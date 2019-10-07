Canadians and the British Show More Support for Basic Income than Americans

Universal basic income (UBI) has long been discussed as a potential solution to the social disruptions caused by jobs lost…

Universal basic income (UBI) has long been discussed as a potential solution to the social disruptions caused by jobs lost to artificial intelligence and automation, but countries have not yet reached a consensus regarding the need and the best methods to implement such programs.

What is clear, however, is that people in Canada and the United Kingdom are more supportive of UBI than are people in the United States, a nation at the forefront of AI technology development. A recently released survey produced both by Gallup, the Washington, D.C.-based analytics and consulting firm, and by Northeastern University, reveals that a majority of Americans are against a universal basic income program as a way to support workers displaced by AI. By contrast, about three-quarters of people surveyed in the U.K. and in Canada support such an idea.

“Gaps in support for UBI among the three countries surveyed may be due to the tradition of more robust social safety nets in the U.K. and Canada than in the U.S.,” writes R.J. Reinhart, a Gallup analyst and the author of the survey that polled 10,000 adults in Canada, the U.K. and the U.S. and was conducted from April to June of this year.

The survey shows that age helped define support for UBI programs, regardless of country. “In general, younger residents in each country are more supportive of UBI than older residents are, with at least eight in 10 young adults (aged 18 to 29) in the U.K. and Canada — and nearly six in 10 in the U.S. — supporting the idea,” Reinhart says. Meanwhile, support for a universal basic income program is about 15 to 30 percentage points lower in the U.K., Canada and the U.S. for residents 65 and older.

Education also is a divider, but in opposite ways in the U.S. than in Canada and the U.K. In the U.S., the more educated the respondents, the greater the chances of supporting UBI. About 38% of those with a high school diploma said they are in favor of UBI, while 54% of those with a bachelor’s degree and 51% with a postgraduate degree said the same.

In the U.K., however, those reporting lower levels of formal education were more inclined to support a universal basic income program: “80% of U.K. adults with no more than an upper secondary school education support the program, as do 78% of Canadians with similar levels of education,” the Gallup/Northeastern University report showed. Those with college or postgraduate degrees showed an average of 73% and 72% support for UBI, in the UK and Canada, respectively.

The idea of a universal basic income program has been around for centuries, yet it has gained momentum in recent years with the likes of Tesla’s Elon Musk and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg saying automation is changing the traditional employment model. Several attempts have been made in the U.S. and around the world, from California and Alaska, to Finland, to develop workable universal basic income programs.

Complicating the adoption of UBI programs are the uncertainties of how many jobs will be lost in various industries, and what type of remaining jobs will exist. Experts say it will depend on the type of the industries these jobs are part of and impact automation-driven cost reductions will have on consumer demand.

“In industries where lower prices don’t lead to significantly more demand for a good or service, automation allows fewer workers to produce the same output,” wrote Robert Atkinson in a 2017 report for the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. “But in industries where lower prices spur more demand, automation allows the same number of workers to produce more output.”

Yet overall, large majorities of respondents in the U.S., Canada and the UK told Gallup and Northeastern University that they support companies having to pay for such programs through increased taxes. About three-fourths in the U.S. were in favor of this and two-thirds in the U.K. and Canada.

