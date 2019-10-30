Canada’s Justin Trudeau Faces Greatest Challenge Yet to Govern

TORONTO — Two days after his Liberal Party of Canada won the federal election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a…

TORONTO — Two days after his Liberal Party of Canada won the federal election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a news conference and delivered a clear message. “It’s extremely important that the government works for all Canadians.”

Trudeau had been chastened. The Liberals won more seats than any other party (157) on Oct. 21 but not enough to form a majority government. They lost every seat in the western provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, leaving the party with no seats between Winnipeg and Vancouver.

Votes in that region went to the Conservative Party of Canada, where 47 of the party’s overall 121 seats were picked up. Nationally, the Conservatives actually won more votes than the Liberals.

Western voters, who have been hit hard by slumping commodity prices and limited export capacity, sent Trudeau a message: They were upset, both with the delay in expanding the Trans Mountain Pipeline, which carries oil from Alberta to British Columbia’s coast, and the introduction of a federal carbon tax. They had thrown their support behind a party that shared their views.

The Conservatives want to build pipelines and scrap the carbon tax. However, all the other parties that won seats in Parliament stand diametrically opposed to the Conservatives on those two issues.

The most obvious result of Canada’s national election was the exposure of a nation divided. The results revealed a fault line between two resource-rich Prairie provinces and the urban east, between Conservatives and Liberals. Further roiling the political landscape was last week’s electoral success of Bloc Quebecois in the French-speaking province of Quebec. The party won 32 of the province’s 78 districts (in Canada, districts are called “ridings”), up from 10. It did not campaign on promises of Quebec sovereignty but it did promote Quebec nationalism.

Yet despite this discord, political observers say Trudeau can avoid a no-confidence vote and find success in his second term through a delicate dance of allowing concessions to political rivals while standing firm on policies that ensure the support of minority parties in a coalition.

“His enemies one day will be his friends on another,” says Paul Barker, an associate professor of political science at Western University in London, Ontario.

Anger and Resentment in the Prairies

To succeed, Trudeau will have to overcome historic animosity in the Prairies. Immediately after the results were announced, the hashtag #Wexit started trending on Twitter and the VoteWexit Facebook page, whose motto is “The West Wants Out,” grew from a couple of thousand members to more than 160,000 in less than 24 hours. A separatist group paid for billboards that asked, “Should Saskatchewan Leave Canada?”

“The path our federal government has been on the last four years has divided our nation,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said in a statement, adding that “the sense of frustration and alienation in Saskatchewan is now greater than it has been at any point in (his) lifetime.” Jason Kenney, the premier of Alberta, said people in his province had “a bloody right to be frustrated.”

Those words tapped into an historic sense of resentment toward Ottawa in the Prairies, where voters have long felt the federal government exercises too much power over them and serves the interests of Ontario and Quebec. They also resent making equalization payments to “have-not” provinces.

There are many steps Trudeau can take toward placating Westerners, say political observers, ranging from appointing individuals from the region to his Cabinet to including them in his inner circle.

But they agree the best way to win their support is for Trudeau to follow through on his promise to expand the Trans Mountain Pipeline. The Trudeau government bought the pipeline last year and construction has started, but its future is now in jeopardy because of various court challenges.

The delayed expansion has hurt the oil and gas sector in the Prairies, which has been facing a pipeline capacity crunch. The energy sector contributes to 30% of the gross domestic product in Alberta and about 23% in Saskatchewan.

Building a new pipeline “would be so much more important than appointing a new adviser,” Tom Flanagan, an adviser to former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. “If he doesn’t (build the pipeline), no amount of cosmetic appointments will change things in the West.”

Keeping Minority Parties’ Support

The Conservatives would support Trudeau in pushing the pipeline expansion — 40% of their districts are in Alberta and Saskatchewan — but other parties in Parliament wouldn’t be as cooperative. The Bloc Quebecois, New Democratic Party (24 seats) and the Green Party of Canada (three seats) all oppose the pipeline because of climate concerns.

Even so, Trudeau could move forward on that front without alienating the three left-leaning parties if he stands firm on the carbon tax and other climate initiatives, though observers acknowledge Trudeau’s challenging position.

“He is pulled one way and pushed the other,” says Paul Adams, an associate professor at the School of Journalism and Communication at Carleton University in Ottawa. Strategic alliances will be crucial for Trudeau, analysts say.

“On some matters (like affordable housing and pharmacare, a proposed publicly funded insurance program for medications) the NDP will be an ally and on others the Conservatives will be,” says Western University’s Barker.

There are also practical reasons for the other leaders to work with Trudeau in a minority government. None want another election in the near future. Both the Conservatives and NDP were disappointed with how they fared in the election and will be re-evaluating their respective leaders.

“This minority government seems stable to me,” Adams adds. “The NDP is the party Trudeau will have to rely on the most and they don’t want another election because they risk losing the power they have now.”

Minority governments have worked in the past and this one can too, say pundits, if Trudeau is smart.

There are signs Trudeau is getting that message. At the post-election press conference, the prime minister struck a conciliatory note, promising to “take the time necessary to really reflect on how best to serve Canadians and how to work with those other parties. I think that’s what the people who voted for me, and the people who didn’t, expect.”

