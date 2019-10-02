Cheap Fall Activities to Try This Year

As fall sets in, many individuals and families will flock to their nearest pumpkin patch for classic autumnal activities. But…

As fall sets in, many individuals and families will flock to their nearest pumpkin patch for classic autumnal activities. But the season of crunchy leaves, Halloween and chilly nights can cost a pretty penny if you’re constantly spending money on these hallmarks of fall.

Here are some budget-friendly fall ideas your whole family can enjoy:

— Host a scary movie night.

— Carve pumpkins.

— Make your own Halloween costumes.

— Do a little yardwork.

— Bake some fall-themed treats.

— Go on a nature hike.

— Attend a high school football game.

— Spook your kids.

— Have a bonfire.

— Be thankful.

Check out these ideas to soak up all the fun of fall without draining your bank account.

Host a Scary Movie Night

Haunted hayrides and other spooky adventures can be a fun way to get in the Halloween spirit. But these seasonal attractions are often expensive, with tickets for the popular Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, for example, going for $24 and tickets for Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles starting at $64. Skip the lines and the ticket fees in exchange for a little at-home horror. You don’t need to go all out, just buy some popcorn and the right scary movie to get you in the Halloween spirit.

Carve Pumpkins

Though decorating is more common during the winter holidays, Halloween season often inspires homeowners to go all-out decorating their lawns and porches. Carving pumpkins is a great activity that’s low-cost and multifunctional. You can visit a pumpkin patch to pick your own pumpkin or pick one up at many grocery stores in the fall. Just check for fees before you visit a farm. Some may charge entrance fees, especially during peak pumpkin season. If you don’t have carving supplies, basic carving kits will run you around $10 to $15. Once you’ve had all the fun picking and carving your pumpkins, you get to use them as decoration for your home.

Make Your Own Halloween Costumes

If you’ll be celebrating Halloween by trick-or-treating or attending a costume party, consider skipping the overpriced (and often cheaply made) store-bought costumes. The internet has endless ideas for creating cheap costumes out of pieces in your wardrobe or basic craft supplies. Get your friends involved by hosting a costume-making party where you can share supplies and ideas.

Do a Little Yardwork

It may not sound like a fun fall activity, but raking leaves is a great way to spend time with your family, get a little exercise and appreciate the outdoors. Plus, it can’t hurt your yard to prepare the ground for winter. If you want to take it a step further, consider paying your elderly neighbors a visit and offering to help clean up their yards. As an added bonus, turn your bountiful leaf piles into a stage for a family photo shoot. Just be sure to check for ticks after.

Bake Some Fall-Themed Treats

Many Americans might agree that food and snack companies may have gotten carried away with the pumpkin spice flavoring. Who really needs pumpkin spice English muffins? But making your own fall recipes with pumpkins, apples, squash, cranberries and more can evoke that cozy fall feeling. Skip the bakeries and spend an afternoon whipping up some treats with your family.

Go on a Nature Hike

Why spend money on a corn maze when you can get lost in the wilderness for free? Plenty of hiking trails are free or low cost and can be a great way to see the leaves changing colors and enjoy the crisp fall air. Find a park or trail in your area and grab your walking shoes.

Attend a High School Football Game

If you’re a football fan excited for a new season this fall, you may be tempted to shell out for NFL or college football tickets. Consider instead, attending a game at your local high school. Tickets are often free or cheaper than professional entrance fees. And while the talent may not be quite TV-worthy, the experience can be just as fun. Cheerleaders, hot cocoa in the stands and friends from your neighborhood can make for an awesome, budget-friendly night.

Spook Your Kids

If your kids like spooky experiences, build a creepy activity for them with basic materials. Instead of paying for a haunted house, blindfold your children and have them feel their way through a bowl of “worms” that you made out of spaghetti or a bucket of “eyeballs” made from peeled grapes. There are plenty of ways to creep out your youngsters without scaring your bank account.

Have a Bonfire

While many people associate s’mores with summertime, the fall weather is perfect for a cozy fire. Though this fall activity may require you to purchase or build your own fire pit, many are fairly inexpensive and will give you endless nights of entertainment. Roast marshmallows with friends or curl up with a good book for a self-care night before the evenings get too chilly.

Be Thankful

Remember that Thanksgiving toward the end of the season is made for this activity, but there’s nothing wrong with starting early. Gratitude is an easy and free practice that can even help boost your mood if you’re feeling down. The colder weather isn’t for everyone, after all. Just write down a few things you’re grateful for and you’re done. Take it up a notch by thanking someone in person for doing something for you or just for being themselves.

