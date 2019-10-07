Commentary: Artificial Intelligence Is Another Facet of Great Power Competition

All too often the public conversation about artificial intelligence and its closely related fields emphasizes the inexorable progress of technology.…

All too often the public conversation about artificial intelligence and its closely related fields emphasizes the inexorable progress of technology. We often hear about the massive changes AI brings in business, labor markets and, more broadly, the economy. The overall sentiment is of optimism and progress, with national borders fading away under the pressure of knowledge diffusion and globalization.

Against this backdrop, we have seen attempts to address the growing concerns about the consequences of AI, robots, automation and the internet of things. Indeed, there are ethical, political and societal implications beyond the creative disruptions that dominate discussions about the Fourth Industrial Revolution and AI. The narrow economic frame, however, is not enough to capture the complexity of the processes or the diversity of approaches.

As they start to understand the profound transformations that AI entails, many countries are developing national strategies on artificial intelligence. But these approaches are far from similar. In fact, one could and should place these attempts to master AI within the broader framework of (great) power competition. To paraphrase, AI is no more than the continuation of international politics by other means.

A quick analysis of some of these strategies reveals takes on AI that are subsumed to the overarching objective of advancing national interests. Therefore, what are these national plans on AI telling us about the return of great power competition?

Europe Bets on an Ethical, Democratized Approach

In 2018, the European Commission highlighted two key objectives for its future AI strategy: creating an enabling environment and building a regulatory framework that ensures a human-centric and ethical development of this technology. It is telling that an official document acknowledges the global dominance and competition between the United States and China in the field; in fact, the Chinese strategy is systematically analyzed as part of the goal to define a European path for AI use.

The Europeans also acknowledge their slower pace of adopting digital technologies, in part because of the weak connections between the research and business, an insufficient number of AI professionals and a crippling regulatory environment related to data use, reuse and protection. Moreover, while the AI effects on labor markets — especially the displacements generated by automation — are described, no clear ideas are put forward in terms of actual interventions.

[MORE: Brexit May Dampen the EU’s Optimism on AI]

The Europeans seek control by imposing its rules and by taking the example of the General Data Protection Regulation as a best practice. They are betting on an increasing demand for privacy and transparency, a move that is counter to what the Americans and Chinese are doing. Against market- and state-driven AI development, the Europeans talk about an ethical and democratized AI that will be inclusive and efficient.

It remains to be seen whether this strategy will pay off, but, at least for now, Europe seems determined to pursue a strategy that has produced little success.

What European Union officials only diplomatically describe, the Villani report commissioned by the French prime minister makes explicit: The danger for France and Europe is to become a cybercolony of the U.S. and China. In a well-articulated and comprehensive manner, the report projects its ideas to all of Europe — a sign of the leadership France has generally assumed on the topic. Brain drains, an environmentally friendly AI and improved physical and research infrastructure are all tackled in an attempt that puts the regulatory power of the state at the center of this French (or European) leapfrogging effort.

Across the border, Germany‘s approach to AI is more simple than flamboyant: If AI can be used to replace workers, particularly in the automotive industry as well as some white-collar robot process automation (RPA) functions, than that is fine. For the moment, Germany’s approach to AI development is focused on replacing parts of the labor force that is susceptible to automation. But Berlin’s strategy clearly needs fine tuning and more fresh ideas.

Differing Strategies in China and Russia

China is a champion of RPA, big data and smart cities. Its primary focus is to “know the state of the system” instantaneously with the highest degree of precision possible. Philosophically, the strategy stems from Chinese Community Party’s five-year planning cycles. Ironically, this may be one of the most economically effective systems.

Beijing’s emphasis is also not so much about currently mastering the AI race as it is about creating the internal focus and concentration of human capital for the next “great leap forward” in the AI race. The current strategy calls for the country to be the global leader in AI by 2050.

[MORE: China, Russia Spreading Surveillance Methods Around the World]

In Russia, a champion of social engineering, most of its AI development efforts so far (at least the visible parts) are about manipulating human behaviors associated with the use of the internet and with digital devices. But the development of AI in the country is almost Soviet in inspiration, with investments going toward weaponry, energy, space and any other implementation that can ensure the country having an upper leg over strategic and military competitors. Russia has found its niche and seeks to use AI in a manner that will confirm its global status.

Despite Moscow’s efforts, Russia does not lead in the use of AI. What we can say, however, is that the Russians know what they want: President Vladimir Putin’s decree of whomever controls AI will rule the world made in September 2017 is equally blunt and aspirational.

More Countries Investing in AI

The U.S. is currently the global leader in AI development, and has the most to lose from the attempts of other countries to level the game. However, the country’s massive physical and intellectual infrastructure allows for decentralization and will continue to produce results even if the Trump administration has increased its scrutiny of Silicon Valley. The 2019 American AI Initiative is the confirmation that, in their competition with the Chinese, the Americans are conceiving of AI as their new “a man on the moon” challenge.

Other countries are also intensifying their AI efforts. Japan has been approaching AI as a means of confronting an aging, shrinking population and part of the overarching philosophy of serving human needs first.

In the United Arab Emirates, the government of the small Gulf state is investing heavily into AI use to support its big regional ambitions.

[MORE: Cities Around the World Are Not Ready for AI’s Disruption]

Singapore and Taiwan, meanwhile, are distinguishing themselves not just by investing in AI strategies but by nurturing human capital, commercial connections and the military-industrial innovation complex to use such technologies. The military aspect is especially prominent in Taiwan’s approach, while Singapore is leaning almost completely the other way, with an emphasis being placed on human- and business-focused AI produced in an ethical manner.

Artificial intelligence development is not a sector in which borders do not matter. In fact, the intense competition by countries has affected AI development. Observing countries’ AI strategies should be a mandatory exercise for those who want to know how global politics will evolve in the short-to-medium term.

More from U.S. News

AI Could Receive Up to $1 Billion in U.S. Federal Funding Next Year

China Biggest Threat to U.S. Development of AI, Survey Shows

Top 10 Countries for Technological Expertise, Ranked by Perception

Commentary: Artificial Intelligence Is Another Facet of Great Power Competition originally appeared on usnews.com