug. 5 the S&P lost 2.98% as China pushed back against American tariffs. The number of individual investors who came to us seeking a fee-only fiduciary advisor that day jumped 30%. That’s a strong indication that many people don’t truly feel confident with their current plan.”

Unfortunately, the “fight or flight” responses that often result from a crisis are counterproductive to long-term financial planning.

[See: Beware of These 7 Blind Spots in Your Portfolio.]

Transitions are often the catalyst motivating consumers to seek help from a financial advisor. Getting married, having a child, selling a business or changing jobs may provide the motivation to get started with an advisor. Divorce or death of a family member also provide the impetus for seeking help.

There is nothing wrong with transition-motivated financial planning, but the process is more productive if discussions start before the transition turns into a crisis. Of course, sometimes a crisis is unavoidable. If a crisis occurs, there is no reason to hesitate to seek help even if the timing seems less than ideal.

There are many reasons to get started on a plan during placid times rather than waiting.

A financial plan provides holistic and objective advice considering debt, spending decisions and investments. The best financial advice starts with a thorough understanding of financial resources, obligations, goals and constraints. Most goals have both financial and emotional elements.

Evaluating risk is also an important consideration in creating a financial plan. One dimension of risk is risk capacity, which is how much risk is appropriate given the level of income, expenses, and savings in comparison to the obligations created by projected financial goals.

Risk tolerance, which is distinct from risk capacity, is another important factor to consider. Risk tolerance is the degree of variability in investment returns that an investor is willing to withstand. Some consumers are willing to accept more risk than their personal balance sheets can support. In other cases, consumers may have ample risk capacity, but have trouble sleeping at night if they are uncomfortable with the risks they’re taking.

A good advisor can help reconcile the potential disconnects between risk tolerance and risk capacity. Advisors also provide ongoing coaching to avoid behavioral impulses destructive to financial health.

For most people, financial planning is an ongoing process rather than a point-in-time project. As an ongoing process, a long-term relationship with an advisor may be a superior solution than a transactional relationship that lacks a longer-term context.

Most financial plans involve multiple goals, a long-term time horizon, and trade-offs between often-conflicting goals or constrained resources. Circumstances change and today’s goals may be replaced by new goals in the future.

[See: 7 of the Most Common Investing Mistakes.]

Most successful advisory relationships involve adaptation through a multi-year and frequently multi-decade journey. As it takes time and trust to build a successful relationship with an advisor, it is best to set out on that journey with a clear head and emotions.

In the financial planning realm, robo advisors such as Betterment and Wealthfront have received hundreds of millions of dollars in venture capital funding to provide low-cost financial advice. Machine learning, low-cost investment options and easy-to-use on-line interfaces make robo advice an attractive service for many consumers.

However, human advice is critical for more complex planning needs.

Human advisors spend much of their time helping clients balance between multiple, often-conflicting goals that have financial elements as well as emotional elements. The emotional element is much harder to codify and capture for machine learning algorithms than the financial element, and typically requires trust, non-verbal insight and intuition to navigate.

Current forms of technology are not yet equipped to incorporate the “human” element, making it unlikely that algorithm will replace financial planners advising clients who have complex financial considerations.

The investment industry is undergoing considerable disruption, with price competition intensifying in the industry. However, consumers should do their homework on “free” and extremely low-cost offers from investment firms.

If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Most investment firms are for-profit entities, so it’s important to understand whether there is implicit compensation that comes from cash balances, commissions, funds offered by the sponsoring firm, or cross-selling of products.

A good advisor is transparent about costs, their experience as an advisor, their qualifications, areas of expertise and whether they are a fiduciary required to put your needs first.

An informed buyer understands the implicit trade-offs and can make an informed decision about whether those trade-offs are desirable.

[See: Do Bull Markets Scare You?]

Disclosures: Daniel Kern is on the board of directors of Wealthramp. Registration with the SEC should not be construed as an endorsement or an indicator of investment skill, acumen or experience. Investments in securities are not insured, protected or guaranteed and may result in loss of income and/or principal. Unless stated otherwise, any mention of specific securities or investments is for hypothetical and illustrative purposes only. Advisor’s clients may or may not hold the securities discussed in their portfolios. Advisor makes no representations that any of the securities discussed have been or will be profitable.

More from U.S. News

10 Investing Tips for Busy People

7 Great Value Stocks You Can Buy But Warren Buffett Can’t

11 Steps to Make a Million With Your 401k

Don’t Wait Until There’s a Crisis to Hire An Advisor originally appeared on usnews.com