Brexit Has Created a Permanent Political Limbo in the U.K.

LONDON — Brexit fatigue is a thing.

In the 40 months since United Kingdom voters narrowly decided in a June 2016 referendum to pull Britain out of the European Union, Britons on both sides of the divide confess to have grown weary over the inability of their politicians to figure out what to do next.

Exasperation over the handling of the now much-delayed exit from the EU is why Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson is using a “get Brexit done” campaign in hopes of pushing Parliament to green-light his version of the withdrawal agreement with the European bloc.

But the chances that the country will soon — if ever — be delivered from the political limbo that’s called Brexit are slim and none, analysts say.

“Brexit has reordered the modus operandi of British politics,” says James Weinberg, a lecturer in political behavior at the University of Sheffield. “And public opinion is more polarized now than during the 2016 referendum.”

As a result, both main political parties are also internally split over the issue, leaving no clear majority in Parliament for any solution. Three times the House of Commons rejected an agreement reached by Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May. And while it now seems a majority of MPs are ready to enact Johnson’s version, it’s been stalled by the unwillingness of most lawmakers to rush it through via the fast-track process the premier wanted.

Further roiling British politics is recent polling that indicates a slim but growing majority of voters would now opt to remain in the EU, a change of heart that’s largely driven by demographics: older voters who supported Brexit three years ago are dying off; younger voters, who are largely pro-Europe but were too young to vote in 2016, are joining the electorate.

For now, however, it now looks increasingly likely that there will be another general election, perhaps before Christmas, if the EU, as expected, agrees to extend the current deadline of Oct. 31. But there’s no guarantee that vote won’t also result in a hung Parliament that can’t resolve the dilemma. “That’s because the country remains nearly 50-50 split over Brexit, and there’s no clear majority” for either leaving or remaining in the EU, and Parliament reflects that deadlock, Weinberg says.

Despite Johnson telling voters he wants to get Brexit done, the reality is that even if he eventually wins approval for his deal in Parliament, there will be a transition period of at least a year, and probably much longer, during which Britain will negotiate with Brussels over its long-term future trade and economic relationship with the EU. “So it can’t go away for a long time yet,” says Robert Ford, a political scientist at the University of Manchester. “That’s something a lot of Brexit supporters don’t understand or are unaware of. And when they realize it’s not over, they’re going to be very annoyed.”

While at least a million people turned out for a march in London last Saturday to demand a second referendum on any new Brexit plan, support for another plebiscite in Parliament is, for now, short of a majority. Moreover, if MPs were to agree to put Johnson’s — or some other — withdrawal agreement before the voters, the outcome would likely again be close.

Brexiters argue that another referendum would be anti-democratic, that the people decided the issue already and Parliament should just heed their decision. But Nigel Farage, one of the Brexit campaign leaders and now head of the Brexit Party, admitted just before the 2016 vote that, had Leave lost, Brexit supporters would have quickly pushed for another referendum.

So if there were a second referendum that upset 2016’s result, it’s pretty much a given that angry Leave campaigners would soon afterwards demand a do-over.

“That’s the thing about populist rhetoric,” Ford says, “it doesn’t matter if their arguments are inconsistent — they still work.”

On the other hand, if Johnson’s plan were approved, it’s just as likely that miffed Remain campaigners would continue to agitate for another referendum to overturn that outcome, arguing that voters in 2016 approved an undefined Brexit, not one that would severely harm the U.K. economy ( one recent study says that Johnson’s deal would potentially reduce per capita GDP by 6.4%).

Twenty years ago, Ford says, Euroskeptics began a steady drumbeat of anti-EU sentiment that finally forced former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron to schedule the 2016 plebiscite. If Johnson’s Brexit goes through, Ford predicts Remain activists will blame every future economic and social problem on Brexit, pushing to reconnect Britain to Europe. “We will relive the 1990s, only it will be turned upside down.”

Nearly all British voters now fall into two camps: anti-Brexit or pro-Brexit. It’s a chasm that has supplanted the old political divide between left and right. “Brexit’s not a policy debate anymore,” Ford says, “its winner-take-all and there’s no room to compromise.”

So if your side loses, he adds, “You push harder to put Brexit back on the agenda. There are not many scenarios where this goes away.”

