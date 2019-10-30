Everyone suffers from occasional constipation, says Julie Upton, a registered dietitian based in San Francisco. But for millions of people…

But for millions of people in the U.S., constipation is more than an occasional nuisance. “While all of us will experience constipation, a surprising number of Americans suffer from it on a chronic basis,” she says.

Overall, about 16% of the U.S. adult population have symptoms of chronic constipation. For people age 60 and older, the figure is about 33%, according to the American Gastroenterological Association.

“Chronic constipation is disruptive to an individual’s personal and work life,” says Mahmoud Ghannoum, professor and director of the Center for Medical Mycology at Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland. He’s also the lead author of “Total Gut Balance: Fix Your Mycobiome Fast for Complete Digestive Wellness.”

Chronic constipation may not be relieved just by a change in diet or exercise routine; rather, it could require medical attention or prescription medication, Ghannoum says.

These are common symptoms of chronic constipation:

— Less than three bowel movements a week.

— Straining while evacuating.

— Lumpy or hard stools.

— A feeling of incomplete evacuation.

— A bowel obstruction or blockage.

— An inability to pass a stool.

Causes

An array of factors can cause chronic constipation, according to Kristin Kirkpatrick, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic Wellness. Here are 10 causes of chronic constipation:

— Inadequate dietary fiber.

— Lack of hydration.

— Physical inactivity.

— Obstruction in the colon.

— Certain medications.

— Neurological diseases.

— Pregnancy.

— Certain chronic diseases.

— Stress.

— Micronutrient deficiencies.

1. Inadequate dietary fiber. Fiber helps move bulk through the intestines, and soluble fiber is particularly important to this process. This kind of fiber breaks down in water into a gel-like substance; it increases stool bulk and boost the movement of material through they digestive system. “Without fiber, it’s hard to move things along,” Kirkpatrick says. Many people in the U.S. don’t consume enough fiber. Men and women under age 50 should get at least 38 and 25 grams of fiber a day, respectively, according to the Mayo Clinic. The amounts of fiber recommended for those over 50 is smaller: Men age 51 and older should have 30 grams of fiber a day, while women in that age range should consume 21 grams a day.

2. Lack of hydration. Many people in the U.S. don’t drink enough fluids, Kirkpatrick says. “Staying hydrated helps with the lubricating mechanism of moving bulk,” she says. The amount of fluids an individual needs on a daily basis varies depending on factors like his or her size and level of physical activity. Most men should consume about 125 ounces of fluid daily, and most women should take in about 91 ounces, according to the Food and Nutrition Board of the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The board advises public agencies on the implications of research for food safety, nutritional status and health. In addition to drinking water, you can reach your fluid intake goals by consuming drinks like milk, juices and sports drinks. Some fruits, such as watermelon, strawberries and blueberries, are at least 85% water. And certain vegetables, like cucumbers, also have a high water content.

3. Physical inactivity. Inadequate physical activity is a common cause of constipation, says Susie Bond, a registered and licensed dietitian nutritionist at Health First, a not-for-profit community health care system in Brevard County, Florida. “Inactivity is a common cause for constipation because exercise is essential for a healthy digestive system,” Bond says. “When someone is active, they’re increasing blood flow throughout their entire body.” Physical activity not only increases your heart rate and burns calories, it also increases blood flow to the digestive system. “That ultimately helps the larger intestine do its job better: absorb water and pass stool,” she says.

4. Obstruction in the colon. Constipation could be a sign that a partial or full large bowel obstruction is occurring, Kirkpatrick says. Obstructions can occur due to a tumor or recent surgery. Being over the age of 40 also increases the risk. The only remedy is to see a physician for further tests and management of the underlying cause.

5. Certain medications. Many medications list constipation as a possible side effect, says Blair B. Avendano, a registered dietitian at Northside Hospital in Atlanta. She notes that some anticholinergics (used for an array of conditions, including bladder problems and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), anticonvulsants, antidepressants, antipsychotics, diuretics and narcotics are listed by the International Foundation for Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders as possible pharmacologic causes for constipation. If you’re suffering from chronic constipation and are concerned it may be related to medication you’re taking, consult your health care professional.

6. Neurological diseases. Certain neurodegenerative disorders like Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis are also associated with damage to the nerves to the gastrointestinal tract that can lead to constipation, Avendano says. People who have such diseases may not be fully able to push when a bowel movement is ready to come out. This inability can cause hardening of the feces, which can in turn cause an obstruction in the colon.

7. Pregnancy. Many women struggle with constipation during pregnancy, Avendano says. This may be caused by the pressure of the growing baby on the intestines, hormonal changes, anxiety, insufficient fiber intake and decreased physical activity. If you’re pregnant, you should aim to consume a diet high in fiber-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds and whole grains, she says. Be sure to drink plenty of water for good hydration.

8. Certain chronic diseases. Some chronic diseases can cause nerve damage or hormonal dysfunction that impairs gastrointestinal motility, Avendano says. For example, in diabetes, uncontrolled blood sugar damages nerves to the gastrointestinal tract. This can lead to gastrointestinal disorders, including constipation. Chronic irregularity is also a common symptom of hypothyroidism. If you’re experiencing constipation despite being properly hydrated and consuming enough fiber, talk to your health care provider.

9. Stress. A raft of research suggests that stress is associated with an array of gastrointestinal symptoms, including constipation. There’s a strong nerve connection between the brain and the gut, says Dr. Ketan Shah, a fellowship-trained gastroenterologist who is board-certified in both internal medicine and pediatrics at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, California. This link is known as the “brain-gut axis.” This connection means mental health and psychological issues can directly result in gastrointestinal symptoms, especially constipation. Stress can also impair relaxation of the pelvic floor muscles. “This makes it difficult to pass stool, even if the stools are soft,” he says. “Managing stress is one of the first interventions I recommend to my patients with constipation.”

10. Micronutrient deficiencies. Constipation can be a sign of thiamine deficiency, which can occur in some patients after gastrointestinal procedures, like bariatric surgery, or in people with alcoholism, Avendano says. Chronic constipation can also occur in people who have diets low in thiamine, which is also known as vitamin B1. Sources of thiamine include pork, nuts, peas, black beans, whole- or fortified-grain products (like cereal) and brewer’s yeast. Consult with your health care provider about your eating regimen and whether nutritional supplements could be helpful. He or she may recommend micronutrient lab screening.

