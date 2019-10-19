Democratic voters concentrate on candidates, not impeachment

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The Democratic presidential candidates are not talking much about impeachment as they campaign. It’s not that…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The Democratic presidential candidates are not talking much about impeachment as they campaign.

It’s not that the investigation into President Donald Trump’s request for foreign help in his reelection effort is an afterthought for Democrats. It’s that the impeachment inquiry is so ingrained in the 2020 campaign that there’s little point in bringing it up.

One Iowa voter says, “Impeachment is about getting the facts, and right now they look pretty damning.” But many voters don’t expect Trump to be removed from office, so they are concentrating instead on selecting the strongest opponent to unseat him.

There’s little point in trying to convince early primary and caucus audiences. While polls show Americans overall divided over Trump’s impeachment and removal from office, Democrats firmly support both the proceedings and the outcome.

